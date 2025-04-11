The New Pulse of Paradise

The white slopes of Gulmarg are once more lively with tourists, a scene unthinkable in the years of unrest. The joyous ambiance heralds a phenomenal change. Jammu and Kashmir has welcomed peace and rebirth. People and authorities alike term the change as a "new dawn," attributed to robust policies, judicious development and an unshakeable commitment to stability.

Jammu and Kashmir's path has been influenced by decades of tension. In 1947, when India became independent, the princely state was at a crossroads. Attacked by tribal militias from Pakistan, Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession, integrating with India in exchange for military aid. This act initiated the first India-Pakistan war and resulted in the division of the region. Two subsequent wars in 1965 and 1971 further deepened the divide. Article 370 provided Jammu and Kashmir with a unique constitutional position, it also created a framework where the implementation of national programs was not straightforward, potentially impacting the region's holistic development and integration with the rest of the country.

By the late 1980s, the situation declined. An armed insurgency erupted in 1989, allegedly supported by external extremist forces. Violence escalated and civilians suffered the most. The 1990 exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community marked a deep social fissure. Everyday life was defined by curfews and fear. Tourism saw a steep decline, industries shut down and education deteriorated. For decades, the region remained caught in a cycle of uncertainty.

A significant turning point occurred in August 2019 when the Government of India abrogated Article 370. Jammu and Kashmir steadily adopted the same constitutional provisions as the rest of India. The state was reconstituted into two Union Territories: Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir. National laws could now be applied uniformly. Education policies, property rights, employment reservations and welfare schemes no longer had legal impediments. The government highlighted that the action would promote unity, economic development and justice.

Since then, the region has witnessed significant change in its security environment. Taking a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism, the Government enhanced surveillance, improved coordination among security agencies and significantly reduced terror funding networks. These measures resulted in a steep decline in terror attacks—from 111 cases in 2020 to only five last year. Local recruitment into insurgent organisations has decreased and previously troubled parts of the country are now secure. This enhanced sense of security has created a renewed public confidence, particularly among the youth.

In addition to enhanced security, democratic practices were reinvigorated. During 2020, the territory conducted its first-ever District Development Council (DDC) elections. The massive voter turnout at the polls demonstrated the people's eagerness to engage in local governance. More than 34,000 elected members now work in Jammu and Kashmir, promoting grass-root level development and reviving confidence in democratic institutions.

To spur economic growth, the Government introduced a Rs 28,400 crore incentive scheme for industries to draw in private investment. Plans in important sectors—food processing, IT, tourism and manufacturing—have been implemented. With projected investments of over Rs 1.2 lakh crore, half a million new employment opportunities could arise. Local youth are also being prepared and incentivised to turn entrepreneurial and they are assisted by skills, courses and affordable credit facilities.

Increased infrastructure, enhanced security and upgraded hospitality services have been the driving forces behind Jammu and Kashmir’s resurgence. Since 2019, more than Rs 4,550 crore has been sanctioned for over 1,000 road and bridge projects across the region, including the completion of 290 bridges and the ongoing construction of 338 more, significantly improving connectivity and accessibility. These infrastructure enhancements have made travel safer and more efficient, thereby fostering both tourism and investment. The security landscape has also witnessed improvement, with a substantial decline in terror-related incidents and casualties, contributing to a more stable and secure environment. In parallel, the Government has allocated over Rs 300 crore to the tourism and hospitality sector in the last two years alone, resulting in upgraded facilities and improved service standards for visitors. These measures have notably supported the smooth conduct of major pilgrimage events and have seen increased attendance. In 2023, the Amarnath Yatra witnessed approximately 4.5 lakh pilgrims, up from 3.04 lakh from the previous year. Similarly, the Vaishno Devi shrine recorded 95.2 lakh pilgrims, an increase from 91.2 lakh. In 2023, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 5.5 million tourist arrivals, a figure that continues on an upward trajectory. The region today stands as a safer, better connected and more welcoming destination, driving both economic revitalisation and societal renewal.

The cultural resurgence is impressive as well. While Jammu and Kashmir has been a sought after destination for Indian cinema, the security risks involved made filmmakers cautious. Bollywood, which was hesitant earlier because of security reasons, has returned to the State. With a new movie policy providing incentive and easy permissions, more than 300 films and web series have been produced in the valley in the past couple of years. This not only presents Kashmir's stunning views but also creates jobs and fosters the local creative class. The cultural vibrancy that had been lost through years of unrest is coming back, giving pride and a new sense of identity to the area.

The transformation and renewal of Jammu and Kashmir continues to gain momentum. Safer streets, modern infrastructure, a steadily growing tourism sector and broad-based investments reflect the tangible progress underway. While challenges remain, the foundation for a stable and prosperous future has been established. For the people of Jammu and Kashmir, this is more than a shift in governance; it represents a meaningful opportunity to rebuild their lives, pursue aspirations and foster an environment of safety, stability and sustained prosperity for future generations.

The writer is President, ITC Corporate Affairs. Views expressed are personal