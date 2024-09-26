The need of the hour

India, with its rich history and vibrant democratic structure, stands on the cusp of becoming a global powerhouse. Its economic momentum continues, ranking as the fastest-growing large economy globally and securing the fifth position in global economic ranking. However, as the nation strides towards economic development, the question of police reform looms large. Policing in India remains a vestige of colonial administration, and despite several recommendations and Supreme Court’s judgement, the much-needed reform has been elusive. A developed India, striving to protect the rights of all citizens and maintain public order, must overhaul its policing system. The Supreme Court’s 2006 landmark judgement, the role of technology and the need for inclusive, community-oriented and human rights-centred policing are all pivotal in reimagining India’s police force.



The Supreme Court of India, in its landmark 2006 judgement, laid down a series of directives aimed at reforming the police force. The judgement was based on recommendations from several commissions, including the National Police Commission, which recognised the systemic issues plaguing Indian policing – political interference, lack of autonomy, and poor training standards. The Court, through Prakash Singh vs. Union of India case, directed the government to implement several key reforms, such as establishing a Police Complaints Authority, ensuring a fixed tenure for police officers, and separating the investigation and law-and-order functions.

However, almost two decades later, many of these reforms remain on paper. States have failed to fully implement the directives, leading to a system where political influence over police functioning remains unchecked. In 2023, the incident involving the custodial death of a young Dalit man in Tamil Nadu, due to excessive police force and lack of accountability, is a grim reminder of how the failure to implement these reforms erodes public trust in law enforcement. The Supreme Court’s recommendations are crucial for insulating the police from political manipulation and ensuring professionalism and transparency, but without full and committed implementation, the reforms cannot materialise.

The nature of crime in India has evolved with time, requiring the police to be more adaptable and equipped to handle new-age crimes. From cybercrime to organised crime syndicates, the challenges today are far more complex than before. The growing menace of online fraud, hacking and data breaches calls for a police force that is trained and equipped to handle cybercrimes. The rise of crimes such as child trafficking, human trafficking, child sexual abuse and crimes against women, including child marriages, pose a challenging scenario for our national security matrix. Besides, tackling organised crimes like drug trafficking, as witnessed in recent narcotics busts along India’s coastlines, also demands greater coordination between the police, intelligence agencies and international law enforcement. Moreover, hate crimes and communal violence continue to be a blight on Indian society. The lynching of a man in Jharkhand in 2019, on suspicion of theft, revealed the deep-seated communal tensions that are often exacerbated by ineffective policing.

One of the most pressing issues plaguing the Indian police system is the increasing politicisation of the police force which undermines its independence and ability to enforce the law impartially. The police in various states of the country are frequently subject to political influence, with transfers, promotions, and even investigations often dictated by the whims of politicians rather than based on merit or rule of law. This phenomenon erodes public trust, making the police less of a public service entity and more of a tool for political manipulation. The 2006 Supreme Court judgement, which called for police reforms, specifically aimed at curbing political interference in police functioning. It recommended setting up State Security Commissions to ensure that law enforcement agencies operate without undue influence. However, the non-implementation of this directive in letter and spirit continues to be a major hurdle in achieving an accountable and autonomous police system. The impact of politicisation can be seen in various high-profile cases, where the police have either been accused of protecting powerful individuals or dragging their feet in investigating crimes involving political actors. A developed India cannot afford a police force that acts in the interest of political leaders rather than the citizens. Ensuring that the police are independent, accountable and autonomous is key to restoring faith in law enforcement and strengthening the democratic fabric of the nation.

As India marches towards a global economic powerhouse, with advancements in technology, infrastructure and international trade, the need for a reformed and modernised police force has never been more pressing. Economic development alone cannot guarantee social harmony or the protection of citizens’ rights. A robust law enforcement system is essential for maintaining order, ensuring justice and fostering a secure environment that complements economic growth. A reformed police system will ensure that justice is served uniformly, safeguarding the vulnerable and maintaining societal harmony.

A developed India needs a police force that is transparent, accountable and responsive to the needs of its citizens. India is undergoing a rapid transformation towards becoming a digitally empowered society. Millions of citizens now access banking services, healthcare, and education online, significantly improving their quality of life. The law enforcement agencies are focussing on the use of artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and blockchain technology to monitor suspicious activities, predict criminal behaviour and secure evidence. As India accelerates towards digitisation, the need for a reformed police will be more in tune with the dynamic landscape. The time for incremental changes is over. India needs bold and decisive action to overhaul its police system, ensuring that it serves the needs of a modern, democratic and economically vibrant society where the rule of law prevails and the rights of every citizen are protected. Only then can India truly call itself a developed nation, not just in terms of economic growth but in terms of justice, equality and human dignity. Police reform is the need of the hour.

The writer is Former DGP, UP, and Advisor, India Child Protection. Views expressed are personal