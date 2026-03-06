The Killing That Backfired

US President Donald Trump has given Ali Khamenei a death he could never have dreamed of. The killing of the 86-year-old has elevated his status to that of the martyrs of Karbala—a status for which any Shia would be ready to die a thousand deaths. In Shia political imagination, martyrdom is not merely the end of a life—it is the beginning of a legacy. The symbolism of sacrifice, drawn from the tragedy of Karbala in 680 CE, remains one of the most powerful forces shaping Iran’s political culture and strategic thinking. If the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is interpreted through this lens, it may carry consequences far beyond the battlefield.

Former UN weapons inspector and U.S. Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter, in an interview with British MP George Galloway, offered a stark assessment of Western understanding of Shia political culture.

“Donald Trump wouldn’t even know what a Shia is or what a Twelver is. He doesn’t know who Hussein is. He doesn’t know who Ali is,” Ritter said. “He has no clue what the Battle of Karbala is. And yet he fell into a trap where all of this is relevant.” Ritter argued that targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader carried profound religious implications that Western policymakers may not have fully grasped. “He assassinated or facilitated the murder of the second most important man in the Shia faith. This is the equivalent of killing the Pope if you’re Catholic, or the Archbishop of Canterbury if you’re British,” he said.

According to Ritter, if the objective was to trigger public anger against Iran’s government, the strategy may have backfired. “If the purpose of this operation was to get the Iranian people in the street, Trump has succeeded—but he got the wrong people in the street for the wrong cause,” he said. “The people of Iran today are rallying in support of the Islamic Republic.” Ritter went further, arguing that a population motivated by faith cannot easily be intimidated by violence. “The Islamic Republic is invincible at this moment because you can’t kill people who are ready to die for their cause,” he said. “The Iranians defending the Islamic Republic are prepared—man and woman—to become martyrs in the cause of their faith.” His argument points to a deeper issue often overlooked in geopolitical analysis: the enduring power of the Karbala narrative in Shia political culture.

For many within the Shia world, such a death elevates a leader to a status that natural death could never confer—martyrdom. The story of Imam Hussain, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who was killed along with his small band of followers at the Battle of Karbala after refusing to submit to the Umayyad caliph Yazid, is the central moral narrative of Shias. Karbala represents more than historical memory. It symbolises resistance against injustice, the moral legitimacy of sacrifice, and the triumph of principle over power.

In modern Iran, especially since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, this narrative has been woven deeply into the country’s political and military doctrine. The revolution itself drew heavily on Karbala symbolism, portraying resistance against oppression as a sacred duty.

When Saddam Hussein invaded Iran in 1980—with extensive support from Western powers and several Arab states—many analysts expected Iran’s newly formed revolutionary state to collapse quickly. Instead, Iran fought a brutal eight-year war from 1980 to 1988, despite sanctions, limited equipment, and political upheaval. Iran’s leadership framed the war not simply as a territorial conflict but as a continuation of Karbala.

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, former Iranian defense minister, captured this mindset succinctly: “The battle of Karbala is not history; it’s doctrine. The legacy of Imam Hussain—the refusal to bow before injustice and oppression—forms the ideological backbone of Iran’s resistance strategy.” Some scholars describe this worldview as the “Karbala paradigm.”

Under this framework, acts of resistance—whether through asymmetric warfare, regional alliances, or strategic patience—are framed as moral extensions of Imam Hussain’s stand. Defiance against a stronger adversary becomes not only politically necessary but spiritually meaningful. Dr Ali Fathollah-Nejad, a Middle East analyst, argues that this paradigm provides Iran with an intangible advantage that conventional military analysis often overlooks. “Karbala gives the Iranian soldier something no Western power can calculate: the willingness to die without fear, and live without compromise.” This ideological foundation has shaped Iran’s military doctrine, particularly its emphasis on endurance, sacrifice and asymmetric warfare against technologically superior adversaries.

Within this framework, martyrdom carries immense symbolic power. A leader who dies as a martyr is not merely remembered—he is sanctified within the narrative of resistance. Khamenei’s image, in this sense, becomes absorbed into a powerful historical continuum that stretches back to Karbala. Martyrdom does what political authority alone cannot: it converts a leader into a symbol. Ritter notes that Iran’s political system, rooted in the doctrine of Velayat-e Faqih (Guardianship of the Jurist), was designed to survive individual leaders. But the deeper force sustaining it is not institutional alone—it is narrative.

Karbala remains the central story through which sacrifice, struggle and resistance are understood. The endurance of that narrative explains why many Iranian strategists view confrontation not simply as geopolitical rivalry but as the continuation of a moral struggle that began more than thirteen centuries ago. The legacy of Imam Hussain continues to shape how resistance is framed, remembered and sustained. If Khamenei’s death is interpreted within that tradition, he will not merely be remembered as a political leader. He will be remembered as part of a lineage of sacrifice that traces back to Karbala. And in that narrative, martyrdom does not end a struggle—it immortalises it.

Views expressed are personal. The writer has worked in senior editorial positions for many renowned international publications