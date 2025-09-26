The Indian Dream

For far too long, Indian techies harboured the American dream. With one swift hand, US President Donald Trump has punctured those lofty plans. The imposition of the sky-high H-1B fees of USD 1,00,000 is a brutal decision, alright and without any rationale except that of the whims of an eccentric megalomaniac. Indians make up 71 per cent of H-1B holders, with Amazon and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) leading the recruiter list. The US loses out on the incredible Indian talent that other countries would queue up to lap up. But hey, let India be the first in line!

Trump’s move may not immediately force a reverse brain drain because those who are already settled into the American way of life may opt to find ways to continue it. But let’s talk of those who haven’t flown the coop yet, or those who have been touched by the entrepreneurial fire. Thought leaders and patriots have always canvassed for fellow Indians to work and build in India. But the promised land has been too alluring, with its fat pay packages and better quality of life. India has not yet managed to retain all of its fleeing talent, many of whom have chosen practicality over nationalistic ideals; some have chosen cleaner air, safe public transport, and an enhanced standard of living. But now we have an opportunity — a chance to once again enthuse the workforce to look inwards for work.

The fee hike on new visas can pave the way for laid-off workers who are visa holders. News reports suggest that in this year alone, almost 1.44 lakh techies have been handed the pink slip, while 2.38 lakh were laid off in 2024. The UK, Germany, China, and Canada are aiming to turn the tightening of skilled immigration policy to their advantage. They are turning on the charm by introducing friendly, predictable policies and attractive incentives. And here’s where my plea goes out to all our founders, investors, family businesses, and the government. Forget Make America Great Again (MAGA), let’s Make India Great Again for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) professionals. Let’s make it rewarding for our workforce so that they can see an upward professional trajectory. Let’s dole out more research grants and sops for startups. Let more wannabe entrepreneurs want to start up in India, so that they can, in turn, also create more jobs. Let our governments motivate tech companies so convincingly that they can’t ignore setting up shop or expanding on Indian shores. There is also a strong possibility of an increased number of global capability centres (GCC) being set up in India, which would be cost-effective and operationally viable for foreign companies that can still hire Indian talent. Experts say that at present, 1,600 GCCs are operating out of India, employing 1.7 million professionals. As per a news report, less than 30 per cent of Fortune 500 companies have GCCs in India, creating a potential 60 per cent expansion of GCCs in the next couple of years.

Realistically speaking, US immigration policies for highly skilled professionals may change; Trump may see sense, and Indian negotiators may succeed. But if we are to build a Viksit Bharat with a USD 34.7 trillion economy by 2047, we need another economic wave. This resurgence will require stronger policies and government support, as also top human resources. Unknowingly, Trump may have just handed us the best chance to push the pedal on our growth. We must make the most of it.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is an author and media entrepreneur