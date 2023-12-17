The ‘7’ supremacy

In sports, many legends are made and some get immortalised. The decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to retire the jersey number of Indian cricket’s most successful captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is a classic example of such immortalisation. The Indian men’s cricket team has not won a single ICC trophy after the end of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s captaincy. The prolonged drought of ICC trophies has only magnified the value of such trophies in the eyes of cricket fans and administrators. As India recently flopped in the final of ICC ODI World Cup, 2023, the hunger for an ICC trophy has grown manifold. And with this, the richly decorated era of Mahendra Singh Dhoni appears far more special and supreme. It is not that the Indian cricket team lacked talent and character before the arrival of Dhoni, but the team barely ever looked as a unit that could collectively dominate world cricket. Under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the character of the team underwent great transformation. It was also an era when cricket, as a career, became more commonplace than ever in India — with cricketers from diverse socio-economic backgrounds making their place in the playing XI. It goes to the credit of sharp-minded and focused Dhoni that he recognised and channelised the spark within these players with great efficiency. As a cricketer, his batting credentials and technique are only average; though his wicket-keeping has set a benchmark that is very tough to replicate or surpass by youngsters. He specialises in keeping his calmness and composure intact during run chases — placing himself among ace finishers. But above all, what makes him truly special is his exceptional leadership qualities and outstanding sense of judgement in perverse conditions. Additionally, he carries an aura of his own — commanding respect from even his contemporaries. His on-field presence reflects a gentle but firm and resolute behaviour that can worry the opponents. Notably, the retirement of jerseys in the sports world is an established phenomenon. The jersey of Pele was retired as early as 1977 by New York Cosmos. Diego Maradona, one of the all-time great footballers got his jersey retired in 2000 by his club Napoli — though another Argentine great, Lionel Messi, dons number 10 in the national team as well as in the club he plays for. In cricket, however, such a trend has been largely absent. Still, the Indian cricket team had retired the jersey of Sachin Tendulkar after Shardul Thakur faced backlash from Sachin fans for donning number 10. In 2014, Cricket Australia retired the jersey number 64 in remembrance of Philip Hughes — who was lethally hit by a bouncer while playing on the ground. The retirement of jerseys in sports is a poignant tradition that honours the legacy and contributions of exceptional athletes. Typically reserved for players who have made an indelible mark on a team or sport, retiring a jersey symbolises the end of an era and serves as a lasting tribute to an individual's remarkable career. This gesture goes beyond mere recognition of on-field achievements, often encompassing the athlete's impact on the community, leadership qualities, and the embodiment of team values. The retired jersey, adorned with the player's number, serves as a powerful symbol of inspiration for current and future generations of athletes, encouraging them to strive for greatness and uphold the standards set by their revered predecessors. It is interesting to note that Dhoni is only the second cricketer in the Indian cricket team — after Sachin Tendulkar — to have his jersey retired. Tendulkar, considered as the God of cricket globally, doesn’t need to be compared with anyone else. The respect and admiration he enjoys in the world of cricket is perhaps unparalleled. But Dhoni, whose prime came after the retirement of Tendulkar, is only taking his legacy forward. With the kind of legends who are currently playing for India at the international level, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it won’t be surprising if more Indian jerseys retire in the near future!