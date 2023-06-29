Symbiotic ecosystem

Industry 5.0 and Society 5.0, two futuristic concepts, have recently attracted more and more attention. Industry and social revolutions have generally had a significant impact on one another. The coexistence of Industry 5.0 and Society 5.0 may lead to various misunderstandings that need to be cleared up.



The First Industrial Revolution, also known as Industry 1.0, occurred during the late 18th century and early 19th century, fundamentally transforming the way goods were produced and ushering in a new era of industrialisation.

Industry 1.0 was characterised by the mechanisation of production processes previously performed manually or with the help of animals. The key innovation of this era was the invention and widespread adoption of steam power, which fuelled the development of various industries. The introduction of steam-powered machinery revolutionised manufacturing, particularly in the textile industry. Previously, textiles were predominantly produced using manual labour or simple tools, but with the advent of steam-powered spinning and weaving machines, large-scale textile production became possible. Industry 1.0 also witnessed the rise of iron and coal industries, as steam engines required large quantities of coal for fuel and iron for construction. This period also saw the expansion of transportation networks, as steam-powered locomotives were introduced, enabling faster and more efficient movement of goods and people. Overall, Industry 1.0 marked a significant shift from agrarian-based economies to machine-driven industrial economies. The mechanisation of production processes laid the foundation for subsequent industrial revolutions.

Industry 2.0, also known as the Second Industrial Revolution, refers to a historical period in the late 19th and early 20th centuries when significant advancements in technology and industrial processes transformed the manufacturing sector. It was characterised by the widespread adoption of new technologies, such as electricity, assembly lines, and mass production methods.

During Industry 2.0, electricity revolutionised manufacturing processes by replacing steam power, enabling the use of electric motors for mechanisation.

One of the key innovations of Industry 2.0 was the assembly line, pioneered by Henry Ford in the early 20th century. The assembly line allowed for the mass production of goods, leading to reduced production costs and the availability of affordable products to a larger consumer base. This period also saw the rise of major industries such as automotive, steel, chemical, and electrical manufacturing. Industry 2.0 set the stage for further advancements in automation and digitisation in subsequent eras.

Industry 3.0, often referred to as the Third Industrial Revolution, describes the period of industrialisation that began in the late 20th century and continues to the present day. It is characterised by the widespread adoption of computers, automation, and information technology in manufacturing and production processes. The key feature of Industry 3.0 is the integration of digital technologies into various industries. Automation and computerisation became prevalent, leading to increased efficiency, precision, and productivity. One of the notable advancements of Industry 3.0 was the development of computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) systems. These technologies enabled engineers and designers to create and simulate digital models of products, facilitating more accurate and efficient production processes. Additionally, robotics and automated machinery became increasingly common, taking over repetitive and dangerous tasks previously performed by humans. Industry 3.0 also witnessed the rise of the Internet and the interconnectedness of devices, leading to the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT). Furthermore, Industry 3.0 brought about significant changes in global manufacturing and supply chains.

The impact of Industry 3.0 extended beyond manufacturing and production. It transformed various sectors, including finance, healthcare, transportation, and entertainment. The digitalisation of information and services revolutionised these industries, leading to the emergence of e-commerce, online banking, telemedicine, and streaming platforms, among others. Overall, Industry 3.0 represents the ongoing digital transformation of industries, leveraging advanced technologies to optimise processes, enhance productivity, and drive innovation.

Industry 4.0, often referred to as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, describes the current era of industrialisation characterised by the fusion of physical systems with digital technologies, data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Industry 4.0 builds upon the foundations of Industry 3.0 by integrating cyber-physical systems, IoT, cloud computing, big data analytics, and AI. It aims to create "smart factories" that are highly flexible, efficient, and responsive to customer demands. The core concept is the interconnectivity and real-time exchange of data between machines, products, and humans, enabling seamless coordination and decision-making. One of the key aspects of Industry 4.0 is the use of sensors and embedded systems to collect and analyse vast amounts of data from various stages of the production process. This data is then processed and used to optimise production, improve quality control, and enable predictive maintenance. Machine learning algorithms and AI systems are employed to extract valuable insights, make autonomous decisions, and continuously optimise operations. Another hallmark of Industry 4.0 is the concept of the digital twin. A digital twin is a virtual replica of a physical system, such as a machine or a product, that allows for real-time monitoring, simulation, and analysis. Furthermore, Industry 4.0 has the potential to transform business models and value chains. It enables new forms of customisation and personalisation through flexible and agile production systems. Additionally, Industry 4.0 promotes the concept of servitisation, where products are offered as services, leading to new revenue streams and customer-centric business models. Industry 4.0 is expected to have a profound impact on various sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, energy, healthcare, and more. It offers opportunities for increased productivity, cost savings, innovation, and sustainability. However, it also presents challenges related to cybersecurity, data privacy, workforce reskilling, and ethical considerations surrounding AI and automation.

Cut-off in September 2021, the concept of Industry 5.0 is still emerging, and there is no widely accepted definition or consensus on its exact characteristics. However, Industry 5.0 is often discussed as the next phase of industrial development, building upon the advancements of Industry 4.0. While Industry 4.0 focuses on the integration of digital technologies and automation, Industry 5.0 aims to address the human-centric aspects of work and the role of humans in the future of the industry.

One of the key concepts associated with Industry 5.0 is "cobotics" or collaborative robotics. Instead of replacing humans with fully autonomous machines, Industry 5.0 promotes the use of robots and automation technologies that work alongside humans, assisting them in tasks that require physical strength, precision, or repetitive actions.

Industry 5.0 also emphasises the importance of skills development and lifelong learning. As technology continues to advance, the workforce needs to continuously acquire new skills and adapt to evolving job requirements. Sustainability and environmental considerations are other focal point of Industry 5.0. It recognises the need for more sustainable manufacturing processes, resource efficiency, and reduced environmental impact.

It is important to note that the concept and characteristics of Industry 5.0 may evolve over time as technology advances and new ideas emerge.

A symbiotic ecosystem refers to a network of interconnected organisations, industries, or technologies that collaborate and rely on each other's strengths to create value and drive innovation. This collaborative approach allows entities to leverage each other's resources, expertise, and capabilities to achieve shared goals. In a business or technology symbiotic ecosystem, different companies or entities may specialise in complementary areas and collaborate to create innovative products or services. They may share resources, data, or technologies, fostering a mutually beneficial environment where each participant contributes to the overall success and growth of the ecosystem. The concept of a symbiotic ecosystem recognises the interconnectedness and interdependence of different entities within a system. It emphasises the importance of collaboration, shared value creation, and sustainability for the well-being of all participants. By fostering a symbiotic ecosystem, organisations and industries can enhance their resilience, adaptability, and collective potential for growth and innovation.

The writer is Professor, Computer Science and Engineering, Sister Nivedita University. Views expressed are personal