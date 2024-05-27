Sweeping unrest

In the last couple of weeks, PoK has witnessed a series of violent disturbances over multiple internal issues that are unsettling the local populace. The problems upsetting the residents include rising inflation, increased flour prices, and a spike in electricity tariffs. Muzaffarabad was the main city that bore the brunt of the violence. The violent protests are continuing at the time of writing this opinion piece, and so far, three protesters have been killed by gunfire and several injured. Credible reports also indicate injuries among members of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and the police in Mirpur. On the other hand, Prime Minister of PoK Anwarul Haq Chaudhry claimed to have released a financial package of subsidies for electricity and flour. On his part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the immediate release of Rs 23 billion to provide relief to the people of PoK. However, the protests have refused to wear out.



Meanwhile, fresh inputs indicate that despite President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowing to address the ‘genuine demands’ of protesters in PoK, a possible agreement between the Action Committees and the PoK government remains elusive, with the protest movement resuming its march on Muzaffarabad. A day after clashes between the protesters and the police claimed the life of a policeman, the situation remained tense in the region. Business centres remain shut, with public transport suspended in Muzaffarabad and Poonch divisions. In Mirpur, there is also a partial strike.

Significantly, over last weeks, as per media assessments, PoK has been reeling under protests, ignited mainly by a visible disconnect between the locals and their administration, as well as the government of Pakistan. Strikes and marches have been held in different parts of the territory, led by the JAAC, with the situation worsening on May 11 when a police officer lost his life during the protests. On May 13, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attempted to assuage the discontent by announcing the transfer of Rs 23 billion to PoK, along with meeting many of the protesters’ demands, such as increasing the wheat flour subsidy and revising power rates. PoK residents had taken to the streets mainly due to inflation and related issues. Moreover, many protesters feel that the government is oversized, and that the small territory does not require a large representation of ministers and bureaucrats to run its affairs. They believe that very few funds are left for development after the costs of running the PoK government are subtracted. Meanwhile, there is also criticism of local lawmakers, many of whom, observers say, rarely visit their constituencies after being elected. PoK watchers are sceptical about whether the government’s steps will satisfy the people in the long term.

In the meantime, analysts suggest that at the heart of the protests is a lack of service delivery by the PoK administration and Islamabad’s apparent indifference to the local people’s grievances. The central government and the government in Muzaffarabad should have addressed these long-festering issues before the people’s ire led them to the streets. Sadly, it is the norm across the country to address issues only when they have become a full-blown crisis.

It may be recalled that in Gilgit-Baltistan, only a few months ago, the local population held similar protests. The PoK Prime Minister claimed the changes made on May 13 regarding wheat flour and power rates are “permanent” arrangements. Similarly, the PoK administration, according to knowledgeable quarters, should streamline its expenditures and focus only on essentials, while allocating enough funds for the people’s welfare. Lawmakers and ministers also have to make themselves available to constituents to resolve prevailing problems. It is also felt that good governance demands that the administrations in both Islamabad and Muzaffarabad keep an ear close to the ground and address PoK’s legitimate issues in a democratic manner without any further loss of time.

Additionally, the government in Islamabad must pay maximum attention to the economic plight of the PoK people as this is a sensitive area, both politically and militarily. Any inept handling may lead to the situation spinning out of control. Once it slips away, it would be difficult for the Pakistani establishment to improve the situation. The people’s suffering has been long, and not much has been done to mitigate their problems. A section of PoK watchers also reckon that PoK political activists often compare the peace and tranquillity prevailing on the Indian side, where the government at the central and local levels urgently heeds even the minutest problems and grievances. On the contrary, PoK has perhaps not adequately addressed the issues and irritants leading to discontent. If this is allowed to continue, things in PoK could assume dangerous proportions with little or no chances of amelioration.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, Adviser NatStrat, and a former National Security Advisor in Mauritius. Views expressed are personal