Sugar high

The warning bells have been rung and it’s time to take cognisance of a major health concern. Over 101 million Indians are now diabetic; a meteoric growth of 44 per cent in recent years. As per a recent Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study published by UK-based medical journal, Lancet, the number of diabetics in the country has shot up emphatically since 2019. Today, 11.4 per cent of the population lives with the disease in India; a pacy growth from the 74 million diabetics just a few years ago. And if that’s not enough to raise the flag of caution, there are about 136 million or 15.3 per cent of our population waiting in the wings with pre-diabetes.

As per the study, Goa (26.4 per cent), Puducherry (26.3 per cent), and Kerala (25.5 per cent) reported most cases of people whose bodies either didn’t produce enough insulin or couldn’t use it effectively. While the numbers seem to be stabilising in some states, the rapid rise in some others warrant “urgent state-specific interventions”, advised the study. The disease is seen to be on the rise in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Arunachal Pradesh with a steady increase in the number of pre-diabetics, who have higher than usual blood sugar levels but aren’t type-2 yet. Without course corrections, many of the adults and children with pre-diabetes run the risk of turning diabetic in future. The popular Fit India and International Yoga Day campaigns may be splashed in the public domain but the reality of Indians’ general health is dismal. The ICMR report also found that there are high instances of hypertension, obesity, and cholesterol. But of these, it’s the rise of diabetes as disease numero uno that should have us all concerned.

The uncontrolled rise in diabetes is not limited to India alone. According to news reports, a latest joint study by The Lancet and The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology states that globally the number of diabetics would double by 2050 — from 529 million in 2021 to 1.3 billion in the next couple of decades — a growth that is outdoing all other diseases. Reports also suggest that the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the impact of diabetes with diabetics now being 50 per cent more liable to develop severe infections and twice as likely to die from it. Another recent study conducted by researchers at US-based University of Dundee, found that Indians are genetically more prone to the disease at a younger age than Europeans. These are perturbing future health trends.

There are many diseases that one can agonise over but diabetes, in particular, hits differently. Perhaps losing my father untimely to the disease triggers in me the need to constantly build awareness whenever and wherever possible. Diabetes is essentially a lifestyle disease. A bad choice of life habits such as poor eating, lack of exercise, excessive drinking and smoking can lead to it. How you manage and control it also exceedingly depends on daily dietary and lifestyle choices. Clearly, this disease, which is akin to a terminal illness that you live with through life, doesn’t get the gravitas that it should. A study by Madras Diabetes Research Foundation deduced that 3 out of 4 diabetics in India have poor blood sugar control and recommend better access to treatment and regular follow-ups. Leaving blood sugar levels uncontrolled eventually leads to serious health issues related to the kidneys, heart, and eyes.

Greater awareness on managing and controlling the disease is an absolute necessity. Given the gravity of the situation, it’s no wonder that there are now a host of different healthcare startups and programmes that are claiming to help reverse type-2 diabetes. Keeping weight in check, following recommended diets, regular exercise including walking and yoga — are lifestyle hacks that can benefit. Most important would be the early diagnosis and periodic monitoring of blood sugar levels through tests and wearables that track blood sugar levels. While much of these would be easily achievable for the affluent, the less fortunate masses need better access to public health programmes focussed on diabetics.

The writer is an author and media entrepreneur. Views expressed are personal