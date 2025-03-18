Sufism & Waqf

Sufism, the spiritual dimension of Islam, is a path that emphasizes love, compassion, service to humanity, and inner purification. The great Sufi saints of India such as Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (Rz), Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya (R.A.) and many others dedicated their lives to spreading the universal message of peace (Aman), tolerance, and unity among all communities. Their teachings transcended caste, creed, and religion, fostering a culture of insaniyat (humanity) and spiritual enlightenment.

The Khanqahs and Dargahs established by these Awliya-e-Kiram became centers of spiritual guidance, charity, education, and social welfare—places where the hungry were fed, the sick were healed, and the hearts of seekers were illuminated.

Sufism, the mystical branch of Islam, has played a crucial role in shaping India’s religious, social, and cultural landscape. Over centuries, Sufi saints and their spiritual teachings have attracted large followings, transcending religious and caste boundaries. Alongside their spiritual influence, Sufis also contributed to the development of institutions like waqf, a form of charitable endowment under Islamic law. Waqf has been instrumental in sustaining the infrastructure of Sufi shrines, known as dargahs, which serve as significant centers of spirituality, social welfare, and cultural heritage.

Sufism and waqf are two sides of a coin. On the one side, Sufis dedicate themselves to the service of Allah and on the other side they dedicate their entire possessions including their properties in the interest and social well-being of people irrespective of religion, caste, and creed.

I wish to share a brief reflection on the remarkable legacy of Waqf, which has played a pivotal role in the upliftment of society since the time of our Prophet Hazrat Mohammed Mustafa (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam), an institution deeply rooted in Islamic history and spirituality. One of the earliest and most profound examples of Waqf was established by Hazrat Usman e Ghani (Razi Allahu Ta’ala Anhu) in Madina Munawwara. During a time of water scarcity, he purchased the Bir-e-Ruma well and dedicated it as Waqf, making its water freely available to the people of Madina. His selfless act of generosity marked one of the first Waqf contributions in Islam.

What is even more inspiring is that the Waqf of Hazrat Usman e Ghani (Rz) is still active today, more than fourteen centuries later. The land surrounding Bir-e-Ruma was declared as Waqf, and it generates income through modern means, including date farms. The revenue from this Waqf continues to be used for charitable causes in Madina, including support for orphans, widows, and pilgrims. It stands as a living example of Sadaqah Jariyah (ongoing charity), benefiting generations long after the initial waqf.

Following this divine example, the Sufi saints of India dedicated vast lands and properties as Waqf, intending to serve humanity and uplift society. These Waqf endowments were instrumental in establishing Khanqahs and Dargahs, offering spiritual guidance and hospitality, running Langars (community kitchens) to feed the poor, regardless of religion or background, founding educational institutions to provide free education to the underprivileged, setting up hospitals and dispensaries, offering medical treatment to the sick and needy, and providing support for orphans, widows, and scholarships for students. These initiatives reflect the core values of Sufism—service, generosity, and compassion—and helped create a harmonious and inclusive society throughout Indian history.

Unfortunately, in the present time, many Waqf properties in India are not being utilised according to the Mansha-e-Waqif (the original intent of the donor). Widespread mismanagement, corruption, and lack of accountability within many State Waqf Boards have resulted in the neglect, misuse, and illegal occupation of valuable Waqf lands and institutions. This has deprived countless people of the services and support these waqf properties were meant to provide.

Despite their vast contributions, waqf properties and dargahs face several challenges in modern India. Many waqf lands have been illegally occupied or misused due to poor governance and corruption within waqf boards. There have been allegations of financial mismanagement in waqf administration, leading to loss of revenue. Many people are unaware of the significance of waqf and its potential role in community welfare, leading to underutilisation of waqf resources. Several waqf properties are entangled in legal disputes over ownership, delaying their effective use for public benefit.

To strengthen waqf institutions and enhance their role in community welfare, certain measures can be considered. Implementing digital records for waqf properties to prevent encroachments and ensure transparency, establishing independent regulatory bodies to oversee waqf administration and prevent financial mismanagement, encouraging collaboration between waqf institutions and private entities for better management of educational and healthcare services, raising awareness about waqf contributions and involving local communities in decision-making processes, and speeding up legal processes to resolve waqf-related disputes efficiently are some of the steps that could be taken.

It is our collective responsibility to honour the legacy of Waqf and the teachings of Sufism, ensuring that these sacred trusts continue to benefit society and uphold the values of peace, love, and service to humanity.

The writer is Successor of Hereditary Sajjadanashin of Dargah Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishty (R.A) & Chairman of AISSC. Views expressed are personal