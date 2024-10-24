Striking a perfect balance

A recent news article highlighted the growing concern about the unchecked growth of trees and shrubs along roadsides and dividers in Delhi. This issue has caused accidents and posed threats to motorists and pedestrians alike. While trees and greenery play a vital role in urban landscapes, offering shade, colour, and environmental benefits, it is essential to strike a balance between nature and urban infrastructure to ensure safety and sustainability.

In urban settings, trees and shrubs are planted for various reasons: to enhance the aesthetics of public spaces, offer fragrance and fruit, and provide shade. Beyond their visual appeal, they play a critical role in improving air quality, reducing pollution, and supporting biodiversity. Green spaces also help mitigate rainwater runoff, soil erosion, and flooding while positively impacting mental well-being by reducing stress levels. However, urban greenery should not aim to replicate dense forests or jungles. Instead, it should be thoughtfully managed to integrate with the city’s architecture and infrastructure.

The challenges of roadside vegetation management

Trees in urban environments face different challenges than those in natural forests. They contend with pollution, limited space, compacted soil, and fluctuating weather conditions. As a result, these trees often require consistent maintenance, including pruning, disease control, and irrigation. When neglected, overgrown trees and shrubs can obstruct traffic signals, streetlights, and road signs, creating hazards for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. Misshapen or oversized trees also pose risks during extreme weather events, such as storms or heavy rainfall, potentially damaging buildings, vehicles, and public infrastructure.

In Delhi, the unchecked growth of tree canopies has rendered many traffic signals and signboards invisible, particularly in upscale areas like South Delhi. This unmanaged growth leads to confusion and heightens the risk of accidents. Even worse, some stretches of road dividers and footpaths are lined with thorny species, such as bougainvillaea and Vilayati Kikar (Prosopis juliflora). While visually striking, these plants are unsuitable for city roads due to their tendency to overgrow and scratch passing vehicles. It raises the question: Why do civic authorities choose these species in the first place?

Choosing the right species and pruning practices

The selection of appropriate plant species for urban areas is crucial. Native species, which are better adapted to local conditions, tend to require less maintenance and are less likely to grow uncontrollably. Proper species selection can also prevent trees from interfering with critical infrastructure like streetlights and traffic signs. Planting trees that grow moderately tall or wide can reduce future maintenance needs. For median verges or roadside plantings, species that require minimal pruning and have soft foliage are preferable to thorny or fast-growing varieties.

In cases where large trees become distorted or deformed, as seen along stretches from the Malviya Nagar flyover to Qutab Golf Course, they pose serious traffic hazards. Unmarked and unpruned, these trees can cause accidents, particularly at night when visibility is already compromised. The civic authorities must address these issues by pruning or reshaping such trees. If reshaping is not feasible, trees should be removed and replaced with more suitable alternatives. Consulting an arborist or tree care professional is a crucial step in assessing the health of these trees before taking drastic action. The responsible agency can hire the service of an arborist or tree care professional to evaluate the tree’s health before taking any precipitous action. They can determine if the tree is dangerous and whether it can be salvaged or needs removal. Whatever action may be required, the city roads cannot be converted into jungles.

Safety concerns and lighting

The unwieldy foliage of trees and shrubs also compromises the safety of women and pedestrians. One standard recommendation to improve safety in urban areas is to ensure well-lit streets and public spaces. However, in many areas of Delhi, such as the M Block market in Greater Kailash-1, the tree canopy obscures streetlights, leaving large portions of the streets in darkness. This diminishes the effectiveness of lighting and heightens safety concerns for those navigating these areas at night. This issue needs urgent attention, given the government’s focus on women-centric policies.

Addressing civic mismanagement and inter-agency coordination

A key issue contributing to the problem of unruly tree growth is the fragmented approach to urban management. Numerous civic agencies, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the Forest and Electricity Departments, operate in silos without coordinating their efforts. As a result, new installations—whether they are communication poles, traffic signs, or new trees—are often placed without considering the impact on existing infrastructure. This uncoordinated approach causes disruptions and compromises road safety.

Tall trees and billboards, for example, can block the view of oncoming traffic at intersections, making it difficult for drivers to assess road conditions and spot pedestrians. To address this, hedges and trees near intersections should be trimmed at an angle that allows motorists to have a clear line of sight. Usually, all hedges and trees should be adequately trimmed in a slope towards the centre of the intersection so that motorists can look all around to assess the volume of traffic, pedestrians, and stray animals and see the signals and traffic cops clearly.

Similarly, during festive seasons, elections, or political events, billboards are frequently placed on dividers, further obstructing visibility and adding to the chaos. These should be regulated and promptly removed once the event is over.

Encouraging responsible tree management

Pruning overgrown trees, shrubs, and bushes is primarily the responsibility of municipal bodies, the forest department, and other civic agencies. However, their lackadaisical approach often leaves citizens bearing the brunt of poor urban management. Engaging local communities in tree care initiatives can foster a sense of stewardship and encourage timely maintenance. Additionally, implementing clear guidelines for tree and shrub management—such as setting maximum height and width limits—would help ensure that vegetation does not obstruct visibility or pose risks to road users.

To further streamline the process, civic authorities should establish a robust reporting mechanism for the public to flag issues related to overgrown trees. This would ensure timely responses from maintenance teams and prevent minor problems from escalating into more significant safety concerns.

Judicial oversight vs. executive decision-making

Civic authorities often cite judicial interference as a major hindrance to efficient decision-making. Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders have, in some instances, limited the discretion of these bodies. While judicial oversight is important in ensuring adherence to environmental laws and policies, it should not impede the ability of subject specialists to make informed decisions on day-to-day matters related to urban tree management. Courts should focus on policy issues, allowing executive bodies the flexibility to address routine concerns effectively.

Conclusion

Trees are integral to the urban landscape, offering numerous environmental and psychological benefits. However, when left unchecked, they can compromise road safety and infrastructure. A balanced approach—prioritising regular maintenance, responsible species selection, and inter-agency coordination—is essential to ensure that urban greenery enhances, rather than hinders, the quality of life in cities like Delhi.

The writer is a former Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, and an alumnus of the National Defence College. Views expressed are personal