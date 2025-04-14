Strengthening Health Net

When we think of political leadership transforming healthcare, we often picture Scandinavian nations or European welfare states. But over the past year, a silent but significant revolution has taken shape in West Bengal—one that deserves national attention. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state’s public health strategy has pivoted sharply toward accessibility, equity, and digital innovation. And while Bengal’s politics often invite sharp divisions, its healthcare achievements from April 2024 to March 2025 make a compelling case for bipartisan praise. At the heart of this transformation lies Swasthya Sathi, a state-funded health insurance scheme now covering a staggering 90 per cent of Bengal’s population. That’s 2.5 crore families assured of cashless medical care up to Rs 5 lakh per year—an aspiration that many other Indian states are still struggling to meet. What makes Swasthya Sathi especially noteworthy is not just its expansive reach, but its tangible impact. Hospital admissions under the scheme surged to 1.2 crore this year, marking a 15 per cent increase. It’s not a paper policy; it’s a lifeline being actively used.

For years, healthcare in India has remained synonymous with private clinics, long bills, and devastating out-of-pocket expenditures. But Bengal’s data flips that narrative. Out-of-pocket expenses in backward districts like Bankura and Purulia have reportedly dropped by 40 per cent. In Kolkata’s premier private hospitals, nearly one in four patients now come under Swasthya Sathi—a quiet leveller in a deeply stratified system. Infrastructure-wise, the government isn’t playing catch-up—it’s setting the pace. 10 new super-specialty hospitals came up this year alone, and fifty rural health centres were upgraded. Access to MRI and CT scan machines is now a reality in 80 per cent of districts, up from 60 per cent a year ago. Even more telling is the addition of 5,000 hospital beds in a single year, a feat that few state governments can claim.

The health of mothers and infants—a key metric of any public health system’s integrity—also shows encouraging trends. Maternal mortality dropped to 90 per 1,00,000 live births, while infant mortality fell to 20 per 1,000. Behind these numbers are the untold stories of 15 lakh women who received maternal care, many for the first time under government supervision. In rural Birbhum’s Suri Sadar Hospital, 5,000 babies were delivered without a single maternal death—proof that targeted investment and political will can defy grim national averages. A particularly forward-thinking move was the training of 15,000 healthcare workers this year, including 5,000 doctors and 10,000 nurses. West Bengal’s ratio now stands at 1.9 healthcare professionals per 1,000 people, inching toward the World Health Organization’s recommended 2.25. It’s a far cry from the chronic shortages plaguing other Indian states. What also stands out is the strategic investment in prevention and public health campaigns. Bengal has achieved 95 per cent immunization coverage for children under five—a rare figure in Indian public health statistics. Dengue cases have seen a notable 20 per cent decline, thanks to both fogging operations and massive awareness drives. Meanwhile, over 50 lakh people were screened for non-communicable diseases such as cancer and diabetes, of whom 10 lakh have already begun treatment. Bengal isn’t just treating the ill; it’s working to prevent illness altogether.

The rural healthcare story, often left behind in urban-glossy policy documents, is equally compelling. 200 new Primary Health Centres have brought 30 lakh more people into the ambit of institutional care. Mobile units have extended medical consultations to five lakh individuals in hard-to-reach terrains like the Sundarbans. Today, 85 per cent of Bengal’s rural households live within five kilometres of a health centre—a benchmark even central government programs have struggled to attain. But perhaps the most transformative leap is the state’s adoption of digital health technologies. Over 1 crore patient records have been digitized. Telemedicine consultations saw a 25 per cent jump, reaching 2 lakh in 2024-25. Artificial Intelligence tools are now in place in 50 hospitals, leading to a 15 per cent improvement in early tuberculosis detection. These aren’t just gimmicky tech experiments; they’re real interventions saving lives in real-time. Add to that the Fair Price Medicine Shops—1,000 and counting—through which 2 crore people accessed affordable drugs this year. Medicine prices have dropped by up to 70 per cent for essential categories, making the simple act of staying alive less expensive for millions.

The emergency medical response has also evolved significantly. With 10 lakh ambulance calls and an average response time of just 12 minutes, the state’s trauma care ecosystem has become more efficient and life-saving. 50 new trauma centres are operational, and mortality due to road accidents and emergencies is reportedly down by 10 per cent. Mental health, long the neglected stepchild of India’s healthcare agenda, is finally getting attention in Bengal. 50 new mental health clinics served five lakh individuals this year, while awareness campaigns reached one crore people. Counselling sessions—often stigmatized or inaccessible—are now part of the Swasthya Sathi umbrella, marking a significant cultural and administrative shift.

Of course, challenges remain. The state still needs to bridge the urban-rural divide in specialist care. Mental health stigma, though reduced, persists. The workforce-to-population ratio, while improved, still falls short of global standards. Remote areas continue to suffer from electricity and infrastructure gaps that affect PHC operations. Yet, what distinguishes West Bengal’s healthcare story is not just its achievements but its direction. The state is clearly moving toward a universal, digitized, and decentralized healthcare model—one where public health isn’t an abstract promise, but a policy in practice. In a country where health policy is often reactive and election-cycle-driven, West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee offers an example of consistent, equity-driven planning. The 2024–25 health budget of Rs 16,368 crore—10 per cent more than the previous year—reinforces this commitment. It’s time other states—and indeed the Centre—took a closer look. Bengal’s model is not just working; it’s thriving.

