Slim pickings

The Union Budget for 2023-24 has been a major topic of discussion, with many experts and economists weighing in on its effectiveness and impact on the economy. Unfortunately, I must say that the budget leaves much to be desired and falls short of what is truly needed to spur economic growth and address the pressing issues facing the country.



One of the key criticisms of the budget is that it fails to address the ongoing economic slowdown and rising unemployment rates. In fact, many experts argue that the budget will do little to address these critical issues and may even exacerbate the situation by imposing further cuts to social spending and public services.

Another major issue with the budget is its lack of focus on infrastructure development. Despite repeated promises to boost investment in infrastructure, the government has failed to allocate adequate funding to this sector. This is especially concerning given that infrastructure is a key driver of economic growth and can help address many of the country's most pressing issues, including poverty, inequality, and unemployment.

Furthermore, the budget fails to address the critical issue of rising income inequality. In recent years, India has seen a growing divide between the rich and poor, with a small wealthy elite controlling a disproportionate amount of wealth and resources. The budget does little to address this issue, instead prioritising corporate tax cuts and other measures that benefit the wealthy and further widen the income gap.

In addition, the budget also falls short in terms of addressing the pressing need for environmental sustainability. Despite growing concerns about the impacts of climate change, the government has allocated only a tiny fraction of its budget to climate change and environmental initiatives. This lack of focus on sustainability is a major concern given that India is one of the most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change and will require significant investment in order to address this critical issue.

Finally, the budget also fails to address the need for healthcare reform. Despite growing concerns about the state of healthcare in India, the government has allocated only a tiny fraction of its budget to this critical sector. This is especially concerning given that India faces a growing healthcare crisis, with millions of people lacking access to basic health services and millions more facing poverty due to the high cost of medical treatment.

In conclusion, the Budget for 2023-24 is a major disappointment. Despite repeated promises to address the pressing issues facing the country, the budget fails to deliver on these critical areas. Instead, it prioritises corporate tax cuts and other measures that benefit the wealthy and fails to allocate adequate funding to the sectors that truly matter, such as infrastructure, healthcare, and the environment. I hope that the government will take a more holistic approach to the budget in the future and prioritise the needs of all citizens, not just a select few.

The writer is a Chief Minister's Urban Leader Fellow working with the Delhi Government. Views expressed are personal