Silent Struggles Growing Louder

Young people today face many problems that affect their mental health, social life, and overall happiness. These include high stress, addiction to social media and drugs, and other issues. In India, with its huge young population, teens and young adults are dealing with quick changes in how they think, feel, and connect with others. They struggle with school pressure, family demands, job worries, and feeling alone. Many find it hard to balance their goals with their emotional well-being.

Addiction Among Youth: Addiction is a big problem for young people. It’s not just about drugs or alcohol anymore. It includes phones, games, and social media, too. Experts say too much screen time can change your mood, focus, and drive. What starts as fun can become a way to escape stress or loneliness. Many youths scroll for hours, compare themselves to others, and feel bad about their lives. This can harm sleep, attention, and friendships, creating a hard cycle to break without help.

Drug and alcohol use is rising in cities and towns. Friends’ influence, easy access, and wanting to try new things play a part. College students often start drinking or smoking to fit in or reduce stress. But it can turn into addiction, especially if emotional issues or family fights are ignored. Many don’t seek help soon because of shame or fear of judgment. Families often avoid talking about it, seeing it as a moral problem instead of a health one.

Mental Health Issues: Mental health is closely tied to addiction. Depression and anxiety are common among students and young workers. They feel worthless, lonely, or overwhelmed. But stigma stops open talks. Even with more awareness, services are limited or costly. Schools and colleges often lack good counsellors, and students avoid them anyway.

Social Challenges: Problems like no jobs, family fights, and pressure to seem successful add to emotional pain. Social media makes people compare and feel like they’re failing. Failing in exams, relationships, or work can feel like the end. Without safe places to share feelings, things get worse. Mental health is not just personal—it’s shaped by society around us.

A Psychological Perspective: Psychology helps us see these issues deeply. Addiction and distress don’t happen suddenly. They’re linked to how we cope, self-beliefs, and relationships. Youths who feel supported and connected are less likely to engage in bad habits. Simple fixes like group support, life skills classes, and college counselling can help a lot. Safe spaces to talk without judgment can stop big problems.

Role of Parents and Educators: Parents and teachers are key. They can listen without judging, start talks, and show good examples. Mental health awareness needs real actions to build strength and kindness. Communities, jobs, and schools should promote care and inclusion. The media should show these issues kindly, without drama or blame.

India’s youth are its biggest asset, but they need guidance, kindness, and understanding. Spending on mental health now builds a better future. See addiction and struggles as health issues, not weakness. With help from families, teachers, leaders, and experts, youths can live healthier, balanced lives full of hope.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is an Assistant Professor in the Jindal School of Psychology and Counselling