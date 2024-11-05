Shifting sands

India's cities, once symbols of hope and ambition, now face crises of our own making. Unchecked urban sprawl has turned Delhi into intense "heat islands," trapping heat and pushing temperatures as much as eight degrees above the norm, reaching over 50 degrees Celsius. In this blistering heat, the human body fights desperately to avoid irreversible tissue damage, which can occur at a body temperature of 42 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Bengaluru, once the refreshing "Garden City," now suffocates under relentless traffic gridlock. Frustrated commuters often abandon their cars, walking home faster than the standstill vehicles stuck in a massive traffic jam. On the other hand, Chennai faced a severe water crisis in 2019, with reservoirs plummeting to just 10 percent capacity. This forced the city to rely on water trains, delivering over 420 million litres.

Imagine our children growing up in a city where stepping outside feels like stepping into an oven, where traffic jams are so severe that walking is faster than driving, and where water, the essence of life, is delivered by trains. These are not isolated events; they are urgent warnings calling us to rethink how we live and what kind of cities we are building for tomorrow.

The harsh reality is that as we tackle the challenges of rapid urbanization, an even greater threat looms: climate change. Its devastating impact is already visible across the globe. The Horn of Africa faces one of its most severe droughts in history, pushing nearly 24 million people into extreme food and water insecurity. Greece, engulfed by relentless wildfires fuelled by climate change, faces billions in losses each year. Valencia recently endured catastrophic flooding, with rainfall in just 8 hours surpassing the city’s usual annual total, tragically claiming over 200 lives. If we continue on this path, these extreme weather events will only grow more frequent and intense, especially in densely populated, resource-limited nations like India. Studies warn that India could soon have the largest population impacted by extreme weather, with an estimated 600 million lives at risk and nearly 40 percent of the landmass vulnerable.

Today's floods, fires, and droughts mark the start of a terrifying new normal, amplifying existing urban challenges. Immediate action, with climate change as the fulcrum of all our future decisions, is crucial for our survival. This isn’t the first time cities have faced ruin. History is filled with grand urban centres, from Rome’s fall to the lost vibrancy of ancient Indian cities like Banaras, Pataliputra, Thanjavur, and even the mythic Dwarka, each either submerged or losing relevance over time. But climate change is different. It’s a relentless force threatening not just individual cities but the very foundation of human civilization. Its toll is staggering, with billions lost, lives upended, and communities shattered. If we fail to act, everything we toil for, our homes, our cars, the EMIs we labour to pay, will be rendered worthless, with no drinking water, electricity, or roads to reach them. Yet history does not have to repeat itself. We can choose to learn, to adapt, and to embrace the truth that change is the only constant. We can still heed scientific insight, reduce emissions, and build cities that are resilient, ensuring they thrive rather than crumble under the weight of inaction.

These solutions are not science fiction; many cities worldwide have already moved from reacting to climate crises to proactively preparing for them. Singapore’s “City in a Garden” initiative now covers nearly half of the city with greenery, reducing urban heat, improving air quality, and increasing water absorption. Paris has launched the ambitious Plan Vélo, installing over 1,000 kilometres of cycling infrastructure. This has led to a surge in bike use, which now surpasses cars in central Paris and has led to substantial reduction in congestion and more road space to be reclaimed for greenery. Meanwhile, the Netherlands employs advanced engineering through its Delta Works to protect against rising sea levels, safeguarding a landmass where nearly one quarter is already below sea level, a figure expected to more than double if the global ice sheets continue to melt.

Worldwide cities have shown that combining nature and technology can offer transformative solutions to the immense challenges we face, proving resilience is achievable if we truly commit. While we can look to these examples for inspiration, India must adapt such strategies with our own ingenuity—our “jugaad”—to suit the unique needs of our climate and culture. Our civilization has long thrived in harmony with nature, guided by ancient philosophies that honour our interconnectedness with the environment. Now, as climate change and urbanization intensify, it is time to complete the circle of life and return to these values.

Alongside building resilient cities, it’s also critical to reduce overall emissions. As the COP29 global conference approaches, India’s role is pivotal. We must press for greater emissions reduction commitments, especially from developed countries responsible for over 50 percent of historical emissions despite representing only 12 percent of the world’s population. Our future hinges on bold action and unity, blending tradition with innovation to build cities that are one with nature and not against it.

The writer holds PhD in Physics from the Technical University of Dresden, Germany. Views expressed are personal