Seeds of sustainability

Regular interactions with experienced organic farmers encouraged me to start organic farming in my village, Moutorh, Purulia, West Bengal, because organic products are often praised for their health and environmental benefits. With the rise in global health consciousness, organic food is seen as healthier, containing higher levels of antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, polyphenols, and more. Organic produce is also much tastier and more nutritious, as it takes longer to grow. Regarding environmental protection, organic farming benefits the climate by storing carbon in the soil and minimising energy use. It is eco-friendly, improving the physical and nutrient qualities of the soil and promoting more abundant soil fauna.



With the introduction of modern chemical fertilisers, synthetic pesticides, germicides, herbicides, and Genetically Engineered (GE) seeds, along with new farming techniques, food grain production in the country saw a significant boost. However, the uncontrolled use of chemicals began to pollute the entire supply chain. Greed and limited access to relevant information for farmers have led to many areas of land becoming barren and unproductive. Additionally, the use of synthetic agricultural chemicals poses a serious threat to pollinators like bees. Farming practices involving chemical inputs are also linked to health problems such as neurological diseases, headaches, migraines, and a range of other concerning symptoms.

Despite knowing the benefits of organic agriculture and the harmful effects of chemicals on both humans and the environment, many farmers in my village criticised and condemned my efforts toward organic farming. They viewed it as a backward and romanticised version of agriculture that would lead to low production and financial loss. Of course, I can't blame them, as I faced significant challenges. For instance, there is no steady and sustainable market for organic produce. An organic farmer practicing far from my village assured me he would help sell my paddy while purchasing organic seeds, and he offered me confidence that any losses due to lower production would be compensated. However, the conditions he stipulated for selling were unsustainable. Another major issue was the availability of certified organic seeds. I was advised to use seeds from the same farmer, but one type was a mixture of two varieties, and another was red rice, which is not popular in this area. It was partly my fault for not having enough knowledge to identify the seeds properly, and most farmers are similarly forced to use conventional seeds.

The availability of labour throughout the farming process, from sowing to harvesting, was another major problem, as there is a scarcity of workers with the necessary expertise. Despite my earnest requests, they were unwilling to implement sustainable techniques effectively. They considered these techniques to be bogus and time-consuming. As a small farmer, I couldn’t afford to invest in education and training programs to improve the availability of qualified workers for the future. Thus, labour shortages represent a significant barrier to adopting organic farming.

Also, like the MSP for conventional crops, the government couldn’t establish an MSP for organic crops considering their production costs. Unfortunately, no machinery is available in this area to process this type of paddy. As a result, all my organic produce had to be sold to local dealers at a very low price, leading to huge losses.

Consumer trust is key to organic produce, as there is no straightforward method to verify whether a product is truly organic. Anyone can sell anything under the label of 'organic,' leading to a trust deficit without certification, as organic farms must undergo a tough certification process.

Despite the clear health benefits, organic foods have a shorter shelf life compared to conventional foods because they are not treated with waxes or preservatives, unlike conventional methods, which store produce for longer.

One final challenge of organic farming is that yields are lower compared to conventionally grown food. The production cost in organic farming is higher, as it requires more manpower. Consequently, many of the environmental benefits of organic agriculture diminish when lower yields are taken into account. From an Indian perspective, customers usually opt for cheaper options, which significantly impacts the organic produce market. Without subsidies, there will always be a huge risk in organic farming, particularly due to weather changes.

Based on my experience in organic farming, I believe that production is the ultimate purpose of agriculture. In this regard, an assessment of the benefits and costs per unit of production was conducted, considering: i) yield and yield stability, ii) biodiversity, soil quality, climate change mitigation, water quality and quantity, iii) farmer and farm worker livelihoods and health, and iv) consumer health and access.

Additionally, public awareness and knowledge are important for people to understand the long-term benefits of organic food. Organic farmers should have sufficient knowledge and skills related to localised soil systems, meteorology, cropping systems, ecology, and other factors influencing crop growth.

There is now an urgent need to provide an unbiased assessment of organic farming as a means of sustainable agriculture. Rather than approaching the question from the usual "What does organic farming do well/badly?" angle, we must consider, "What constitutes successful sustainable agriculture?" and then measure organic farming against this standard.

Views expressed are personal