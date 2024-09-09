Sardonic praise!

In an interview he gave on Thursday, September 5, while attending the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would back US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s nominee, in the US presidential elections in November.



Putin said it was ultimately “the choice of the American people,” but he claimed that Russia backed Harris, the Democratic party's nominee. “I told you, our favourite, if I may say so, was the current president, Mr. Biden. He was removed from the race, but he advised all his supporters to support Ms. Harris. So we will do it as well, we will root for her,” he said.

Democrats have always voiced their concerns about Trump's relationship with Putin. Trump is widely seen as the Kremlin's preferred candidate. Why, then, did Putin say he would have supported Biden, and that after the latter left the race, he would support Harris?

No one is taking Putin's remarks at face value. He reportedly had a smirk on his face when he made these remarks about supporting Harris. The nature of his comments suggests he was trolling the Harris campaign.

When Putin said that if Harris is doing well, maybe she would not impose sanctions on Russia, the audience broke into laughter — a clear indication that it understood that he was joking. Putin added that Harris has an “expressive and infectious laugh”, a reminder of how Donald Trump had recently mocked Kamala Harris when he said at an election rally: "Have you heard her laugh?"

As a matter of fact, Putin's tongue-in-cheek remarks came less than 24 hours after the US government levelled new allegations that Russia is seeking to interfere in the November election in favour of Donald Trump. On Wednesday, September 4, Attorney General Merrick Garland had announced charges against two employees of the Russian-backed media network RT who were accused of conspiring to commit money laundering and violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act in an indictment unsealed in the Southern District of New York. The attorney general said that the investigation remains ongoing and that the Department Of Justice is seizing 32 internet domains that the Russian government and Russian actors have used to influence the US election.

The US Justice, State and Treasury departments immediately announced sanctions and criminal charges in what the Biden administration said were Russian government-sponsored attempts to manipulate US public opinion ahead of the November vote.

On his part, Donald Trump played up Russian President Vladimir Putin jokingly endorsing his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. “I don’t know if I’m insulted or he did me a favour," Trump said of Putin.

It is no secret that Putin would any day prefer Trump becoming the next US President because of the latter's position regarding sanctions against Russia. It may be noted that the Biden Administration has placed several sanctions against Russia due to the latter's war against Ukraine. For example, on February 23, 2024, on the eve of the completion of two years of the Russia-Ukraine war, Biden had slapped over 500 sanctions against Russia. On May 1, 2024, the United States imposed sanctions on nearly 300 entities and individuals, including those engaged in the development of Russia's future energy, metals and mining production and export capacity. On August 23, 2024, the United States sanctioned nearly 400 individuals and entities for helping Russia sustain its war in Ukraine and evade existing restrictive measures. The targets include more than 60 Russia-based technology and defence companies.

Harris is expected to continue the same, tough approach towards sanctions against Russia. On the other hand, Trump has questioned the need for these sanctions. He has said that sanctions need to be used "very judiciously" because they can undercut the US dollar. "I want to use sanctions as little as possible," Trump has said.

US intelligence agencies reportedly believe that Putin is hoping for Trump to take the White House after the presidential election in November, given his skepticism over US funding of Ukraine's war machine. NATO is a thorn in the flesh as far as Russia is concerned. Trump is expected to change the nature of US involvement in NATO, which is what Russia dearly wants. The shift would involve significantly and substantially downsizing America’s security role. Trump wants the US to step back from being the primary provider of combat power in Europe to being someone who provides support only in times of crisis. Trump has also said that he would try to negotiate a settlement between Russia and Ukraine.

Not surprisingly, Putin's comments about supporting Harris, dripping with sarcasm, have been dismissed by the White House and the Democratic party. The Harris campaign's spokesman Ian Sams made his party's position quite clear about Putin's remarks when he said: "I think everybody knows who dictators and bullies around the world prefer in this election."

The writer is a retired Indian diplomat and had previously served as Consul General in New York. Views expressed are personal