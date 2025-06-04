Sacred Earth, Shared Future

Today, as we celebrate World Environment Day, we should all remind ourselves of the urgent need to protect our planet. While modern science seeks answers to environmental crises like pollution and climate change, India’s rich cultural heritage has long offered sustainable practices rooted in harmony with nature. From the Vedic era to today, Indian traditions have revered rivers, trees, and wildlife as sacred, promoting ecological balance. Even as urbanisation strains resources, rural India continues to play a vital role in environmental conservation.

The following shloka from the Atharva Veda encapsulates India’s reverence for the Earth:

“Mata bhumih putro aham prithivyah”

(The Earth is my mother, and I am her son.)

– Atharva Veda 12.1.12

This philosophy emphasises the respect for nature, deeply seated in Indian culture, whereby the Earth is recognised not only as a resource but as a sacred force that nurtures all forms of life existing on Earth. Among the most distinguished conventions, tree and river worship is of great importance. The Peepal tree and Banyan, or sacred fig, symbolise longevity and wisdom. Likewise, the Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada and other rivers are considered lifelines of civilisation, emphasising the interrelationship between human beings and water resources. Several Indian rituals also reflect more than just the day-to-day existence of sustainable practices that have been a visible part of life for many generations. Ahimsa is a commonly known value that translates to non-violence, and the concept of Ahimsa is stretched to cover all forms of life. This broadens the concept to include the conservation of biodiversity. In the past, agriculture in India was organic, practised agroforestry, and employed water conservation techniques like step-wells and rainwater harvesting, whereby some of these methods are now being promoted by contemporary environmentalists.

Vriksha-ropan, or tree planting, has been embedded in the Indian ethos for centuries; many religious and cultural events have fostered afforestation. Van Mahotsav encourages tree planting and the safeguarding of trees in the spirit of environmental conservation. For hundreds of years, communities like the Bishnois from Rajasthan have been committed to the protection of trees and wildlife, specifically blackbuck and Khejri tree, safeguarding against deforestation, while risking their lives is a clear indication of the ancient tendencies of the Indian people towards deep-rooted environmental consciousness. In addition to this, traditional Indian architecture incorporates eco-friendly designs by using locally sourced materials along with natural ventilation and energy-efficient structures, reducing carbon footprints long before modern-day sustainability trends came into existence. Hence, these indigenous systems of knowledge offer invaluable information on sustainable ways of life. In ancient times, medicine mostly involved the use of natural remedies and maintaining harmony with nature. The concept of Pancha Mahabhuta—the five great elements of Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Space—emphasises the deep interdependence of all natural elements.

The Arthashastra is an ancient Indian treatise associated with governance, which has a number of sections on forest conservation and sustainable resource use. Kautilya in Arthashastra stressed that heavy punishment should be given for deforestation and also for overexploitation of natural resources, showing that environmental protection had even then been a matter of concern for the state. Thus, though India’s history is rich with ecological wisdom, the current times see several ambitious green initiatives also. The government of India has been providing alternate energy through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance (ISA), or huge afforestation projects, which speak for themselves in reasserting the commitment towards sustainability. Internationally too, India emerges as a strong voice for climate action. India being a major initiator of the Paris Agreement in its making, apart from championing and effectively advocating the initiatives such as Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) that is spearheaded by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India himself, has acted as a crucial player. LiFE calls for adopting the lifestyle of sustainable consumption and eco-friendly living practices.

On World Environment Day, citizens across India participate in various activities, including tree plantation, cleanup drives, and awareness programs, which all correspond to these traditions. School and college students, following the principle of responsible stewardship of the planet, thus emulate ancient Indians in the great environmental education.

In June 2024, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a special campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ wherein he called upon all the citizens to plant a tree in the name of their mothers. The campaign motivated and encouraged every citizen to plant a tree in honour of their mother, combining love for nature and gratitude towards mothers. In a remarkable achievement, the campaign’s target of planting 80 crore saplings was reached five days ahead of the September 2024 deadline. The Hon’ble Prime Minister himself planted a Peepal tree at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi and urged all citizens and people around the world to join this initiative. Schools, universities, government institutions, and local communities actively participated, making this massive movement a great success across the country.

To support the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ mission, schools are promoting tree plantation, with NCERT developing special modules for students and teachers. These age-appropriate, easy-to-understand resources aim to instil moral values and environmental awareness through stories, activities, and interactive learning, encouraging students to engage meaningfully with the initiative. In view of nurturing the behavioural and holistic development of children, NCERT has developed special modules on the Panchamrit Mission of LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment). The initiative is in line with the vision of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, which are aimed at moving beyond the textbook to value-based, practical, and sustainable learning. Consistent with this viewpoint, NCERT is developing a wide range of modules that aim to involve students actively, helping to shape them into responsible and environmentally aware citizens. Not only this, the NCERT’s new textbooks based on NEP 2020 also integrate content related to environmental awareness from an early age.

India’s corporate sector and civil society are increasingly embracing sustainability—from zero-waste manufacturing and carbon offsets to grassroots afforestation and pollution control. Rural communities continue to practice traditional methods like organic farming and water harvesting, contributing to ecological balance. Blending modern science with India’s cultural wisdom can pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future.

