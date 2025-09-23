Roots of Resilient India

“This is New India,” said the Prime Minister on his 75th birthday. On the 15th of August, Prime Minister Modi presented the “Paanch Pran” or five pledges for India’s future – the rediscovery of ancient Indian wisdom, rooted in a tradition where human progress was balanced with ecological harmony. PM Modi’s articulation of “One Sun, One Earth, One Grid” and “One Earth, One Family, and One Future” is an extension of this ethos.

The vast repository of ancient practices is not confined to borders. Our old scriptures like the Arthashastra, the Bhagavad Gita, the Vedas and epics like the Mahabharata and Ramayana articulate the core principles of statecraft like dharma, artha, kama and moksha, while outlining the leader’s duty to uphold protection, justice, welfare and prosperity for all subjects through rajdharma.

Prime Minister Modi has aptly drawn from this ancient wisdom to reshape governance to new heights – an innovative governance based on selfless leadership focused on national service for the collective good in order to foster a new, strong India. PM Modi has ensured “India First” in every policy formulation and execution. There has been a great leap forward in economic reforms, healthcare, serving the poor, Nari Shakti, ease of doing business, catapulting a tech-driven India, infrastructure development, environment and sustainability, and an overall growth in all sectors. His devotion, grit and determination have rejuvenated and resurged India’s unity, development and pride of a great new India. India is a resilient economic and cultural power on the global stage. Prime Minister Modi has executed ideas from the Arthashastra like efficient resource management, trade promotion, a robust economy, and knowledge-driven governance, where leaders promote innovation and self-reliance through successful initiatives like “Make in India” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

These reflect the Arthashastra’s emphasis on economic self-sufficiency and domestic production to counter external dependence. GST and the new generation GST 2.0 are based on the PM’s principle of Nagarik Devo Bhava – welfare and economic prosperity of all. Using the Arthashastra’s tenet of intelligent power to foster prosperity, over 1,500 obsolete laws have been streamlined. Removal of retrospective taxation and repeal of the Angel tax, along with slashing of corporate taxes, has made India one of the most competitive economies for global investors. Faceless tax assessments have reduced harassment. The taxpayer base has expanded from 3.8 crores in 2017 to over 14 crores in 2025. Over 1,60,000 start-ups have created over 17.6 lakh jobs. There has been a surge in innovation, and the number of patents granted has increased from 5,978 in 2014–15 to over 1,03,000 in 2023–24. The government has liberalised FDI norms. The manufacturing sector has seen unprecedented growth, with exports rising from $300 billion in 2014 to over $450 billion by 2025. Atmanirbhar Bharat echoes Mahabharata’s Shanti Parva teachings on self-reliance and resilience in times of crisis. India’s defence exports crossed Rs. 21,000 crore in 2022, demonstrating emphasis on self-sufficiency, modernisation and preparedness. The way India pulverised Pakistan exhibited that we are now an Atmanirbhar Bharat, a Shashakta Bharat, a Swabhiman Bharat, an Ekatma Bharat.

PM Modi’s economic vision aligns with the Bhagavad Gita’s teaching of Nishkama (selfless action), where policies place national interest over personal gains. This national effort has resulted in India’s GDP growth averaging 7 per cent annually, with India as the fastest-growing economy in the world. In the words of the IMF, India is “the only bright spot in the otherwise dark horizon.” The scriptures emphasise a welfare-oriented economy, and we have the world’s largest food security program, where free food grains reach the last mile, where DBTs reach over 80 crore people, and where there are several welfare schemes for the poor, executing the Mahabharata’s priority of selfless action. PM Awas Yojana, PM KUSUM, Saubhagya, Gram Jyoti Yojana and Jan Dhan Yojana are some of the several welfare schemes.

Upholding Dharma and Rajdharma extols the ethical duty to safeguard harmony, protect the vulnerable and ensure equitable welfare, as affirmed by the Mahabharata and Manusmriti. The “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” mantra draws from the Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam ethos in the Mahabharata. Public health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, providing free insurance cover to over 50 crore citizens and all citizens above 70 years of age, and the schemes mentioned above prove this principle.

Educational campaigns like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao reflect the Vedic commitment to gender equality and knowledge dissemination, while the criminalisation of Triple Talaq aligns with the scriptural mandate on social reform. The deft and patriotic manner in which the Prime Minister led and navigated the country with unflinching resolve through COVID-19 has been unparalleled. The repeated assertion of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam took shape in the most profound manner in the form of Vaccine Maitri, where India supplied vaccines to over 250 countries and was the Vishwamitra by supplying medical equipment and pharma products to several countries. And in India, over 2.2 billion doses were administered.

Chanakya’s Mandala theory of alliances and pragmatism, while safeguarding our sovereignty, has been executed with aplomb through the Neighbourhood First and Act East policies, the Indian Ocean and Pacific Islands outreach, BIMSTEC and BRICS – all with national interest as the guiding principle. India’s role in QUAD counters expansionism, reflecting the Arthashastra’s strategy of presence to deter threats. The revival with China delves into Chanakya’s intelligent diplomacy over conflict.

PM Modi’s Gyan Bharat Mission digitises over one crore manuscripts using AI, blending tradition with technology to revive heritage. Yoga’s global promotion has been integrated into governance via Chintan Shibirs – depicting selfless service in the Gita. This resurrection has made India a beacon of ancient wisdom in the modern world. Regarding health and well-being, Swachh Bharat upholds Dharma’s cleanliness ethos of improving public health and collective responsibility by building 12 crore toilets. The scriptures advocate adaptation to changing times – that is, innovation – executed through Digital India, which has connected over 2.5 lakh villages with broadband. UPI handles 40 per cent of global digital transactions. Infrastructural development has enhanced connectivity, employment, and economic prosperity, as per the ancient texts. The road space being constructed has increased from 14 km per day in 2014 to 34 km per day today. 136 Vande Bharat services have been operationalised, with plans for 400 more. Since 2014, 86 new airports have been operationalised. Metro Rail has expanded to 23 cities. Since 2014, 3.8 lakh km of rural roads have been built, ensuring 99 per cent rural road connectivity.

By integrating the ancient timeless principles of Dharma, Artha and diplomatic wisdom, PM Modi has achieved economic development, cultural revival, social justice, innovation and global influence. The PM has transformed every crisis into an opportunity for renewal, growth, development and advancement. The vision of Viksit Bharat encapsulates this blend, aiming to create a resilient, strong, developed and stable India on the global stage.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is a former Chairman of the Haryana Public Service Commission and Chairman of Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission