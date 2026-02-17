Roar of the Underdogs

The 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be remembered not merely for the dominance of traditional powers but for the defiant rise of cricket’s so-called minor nations. In a tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and expanded to 20 teams, associate and lower-ranked sides did more than participate — they competed, unsettled giants, and reshaped perceptions of global cricket.

Nepal’s near-upset of England stands as one of the defining moments of this edition. Chasing 184, the Himalayan nation fell agonisingly short at 180/6, within a single big hit of victory. That performance was not a fluke; it was a declaration. Nepal demonstrated tactical maturity, fearless batting, and composure under pressure against a former world champion. For a team still building its infrastructure and exposure, pushing England to the brink showed how thin the gap between associate and full-member nations has become.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, delivered the tournament’s biggest shock by defeating Australia by 23 runs in Colombo — a result that echoed their famous 2007 triumph over the same opponent. Posting 169/2 and then dismantling Australia for 146, Zimbabwe showcased disciplined bowling and calm leadership. The victory was not merely symbolic; it had real consequences, pushing Australia to the brink of elimination and exposing vulnerabilities in a traditional powerhouse.

These performances are part of a broader pattern. Expanded World Cup formats and increased qualification pathways have allowed teams like Nepal, the United States, Namibia, and Italy to test themselves against elite opposition. Exposure at this level accelerates learning curves that domestic competitions alone cannot provide. As Scotland’s players have noted, participation in global tournaments and franchise leagues is crucial for associate nations to narrow the performance gap.

The lesson is clear: opportunity breeds competitiveness. Associate teams often lack the financial resources, high-performance systems, and regular international fixtures enjoyed by full members. Yet when given a global stage, they bring unpredictability, athleticism, and tactical innovation. Nepal’s aggressive chase and Zimbabwe’s disciplined bowling were not accidents; they were products of resilience forged in underfunded systems and sporadic international exposure.

For cricket’s administrators, the implications are profound. A sport that aspires to global relevance cannot remain confined to a dozen dominant nations. Expanding World Cups, ensuring equitable revenue distribution, and integrating associate players into franchise leagues can transform the competitive landscape. When players from emerging nations share dressing rooms with elite professionals, skills transfer becomes organic, confidence grows, and standards rise.

The 2026 tournament has already shown that the romance of cricket’s underdogs is no longer a sentimental subplot — it is a competitive reality. Nepal’s near-triumph and Zimbabwe’s statement victory signal a future where hierarchy is fragile, and reputations offer no guarantees. If the ICC continues to widen access and invest in development, today’s upsets may become tomorrow’s norm.

In that future, the term “minor cricketing nation” may finally lose its meaning.

Views expressed are personal.