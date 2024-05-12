Road to redemption

Everyone wants a bit of Delhi! In this pursuit, people from across the country and neighbouring nations keep pouring into the national capital. Roughly, about 6-7 lakh settlers come to Delhi each year for better opportunities. From 1.1 crore during the 2011 census, the municipal population has reached over 2 crore!



With settlers seeking livelihood opportunities, the capital has accumulated maximum number of squatters, vendors, and beggars. Resultantly, it has become a mammoth task for the city's sentinels to keep a check on the constantly increasing crime graph.

Walkways and footpaths have been at the receiving end of the massive influx of people. No one seems to care about the gradual encroachment of footpaths. Illegal parking of vehicles has been another pestering issue. Delhi alone boasts of more cars than all other Indian metros put together! On average, approximately 2,000 cars are getting registered on a daily basis! Incidents of lethal road rage have become common. Vehicular and noise pollution is having grave consequences on public health. A University of Chicago study shows that the average life expectancy has been shortened by 5.3 years for every 12 years of stay in Delhi.

Whether it's nariyal paniwala, chaiwala, makeshift saloon, or vegetable vendors, they all occupy the footpaths whenever possible. Even owners of bungalows (kothis) contribute to this by placing large flower pots and guard booths. Encroachment is not limited to those seeking economic opportunities; even the wealthy and influential want their share of public space. Mirza Ghalib commented about the sad state of affairs of Delhi about 400 years ago. He compared Delhi with an abandoned, careless garden ("Uzra Hua Chaman—Hai e-Meri Dilli"!).

Delhi's history as the capital reflects its uncertain ownership. After being chosen as the capital in 1911, it became a transient home for bureaucrats and politicians. Over time, the city fell victim to unchecked exploitation, mirroring the plundering of the Mughal era. Today, opportunists flock to Delhi for economic gains, regardless of the city's well-being.

The city's challenges are manifold. Pollution, inadequate infrastructure, and illegal construction plague its residents. The authorities' indifference exacerbates these issues. Delhi now ranks as one of the world's most polluted cities, with over 3,000 illegal colonies exacerbating the strain on resources.

The decision to shift the capital from Calcutta to Delhi was rooted in similar concerns of congestion and accessibility. Yet, history seems to repeat itself, as Delhi grapples with similar issues today. The question looms: Is Delhi still fit to be the national capital? With its unchecked growth, the answer becomes increasingly uncertain.

The National Capital of Delhi used to be one of the best cities in the country. Now, with multiple flaws, it can no longer be called an ideal city or a habitat at all. Till the mid-90s, it maintained a judicious balance between infrastructural growth and environmental/ecological balance. More than 48 per cent of Delhi then had green cover. In fact, it was one of the greenest capital cities in the world. However, slowly, due to various socio-economic and political reasons, coupled with vote bank politics, the population of Delhi has been steadily increasing at an alarming rate, completely losing its status as a sustainable city fit for habitation. Today, it is overcrowded and overloaded, putting huge pressure on all natural resources.

In the realm of transportation, citizens must switch from private vehicles to public vehicles for sustainability. While public buses run empty, all the roads of the city remain choked with private vehicles. Despite having the best metro network and air-conditioned low-floor buses, along with several thousand auto-rickshaws and taxis, people still prefer to use their own cars. Illegal parking of vehicles creates chaos and nuisance for pedestrians. Notably, there have been instances when trees are removed (often by pouring acid into their roots) to create parking in front of houses in the colonies.

Shifting to public transport is vital to curb pollution in Delhi. Government officials should lead by example, using CNG or electric vehicles for work at least two days a week. Encouraging traders and shopkeepers to follow suit would free up parking in markets, easing congestion. However, this shift requires both personal motivation and external encouragement. Remedies to encroachment (mainly of pedestrian walkways), pollution, and parking in the national capital lie in some small yet potent initiatives to be taken simultaneously and immediately.

For the next five years, there must be regulation in the national capital for the purchase of two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Only upon proof of owned or rented parking, license/permission to procure new cars or two-wheelers should be granted. It's noteworthy that, often, parking lots created by the government, mainly in the business districts, remain vacant, such as Palika parking in Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Hauz Khas Multilevel Car Parking on Aurobindo Marg outside the Yusuf Sarai Market, etc. while roads/footpaths in these areas remain encroached. More or less, it's the same scenario in every other business district or busy market place. Several accidental deaths also occur on this account in the national capital, as pedestrians are forced to use roads.

Furthermore, the trend in Delhi is to upgrade single-storey or double-storey private houses, which are demolished and rebuilt with a basement and additional four floors to meet the ever-increasing housing demand. Consequently, where earlier 4-5 people were staying, post redevelopment, 20-25 people start living on the same plot of land with 8-10 cars instead of 1-2 cars. This also adds more pressure and load on essential civic services, and the municipal administration struggles to meet this increasing demand. There is a need for moratorium for the next 10 years or so on such constructions. All three civic authorities, i.e., NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantt Board, should formulate and create specific vending zones within their respective jurisdictions, which should be operational from morning till evening, wherein the tehbazari vendors would come with their headloads and conduct their business for their economic prosperity so that the footpaths remain encroachment-free. In this regard, the Bhubaneswar model can be adopted by the civic authorities.

The rights of pedestrians, especially disabled individuals with white canes, those in wheelchairs, as well as children, women, and the elderly, should have barrier-free access on footpaths. Under no circumstances should the police and civic authorities allow any encroachment on the footpaths. It is important to prioritise the safety of the planet and drive infrastructure development in line with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision. During the G-20 Summit in 2023, the PM unequivocally reiterated the importance of sustainable development to protect the fragile ecosystem. The time is now right to focus and take urgent remedial action, as we have almost reached the point of no return. Delhi, being the national capital, should set an example in this regard with the combined efforts of all stakeholders.

The writer is a senior Airforce Officer with long experience in Govt of Delhi as the State Commissioner for Personnel with Disabilities (Jan 2021- Jan 2024), OSD to LG Delhi (2007-2013) and several other key positions in the Govt of India. Views expressed are personal