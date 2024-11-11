Rhetoric and reality

The concept of secularism in India has been a topic of debate since its independence in 1947. Born out of European traditions, secularism's epistemological premise and actual practice were founded on the principle of separation between Church and State. This modern concept baffled India before and after independence, particularly during pivotal moments in its political history, such as the demolition of the Babri mosque on December 6, 1992.

The judgment of the Supreme Court in Ayodhya on November 17, 2019, directing the central government to formulate a scheme and set up a trust to facilitate the construction of a temple on the disputed land, raised questions regarding the role of the secular state. The laying of the foundation stone of the Ram temple in the presence of the Prime Minister on August 5, 2020, and his subsequent participation in the consecration ceremony on January 22, 2024, further fuelled the debate.

Jawaharlal Nehru's vision of secularism, as expressed during his refusal to inaugurate the rebuilt Somnath Temple in Gujarat in 1951, emphasised the importance of separating the state from religious projects. This incident, followed by correspondence between the Prime Minister and the President, provides valuable insight into India's understanding of secularism.

The Constitution of India, adopted on November 26, 1949, embodies secularism. During its drafting, three perspectives on secularism emerged in the Constituent Assembly. One section, including KT Shah, advocated for explicitly declaring India a secular state in the Constitution. Members like Frank Anthony, representing minority communities, questioned whether practice would follow principle. Muslim representatives hoped the majority community would foster trust and confidence among Muslims.

A second group, comprising KM Munshi and HV Kamath, proposed recognising religion's place in public life and suggested adding "in the name of God" to the Preamble. The third group, including Jawaharlal Nehru and BR Ambedkar, adopted a middle path. Nehru believed ensuring justice and equality, as stated in the Preamble, was crucial for building a secular state.

Although the word "secular" wasn't initially included in the Constitution, it was added in 1976 through the 42nd Amendment. The document did, however, enshrine freedom of religion in Articles 25 and 26 and protected minority rights under Articles 29 and 30.

Mahatma Gandhi sought a principle to unify people of different faiths during the freedom struggle. He found this principle in "sarva dharma sambhava," which implies equal treatment of all religions. Nehru referred to "dharma nirapekshata," emphasising the state's equidistance from all religious faiths.

Indian secularism differs significantly from French and American models. The French model separates the state from religion while reserving the power to interfere. The American model views religion and the state as mutually exclusive. In contrast, Indian secularism advocates for equal treatment of all religions, enabling people of different faiths to practice their beliefs.

The concept of secularism in India is rooted in ancient civilisation. Rulers like Emperor Ashoka and Mughal Emperor Akbar promoted coexistence among religious communities. However, the political exploitation of secularism for electoral gains, communal rhetoric, and the rise of Hindutva ideology pose significant threats to secular values.

The erosion of secular values has far-reaching implications. Social stability, happiness, and vibrant economic growth depend on protecting minority rights. The state is constitutionally obliged to safeguard the rights of non-Hindu communities, comprising 16.2 per cent of the population.

As Amartya Sen observed in 2005, protecting everyone's right to worship without violating secularism is crucial. Nehru's refusal to join the Somnath temple inauguration in 1953 highlighted the importance of maintaining the secular character of the state.

In conclusion, secularism remains a core value in India's Constitution, and its unique understanding of secularism emphasises equal treatment of all religions. However, challenges persist, and the state must ensure the protection of minority rights to maintain social harmony and stability.

