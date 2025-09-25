Revolts in the Digital Age

South Asia has been the epicentre of violent political upheaval over the past few years. The region has witnessed a series of regime changes, starting with the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, followed by the ouster of the Imran Khan government in Pakistan. In 2022, Sri Lanka’s government collapsed amidst a swelling wave of public anger, sparked by the Aragalaya movement. This protest, centred around the economic crisis, debt, and governance issues, leveraged social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for mass mobilisation.

More recently, on August 5, 2024, youth protesters in Bangladesh successfully overthrew the government, demanding the abolition of the quota system in employment, the creation of job opportunities, and more inclusive governance. The protesters effectively utilised digital tactics, launching social media campaigns and trending hashtags. While these cases may seem isolated, they reflect a broader trend of youth-led movements across the region. For instance, in August 2023, thousands of Indonesians protested against unemployment, low wages, and parliamentary pay raises. Similarly, Kenya faced Gen Z revolts in July 2025. Other countries in the region, like Myanmar, have experienced political turmoil, including the military’s ouster of the democratically elected government in 2021. Even in Timor-Leste, recent protests have erupted against plans to buy new cars for MPs.

These movements share common threads, including public frustration with ruling elites and a political system perceived as corrupt, unaccountable, and unequal. A key characteristic of these movements is the prominent role of youth, except in the case of Imran Khan’s ouster through a no-confidence motion. The protests often turned violent, leaving behind a political vacuum filled by unelected leaders.

Digital Age Coups

The successful popular uprisings demonstrate that coups have gone digital. A scholar has argued that these protests are driven by a shared, acute crisis of ontological security among a digitally native, economically precarious, and politically disillusioned youth demographic. The immediate cause of regime change may not be economic, but economic conditions can create necessary conditions for unrest. For instance, in Nepal, it was not the lack of bread but the lack of bandwidth that triggered the movement.

State Authoritarianism and Youth Unrest

A close study of these movements reveals that state authoritarianism in democratic countries triggers these kinds of movements. The state’s heavy-handedness, whether through violent mobs in Sri Lanka, systematic massacres of students in Bangladesh, or lethal force against digital rights protesters in Nepal, transforms dissent into revolution.

Emerging Youth Leadership

The youth in South Asia is emerging as a key player in politics. In each country, students and youth have captured the forefront and public space, mobilising citizens by leveraging their digital fluency and social networks. The youth bulge in South Asia, with almost 40% of the population below 18, is a critical factor. However, this demographic dividend is being wasted due to poor education, lack of jobs, low wages, and poor living standards.

Importance of Institutional Reform

These movements highlight the need for strengthening and reforming political institutions. When citizens gain the ability and desire to participate in politics, but institutions are too weak to channel their demands, the result is disorder. Elections are held, but there is a dearth of trust. Courts and parliaments exist, but they are politicised.

Implications for India

For India, these movements pose a strategic challenge. With an open northern border into Nepal, India needs to prepare itself for facing the challenges of migration, instability, and opportunistic infiltration. The competition for Sri Lanka’s ports with China and the changing dynamics with Bangladesh and Pakistan are also concerns. The South Asian uprisings were triggered by profound failures of the bio-political function of the state. India must learn from these experiences and contend with the affective, existential, and digital dimensions of security to maintain its right to rule.

Conclusion

The recent upheavals in South Asia echo the Arab Spring, highlighting the significance of Mark Twain’s statement, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.” As India navigates these challenges, it must prioritise ontological security, ensuring a coherent, believable, and just reality for its citizens.

Views expressed are personal. John Felix Raj is the Vice Chancellor, and Prabhat Kumar Datta is an Adjunct Professor, both at St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata