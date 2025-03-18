Reviving the Sacred

The Yamuna River, one of India’s holiest and most essential water bodies, has been a lifeline for millions of people for centuries. Flowing through the heart of Delhi, the river has also been central to the city’s cultural, religious, and economic fabric. However, over the years, the Yamuna has suffered from extreme pollution, especially in its passage through the national capital. In February 2025, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, launched an ambitious plan aimed at rejuvenating the river, with a target to improve its water quality significantly by 2032. This initiative, though challenging, aims to restore the Yamuna to its former glory and preserve it for future generations.

The Yamuna’s water quality has been a significant cause for concern for environmentalists, public health experts, and residents. A major environmental crisis emerged in November 2023, when the river's faecal coliform count reached an alarming 7.9 million MPN (Most Probable Number) per 100 milliliters, far exceeding the safe limit of 500 MPN/100 ml. This dramatic rise in pollution levels has been attributed to untreated sewage, industrial effluents, and other forms of waste being discharged into the river.

Additionally, the river’s surface has been plagued by toxic foam, caused by the discharge of industrial chemicals, detergents, and untreated sewage. This foam has not only posed a significant health hazard to the local population but also disrupted religious and cultural practices along the river, such as bathing and immersion of idols. The pollution has resulted in a grim scenario where the Yamuna, once revered for its purity, has now become a symbol of environmental neglect.

To combat these growing challenges, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena unveiled a four-pronged strategy aimed at addressing the river's pollution. This comprehensive plan focuses on several critical areas of intervention:

Clearing the Riverbed: A major cause of pollution in the Yamuna is the accumulation of waste, silt, and garbage in its riverbed. This hampers the natural flow of the river and contributes to water contamination. The first phase of the strategy involves removing these obstructions and restoring the river’s natural course. By cleaning the riverbed, the authorities hope to reduce pollution and improve the overall health of the waterway.

Enhancing Sewage Treatment: A significant portion of the Yamuna's pollution comes from untreated sewage, with Delhi contributing around 58 per cent of the total waste entering the river. The plan proposes upgrading and expanding sewage treatment plants (STPs) to accommodate the growing population and reduce the discharge of untreated sewage. One of the key projects is the construction of India’s largest sewage treatment plant in Okhla, which will treat an estimated 124 million gallons of wastewater daily. This is expected to drastically reduce the untreated sewage that flows into the river, thus improving its water quality.

Intercepting and Diverting Polluted Drains: Another critical component of the plan is the identification and diversion of polluted drains that discharge untreated waste directly into the Yamuna. By intercepting these drains, the authorities aim to prevent further contamination of the river and redirect the waste to treatment plants, where it can be processed before being released back into the ecosystem.

Continuous Monitoring and Enforcement: A robust monitoring mechanism will be established to ensure that pollution levels remain within acceptable limits. This will include surveillance systems to track water quality in real-time, with strict enforcement measures to take action against violators. This step is vital in ensuring that industries, municipalities, and individuals comply with environmental regulations and do not pollute the river.

Despite these efforts, several challenges remain in the fight to clean the Yamuna. One of the biggest hurdles in this initiative is the sheer volume of pollution entering the river, particularly from the city of Delhi. Tackling this pollution requires not only technological solutions but also a concerted effort to change public behavior and industrial practices. In addition to untreated sewage, industrial effluents are a major contributor to the Yamuna’s contamination. These effluents often contain hazardous chemicals and heavy metals that severely degrade water quality. Strengthening regulations and ensuring strict enforcement of pollution control norms in industrial zones is crucial to reduce this threat.

Apart from pollution in the Yamuna, Delhi has been grappling with water quality issues more broadly. The city's increasing population and industrial expansion have exacerbated the scarcity of clean drinking water, leading to frequent shortages. In the summer of 2024, the situation became critical, prompting Delhi to seek water from neighbouring states, including Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. The rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna further complicated matters, as untreated industrial waste and sewage continued to affect water treatment plants. Delhi Jal Board (DJB) faced operational challenges due to these contaminants, leading to repeated supply cuts and water rationing in several areas. To address the immediate crisis, emergency arrangements were made, and additional water was sourced from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to sustain supply during peak demand periods.

However, this dependency on other states underscores the need for long-term solutions to Delhi's water crisis. Strengthening local water conservation efforts, improving treatment infrastructure, and reducing pollution at the source remain crucial steps in ensuring sustainable water management for the capital.

The plan to rejuvenate the Yamuna is ambitious and requires sustained efforts from all stakeholders. The government must ensure continuous monitoring, adequate funding, and robust enforcement to ensure that the measures are effective. Industrial sectors, local authorities, and residents must all take collective responsibility for the health of the river. The success of this initiative will not only benefit the environment but also preserve the cultural and religious significance of the Yamuna, ensuring that it remains a lifeline for millions of people in Delhi and beyond. Restoring the Yamuna will be a long-term endeavour, but with sustained commitment and cooperation, the river can once again become a clean, vibrant, and sustainable water body for future generations.

