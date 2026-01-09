Restricted Socials

As a 90s kid, I would be plonked in front of the television set or tucked away with a colouring book to keep me busy as my parents enjoyed some much-needed reprieve. I’m so grateful that we didn’t have the distraction of a million TV channels, OTT (over-the-top) streaming services, and most importantly, social media. With the proliferation of the mobile phone, children were introduced to a compact and portable idiot screen long before they even learned the alphabet. And as phones became smarter and social media a domineering presence, parents now have a potent enemy, whether they recognise it or not. The intelligent ones already have and are doing what they can to fight off the social media trap.

Over the year-end break, I met one such couple who have deliberately kept their teenage son away from social media and the overpowering influence of digital media. They give access just enough to keep their son happy and limit it just enough to keep him sane. They may be the outliers but they are onto something. More and more parents and guardians are slowly waking up to the dangerous effects of social media, realising that the few hours of peace when their kids are immersed in the throes of the online world are not worth the mental health issues, bodyshaming, online abuse, cyber-bullying — the list is long and scary.

Social media, while a powerful tool for self-expression, communication, marketing, and entertainment, is a double-edged sword. Its weaponisation dumbs down masses, pushes corporate or political agendas, provides a platform for propaganda and violence, and is an open hunting ground of the depraved and perverse. If you’re able to spend hours and days doomscrolling without feeling its debilitating effects, then congratulations, you have already been co-opted. Perhaps you still feel its soul-sucking energy when exposed for long hours, then rejoice — you have some parts of your human cognition still left intact. While adults are routinely affected by social media consumption, youngsters are far more vulnerable. Tech bosses, the ones who create and run these multi-billion-dollar companies, limit their own children’s access to social media. Bill Gates, Susan Wojcicki, Neal Mohan, Tristan Harris, Mark Cuban, and Sean Parker have advocated controlling children’s use of social media. Some of the most talented celebrities and public personalities have little to no presence on social media. Even when used for work, they heavily restrict their activity. Ask yourself why.

After thousands of social media-related incidents and numerous reports of its harmful effects on teenagers and young minds, some countries are finally mulling action. On December 10 last year, Australia became the first country in the world to implement a compulsory minimum age of 16 years for social media use. In a remarkable move, the Australian law — Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act 2024 — has put the onus of the implementation of the rule on technology companies rather than on parents. The current list of the 10 restricted platforms includes YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, Reddit, Twitch, Kick, and Threads. Not enforcing the rule will attract penalties, and I’m sure that both teenagers and platforms will find ways to hoodwink the law. But the point is that the perils of social media are serious enough to get countries to enact laws. France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Denmark are also considering social media bans for teenagers. The US states of Utah, Louisiana, and Tennessee have promulgated restrictions, while countries such as China and South Korea have issued restrictions.

Can India be next? Highly unlikely. The ban on social media for minors has primarily emanated from developed economies, where the conversations are about better mental health and quality of life. In India, we are still struggling to provide the basics — jobs, education, clean air, women’s safety, and so on. A crude joke, a dance reel, a lascivious clip — as long as the public is entertained, their mind stay diverted from life’s real problems. The crippling effect of social media and its restriction for minors will not be on our priority list of demands. Even talk of such curtailment will be quickly shut down to serve the corporate interests of tech giants. As per reports, we are a nation of 1,017.81 million internet subscribers. Who’ll willingly let go of a captive audience? The dumbing down of the Indian masses is already underway, but we can at least endeavour to safeguard young minds from becoming social media addicts and also from self-esteem issues, anxiety, depression, and cyberbullying. But this will be an unpopular decision taken for the greater good. It’s unlikely to ever come to pass.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is an author and media entrepreneur