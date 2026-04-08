Responsibility of Loyal Leadership

“No kingdom can endure when its course is set against dharma; reconsider, O King, before consequence overtakes intent.”

— Valmiki Ramayana, Yuddha Kanda (Paraphrased)

In the vast narrative of the Ramayana, where duty, allegiance, and power intersect in complex ways, the figure of Vibhishan offers a nuanced reflection on the nature of loyalty in leadership. Born into the house of Lanka, he stood out as a principled counsellor in a court where loyalty to authority often outweighed principled counsel. In this environment, he advises, cautions, and persists in guiding his brother towards a path that preserves moral order and institutional balance. In doing so, he reveals that loyalty, when rightly understood, is not passive allegiance but an active responsibility.

Vibhishan appears in the Ramayana as the younger brother of Ravan, the king of Lanka, whose abduction of Sita, the wife of Ram, sets into motion a conflict that culminates in a decisive war between Ram’s forces and the kingdom of Lanka. While many in the court either endorse the king’s actions or remain silent, Vibhishan consistently counsels Ravan to correct his actions. He urges the return of Sita and warns that decisions influenced by personal conviction rather than broader dharmic considerations will lead to the kingdom’s decline. His counsel, offered in open assembly before the senior members of Lanka’s court, firmly and respectfully, is anchored not in opposition but in concern for the future of Lanka. When these efforts are dismissed, and Ravan remains adamant, he chooses to leave Lanka and align himself with Ram. His subsequent role in the conflict and his eventual stewardship of Lanka reflect the continuity between principled judgment and responsible leadership.

Leadership often demands allegiance to individuals and institutions. These bonds create cohesion and enable organisations to function with trust and clarity of purpose. Yet, such allegiance carries a deeper obligation, the responsibility to safeguard the principles that sustain the institution. Vibhishan’s position within Lanka reflects this tension. As a trusted member of the inner council, he is integral to decision-making and fully aware of its consequences. He recognises that the abduction of Sita is not merely a strategic mistake, but a violation that places the kingdom itself at risk.

What distinguishes Vibhishan is the manner in which he exercises loyalty. He does not retreat into silence, nor does he concur for the sake of harmony. Instead, he chooses the more difficult path of counsel. He speaks with clarity and restraint, urging Ravan to return Sita and seek reconciliation with Ram, warning that the continued detention of Sita would inevitably draw Ram into direct confrontation with Lanka. His argument is reasoned and forward-looking. He cautions that no kingdom can endure when decisions are guided by personal desire rather than moral order. Loyalty, in this context, demands the courage to speak truth, particularly when silence would be more convenient.

He does not offer counsel once and withdraws. He continues to engage Ravan even as resistance grows and dissent begins to surface within the court. Despite repeated warnings, Ravan chooses to remain committed to his course of action and dismisses the advice before his court. When reason is repeatedly dismissed and sound counsel begins to be viewed as a differing perspective, the limits of influence become clear. In such an environment, the role of a loyal advisor becomes constrained. Vibhishan persists until it is evident that correction from within is no longer possible.

It is at this point that his decision acquires significance. Vibhishan leaves Lanka after repeated attempts to restore alignment have failed, after being openly rejected in the royal court and denied any further opportunity to influence the decision. When he approaches Ram, he does so without assurance of acceptance, aware that his identity as Ravan’s brother may invite suspicion. Yet his intent is clear. He seeks alignment with a cause that upholds dharma. This moment reflects a critical leadership insight. When internal correction is no longer possible, responsibility may require realignment. Such a decision is not a rejection of loyalty, but an extension of it towards principles that endure beyond individuals.

The response he receives is equally instructive. Ram’s acceptance of Vibhishan is grounded in discernment. Despite reservations from others, he recognises the sincerity of his intent and grants him refuge. This reflects an essential leadership quality, the ability to recognise integrity beyond past association and to integrate it with confidence.

Vibhishan’s value, however, does not end with his decision to realign. It is fully realised in the insight and clarity he brings with him. Having been part of Lanka’s inner structure, he understands its command, its vulnerabilities, and the mindset of its leadership. He provides critical insight into Lanka’s defences, including the structure of its command and the strengths of its key warriors, anticipates strategic responses, and at a crucial moment identifies the specific vulnerability that enables Ravan’s defeat. Ram’s acceptance, therefore, is not only an act of trust but also one of strategic clarity. He recognises that Vibhishan brings not just intent, but insight that can shape outcomes. This reflects a powerful leadership reality that understanding the inner workings of the opposition and integrating that knowledge effectively can decisively shape outcomes. Leaders who are able to recognise and responsibly utilise such insight are better positioned to anticipate challenges, respond with precision, and convert intent into results.

In contemporary organisational contexts, this carries significant relevance. Competitive advantage often lies not only in internal capability but in the ability to understand external systems from within. Organisations that can integrate informed perspectives, when guided by discernment, strengthen both their strategic depth and execution capability. Vibhishan’s contribution illustrates that a holistic approach, grounded in alignment and supported by deep understanding, creates not only clarity but effectiveness.

His role in the subsequent course of events further reinforces his leadership character. He does not remain a passive observer after his acceptance. He contributes actively to the effort to restore order, supports the larger objective with commitment, and remains aligned with the purpose he has chosen. The conflict ultimately ends with the defeat of Ravan and the restoration of value-based order in Lanka, where Vibhishan is entrusted with its leadership. Leadership, in this sense, is not defined by a single decision, but by sustained contribution.

There is a notable absence of personal ambition in Vibhishan’s conduct. He does not seek the throne of Lanka as a condition for his alignment, nor does he leverage his position for advantage. The responsibility that eventually comes to him is a consequence of trust, not negotiation. This distinction matters. When decisions are guided by principle rather than personal gain, they reinforce continuity and institutional credibility. Leadership, in such instances, is not claimed. It is entrusted.

The trajectory of Lanka, in contrast, reveals what unfolds when loyalty is misunderstood. When counsel gives way to compliance, and dissent is treated as disloyalty, institutions find it increasingly difficult to recalibrate. Silence replaces judgment. Authority begins to substitute accountability. What appears as cohesion gradually becomes rigidity, and what is defended as strength ultimately exposes itself as fragility.

For contemporary organisations, Vibhishan’s actions demand a more exacting understanding of leadership. Loyalty cannot be reduced to alignment with authority; it must be anchored in the responsibility to strengthen the institution itself. This requires leaders who are willing to listen, and systems that allow clarity to surface without penalty. The real test is not whether disagreement exists, but whether it can be engaged with seriousness and purpose.

At the same time, his role offers an equally important strategic lesson. Insight, when rooted in experience and understanding, becomes a decisive asset. Vibhishan does not merely realign with Ram; he brings with him a deep understanding of Lanka’s internal structure, its leadership, and its vulnerabilities. It is this insight that shapes the course of the conflict. Leadership, in this moment, is not only about moral clarity, but about the ability to recognise and apply informed knowledge. Principle gives direction, but it is insight that enables execution.

Leadership, therefore, cannot be reduced to passive alignment. It must be exercised as an active discipline, one that advises with honesty, persists with conviction, and recognises when responsibility calls for a reassessment of alignment. Equally, it must be capable of identifying and integrating those who bring both integrity and understanding into the system. The ability to combine principle with insight is what allows leadership to move from intent to outcome.

The true measure of leadership lies not only in the loyalty one commands, but in the quality of insight one is able to recognise and utilise. Leaders who encourage principled counsel yet remain open to informed perspectives, even from outside their immediate systems, build institutions that are both resilient and effective. In a world defined by competition and complexity, it is this combination of integrity and understanding that ultimately determines success. Vibhishan’s example, therefore, is not only a lesson in loyalty but a reminder that leadership must be both principled and perceptive, grounded in values, yet capable of acting with clarity and precision.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is Chairperson Bharat Ki Soch