Resilient bonhomie

In a dramatic but very positive move, on February 10, 2024, Qatar released eight Indian naval veterans from custody after a pardon granted by the Emir of Qatar. They were earlier convicted to death by a lower court under charges of espionage for Israel which later got commuted to prison. Seven of the eight naval veterans were brought back to India on the next day of the announcement of their release. The Government of India, on expected lines, welcomed the release of eight Indian nationals and appreciated the decision by the Amir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and homecoming of these nationals.



The eight veterans, Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Commander Amit Nagpal, and Sailor Ragesh, were part of Dahra Global Technologies and Consulting Services, a private firm headquartered in Oman, which imparts training to Qatar’s armed forces. They were allegedly charged with spying on a submarine programme on behalf of Israel, a country that does not enjoy diplomatic relations with Qatar. These submarines are smaller variants of the U212 Near Future Submarine, which include an air independent propulsion system, allowing for extended operations without surfacing. However, it is important to note that neither India nor Qatar officially confirmed the charges.

The release of eight Indian Navy officers by Qatar marks a significant diplomatic breakthrough for India. Moreover, another commendable feat by India in this matter is that although the news of the arrest of the eight Indian naval veterans in Doha since August 30, 2022, made headlines in India and the Arab world, it did not negatively impact the friendly relations between India and Qatar. This remains a crucial point among the two countries. Even before the pardon by the Emir was announced, the seemingly negative development did not impair the mutual trust and partnership between both countries. They refrained from politicising the issue or pointing fingers at each other. Again, this is noteworthy.

The continuity of mutual trust and understanding even during such a difficult situation is, in a way, not surprising considering the historically deep-rooted ties between the countries. The India-Qatar engagement is multi-faceted, ranging from trade, defence, and cultural ties. As of December 2023, Indian nationals constituted 24 per cent of the total population, making Indians the highest number of expats in Qatar.

India was one of Qatar's top four export destinations and one of its leading three import sources. In 2021–2022, its total bilateral commerce was valued at USD 15.03 billion. One of the main priorities of their bilateral agenda is defence cooperation. India provides Qatar training opportunities at its defence institutes and routinely participates in the annual Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) in Qatar.

The release of the Indian veterans was followed by PM Modi’s official state visit to Qatar on February 14, 2024, on his way back to the UAE. According to Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, "The Prime Minister thanked the Emir for his support for the welfare of the Indian community, and in this regard, expressed his deep appreciation to the Emir for the release of eight Indian nationals of Al-Dahra company.” This was the Indian Prime Minister’s second visit to Qatar after visiting the Gulf country in June 2016. Also, he met Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani to strengthen their bilateral relations. They discussed relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in the fields of energy, commerce, and investment. This was extensively reported by the Media & Communications Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar.

It is pertinent to mention that India has achieved a major strategic triumph with Qatar's release of the eight Indian Navy personnel. In the first place, it highlights India's diplomatic dexterity and capacity to negotiate challenging geopolitical terrain in order to protect its interests as a nation and of Indian nationals. Furthermore, the matter was successfully resolved, demonstrating India's dedication to respecting the discourse and diplomatic standards while settling conflicts with important allies.

Significantly, the year 2023 marked 50 years of full diplomatic relations between India and Qatar. This episode sheds light on the importance of having robust ties amidst the uncertainties in the Gulf. It reiterates the importance of continuously strengthening existing partnerships while building new ones. The successful resolution of the incident sets a positive precedent for future engagements between India and Qatar and reinforces India's position as a key player in the geopolitics of the Gulf region. As India continues to expand its influence on the global stage, the episode serves as a testament to its diplomatic agility and strategic foresight in navigating complex international relations.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, Adviser NatStrat, and a former National Security Advisor in Mauritius. Views expressed are personal