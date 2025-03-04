Replicable roadmap

Regarding certain aspects of transformational change, Kerala is a model for other states to follow. On issues such as untouchability and unseeability, practicing science in everyday life, land reforms, and literacy, Kerala has been a pioneer. Similarly, it serves as an example in implementing the 73rd Amendment to the Constitution of India. How is Kerala able to carry out such reforms with relative ease, while other states struggle despite their good intentions? The simple reason for its success is that Kerala has achieved these transformations by mobilising people through a campaign-driven approach. This is known as the “big pank” approach, where change is driven massively by people's collective force.

Why this prelude? Recently, Kerala organised a three-day International Congress on “Decentralisation So Far and the Way Forward” in Kannur, inviting 1,200 participants. I was among the few experts invited to participate in the dialogue on the third day.

What made the congress unique? It was a gathering not only of experts but also of practitioners, academics, elected representatives, researchers, officials, students, and representatives from NGOs and civil society organisations. Why was it organised? The goal was to take stock of the decentralisation experience in Kerala and other parts of the country over the last thirty years and, based on these insights, chart a meaningful course of action. The congress featured 242 paper presentations and 140 video presentations across seventeen thematic sessions.

On the third day, a National Seminar on “Decentralisation and Local Governments in India – The Road Ahead” was organised, bringing together leading experts and officials involved in implementing the 73rd Amendment. The seminar was inaugurated by Mani Shankar Aiyar. Notably, all former Ministers of Local Government in Kerala were invited and felicitated at the congress.

Speakers in the dialogue were asked to address specific questions related to decentralisation efforts in India. The panel included Dr. Meenakshi Sundaram, former Secretary to the Government of India; Dr. Sunil Kumar, former Secretary to the Government of India; Vijay Anand, former Secretary and Chief Secretary of the Government of India; Dr. George Mathew, Chairman of the Institute of Social Sciences, New Delhi; MN Roy, former Secretary to the Government of West Bengal; and Prof. G. Palanithurai, formerly of Gandhigram Rural Institute. The session was moderated by Joy Elaman, former Director General of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration.

The discussion focused on the intended objectives of creating a third tier of government and the actual functioning of local government on the ground, specifically the gap between expectation and reality. Field realities, gathered through government research reports, studies by other agencies—including the World Bank—and insights shared by a panchayat president, clearly indicate that this gap is vast.

Analysing the reasons for this gap and the stagnation in devolving powers unequivocally reveals that state governments, barring Kerala, are not interested in transferring power to grassroots institutions. It is unfortunate that while decentralisation holds immense potential, its utilisation remains minimal and inadequate. Despite being fully aware of its benefits, why are states reluctant to embrace decentralisation? Because when decentralisation occurs, who benefits, and who loses? The primary beneficiaries are the poor, marginalised communities, women, and Dalits, whereas those in positions of power stand to lose control. As a result, decentralisation is not being effectively implemented. The poor, marginalised, and women stand to gain but are often unaware of these benefits.

Furthermore, the new local government structure aims to drive fundamental transformation and deepen democracy. As party politics remains stagnant, the emergence of over three million representatives in local bodies is perceived as a threat by dominant caste and class groups who have historically held power by design. The issues affecting the decentralisation process were deliberated upon, and appropriate next steps were discussed. A way forward was outlined and presented at the conference for approval by participants, with Thomas Isaac, Former Finance Minister of Kerala, reading it out. It was unanimously accepted and formalised as the Kannur Declaration.

Decentralisation is an accent and decent. What would be done at the ground has to be done from below. What could be done from the central and the state government levels have been highlighted in the document. Kerala wants to keep decentralisation discourse in the mainstream discussion of the Indian Political system. It was a well-organised, well-attended, and well-planned event in Kannur on the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th of this month.

The writer is a former Professor and Rajiv Gandhi Chair for Panchayati Raj Studies, Gandhigram Rural Institute. Views expressed are personal