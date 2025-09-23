Reimagining Self-Reliance

The word Swadeshi recalls India’s independence struggle, when leaders like Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Mahatma Gandhi urged boycotts of foreign goods and promotion of indigenous industries. More than a slogan, it was an economic philosophy rooted in self-reliance, dignity of labour, and community empowerment. Today, amid global protectionism, tariff wars, and US measures like higher tariffs and H-1B visa fees, Swadeshi regains relevance. Its modern form—’Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’—carries the same essence: reducing dependence on external markets and building a resilient domestic economy to withstand global shocks.

Changing global trade landscape

The US, once a staunch advocate of globalisation, is now increasingly adopting protectionist measures. The recent hike in tariffs on select imports and the steep increase in H-1B visa fees ordered by US President Donald Trump on September 20 represent a clear signal: countries are prioritising domestic interests over global commitments. For India, these developments carry both challenges and opportunities.

Tariff hikes make it more expensive for Indian exporters—particularly in sectors like steel, textiles, and pharmaceuticals—to access the American market. This could directly affect foreign exchange earnings and job creation in India.

H-1B visa fee hikes of over $100,000 annually put an additional burden on Indian IT companies, which rely heavily on sending skilled professionals to the US. With costs going up, competitiveness comes down, and opportunities for young Indian engineers shrink.

Both steps taken by the US highlight the vulnerability of India’s economic dependence on foreign markets and immigration-driven employment opportunities.

Why Swadeshi matters today

Swadeshi, in the 21st century, is not about isolationism or shutting doors to the world. It is about balanced globalisation—engaging with the world from a position of strength rather than dependence. The renewed call for Swadeshi becomes crucial for several reasons:

* Economic self-reliance

Heavy reliance on the US and other foreign markets exposes Indian businesses to policy uncertainties beyond their control. By nurturing domestic industries, India can create a strong internal demand base that reduces vulnerability to external shocks.

* Job creation at home

The H-1B fee hike directly affects Indian IT professionals aspiring for US opportunities. A robust Swadeshi-oriented industrial and digital ecosystem can absorb this talent within India, creating high-quality jobs and preventing brain drain.

* Boost to indigenous innovation

Swadeshi is not just about consuming what is made in India; it is about creating globally competitive products and services in India. With a large pool of engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs, India can innovate in technology, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and defence manufacturing.

* Strategic resilience

The COVID-19 pandemic showed how global supply chains can collapse overnight. Similarly, tariff wars can cripple exports. A strong Swadeshi base ensures India’s strategic industries remain resilient against geopolitical and economic turbulence.

Swadeshi and India’s policy push

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is a contemporary expression of the Swadeshi ethos. It emphasises:

* Make in India for global and domestic markets

Digital India, which empowers local entrepreneurs and startups. PLI (Production Linked Incentive) schemes, encouraging domestic manufacturing in electronics, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. Green initiatives which promote renewable energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports.

Together, these policies seek to ensure India is not merely a consumer in the global economy but a producer and innovator.

* Swadeshi in the context of US’ policies

The US has traditionally been a top destination for Indian exports and professionals. However, the tariff hike and visa restrictions should be seen as wake-up calls. They push India to diversify both its export markets and its employment strategies.

* Export Diversification

Instead of overdependence on the US, Indian businesses must explore newer markets in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Regional trade agreements, such as with ASEAN, can help reduce reliance on Western economies.

* Employment shift

The IT sector, long dependent on the US, must pivot towards high-value innovation, product development, and domestic opportunities. India’s fast-growing digital economy provides fertile ground for this shift.

* Strengthening domestic consumption

A self-reliant India must rely more on its domestic market of 1.4 billion people. Strengthening purchasing power through inclusive development will create demand for local industries, making them less vulnerable to foreign policy shocks.

Challenges Ahead

While the Swadeshi campaign sounds ideal in theory, practical challenges cannot be ignored.

* Global supply chains: Many industries in India still rely on imported components, especially from China. Completely cutting dependence is unrealistic in the short term.

* Quality and competitiveness: To succeed, Indian products must match global standards in quality and price. Swadeshi cannot become an excuse for protectionism or substandard production.

* Capital and technology: Indigenous development requires massive investment in research, infrastructure, and human capital. Without adequate policy support and private investment, the Swadeshi vision will remain incomplete.

The road ahead

Swadeshi, when interpreted as a call for self-reliance, does not mean isolation from the world. It means strengthening the domestic foundation so that India can engage with the global economy with greater bargaining power.

* Education and skills: Investment in skill development is vital to convert India’s demographic dividend into a productive force for indigenous industries.

* Innovation ecosystem: Encouraging startups and R&D in critical areas such as AI, renewable energy, and biotechnology is necessary for global competitiveness.

* Public-private partnership: Government schemes must work in tandem with private sector initiatives to accelerate the Swadeshi push.

* Sustainable growth: Swadeshi must also align with environmental sustainability. Building industries that are eco-friendly will make India future-ready.

Conclusion

The recent US tariff hikes and H-1B visa fee increases highlight rising global protectionism, underscoring the urgency for India to revive the Swadeshi campaign—not as nostalgia, but as a forward-looking economic strategy. Today, Swadeshi means strengthening domestic industries, generating youth employment, and ensuring India’s future is shaped at home, not abroad. By blending Swadeshi with innovation and global competitiveness, India can withstand external shocks and emerge as a true 21st-century economic powerhouse.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is a senior journalist and participates as a panellist on news channels