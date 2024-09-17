Re-introducing sanity

The slogan, ‘Let's make America great again’, was famously used by Ronald Regan in his 1980 presidential campaign. At that time, the United States was suffering from a worsening economy at home, marked by stagflation. Using the country's economic distress as a springboard for his campaign, Reagan used the slogan to stir a sense of patriotism among the electorate.



In more recent times, ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) became a political slogan and movement popularised by Donald Trump during his successful 2016 Presidential campaign. ‘MAGA’ has come to be used to refer to Trump's political base. The slogan became a pop culture phenomenon, seeing widespread use and spawning numerous variants in the domains of art, entertainment and politics.

Recently, I was taken aback when, during my vacation in the US state of Colorado, I came across a book called 'Make America Sane Again'. I stood there, holding the book in one hand and rubbing my eyes in disbelief with the other!

How can America be made great again if it also has to be made sane again?

'Make America Sane Again' is written by Michael Adamse, a nationally recognised expert on mental health issues who has been featured on multiple media platforms. His book is an out-of-the-box look into the psychological issues facing individuals in contemporary America.

Many other mental health experts are also concerned that a crisis looms large. In fact, this issue of mental health has assumed such prominence that in February 2023, the White House issued a report on this subject. The ‘Foreword’ states in unambiguous words, "Our nation is facing a mental health crisis among people of all ages, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made these problems worse".

The report also says: "Everyone has someone in their life who is impacted by a mental health disorder or is facing such a challenge themselves. It is the high school student whose anxiety is so debilitating they can’t focus in class. Or the new parent who is struggling to rebalance their post-partum life with a baby and returning to work. Or the children whose father has been on and off treatment for schizophrenia and who struggles to maintain housing and a job. Each problem exacerbates another".

The Centre for Disease Control, a government body, says that mental illnesses are among the most common health conditions in the United States.

✼More than 1 in 5 US adults live with mental illness;

✼Over 1 in 5 youth (aged 13-18) had a seriously debilitating mental illness, either currently or at some point during their life;

✼About 1 in 25 US adults lives with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression.

According to experts, there are many reasons why mental health may be getting worse in the United States, including:

a) Lifestyle changes: Modern lifestyles can contribute to poor physical health, which can affect mental health. These changes include being overfed, malnourished, sedentary, and sleep-deprived.

b) Social factors: Social factors like poverty, housing instability, lower educational attainment, and lack of health insurance can contribute to mental health.

c) Digital media: The growing use of digital media may contribute to mental health issues, especially for children and teens.

d) Academic pressure: Academic pressure may contribute to mental health issues, especially for children and teens.

e) Mental healthcare: There may be a shortage of mental health professionals, and those who are available may be maldistributed. Rural districts may also have fewer resources to scale up mental health services.

Mass shootings by disturbed individuals in America have galvanised public attention globally and reinforced popular belief that mental illness often results in violence. Mental illness is also strongly associated with an increased risk of suicide, which accounts for over half of US firearms–related fatalities.

'Make America Great Again' sounds catchy for electioneering purposes, but 'Make America Sane Again' is becoming increasingly relevant too. Flags, caps and T-shirts conveying this message are increasingly visible across America—a sign of how much importance people are attaching to it—and it should be no less important, perhaps in the agenda for action for the next US President.

The writer is a retired Indian diplomat and had previously served as Consul General in New York. Views expressed are personal