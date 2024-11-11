Radical frontlines

In a recent finding, the Hudson Institute has released a report revealing how the Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT) is intensifying its activities in South Asia, with Bangladesh emerging as its primary focus. Known for advocating the establishment of an Islamic Caliphate, HuT has targeted Bangladesh as a strategic location for expanding its footprint in the Indian subcontinent.

The Hudson Institute further assesses that HuT’s South Asian operations are driven by an organised, long-term strategy aimed at recruiting local and diaspora communities, with a particular focus on Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India. The current HuT branch leader in Bangladesh, Ziauzzaman Hoque, a British-Bangladeshi, has publicly acknowledged his role within HuT. Hoque’s appointment follows a history of HuT’s attempts to build local influence in Bangladesh dating back to the 1990s when UK HuT members began establishing the organisation’s network.

According to the referenced report, Pakistan has served as HuT’s operational centrepiece since its launch there in 2000, despite a government ban. UK-based members are alleged to have been involved in setting up HuT in Pakistan, which they viewed as a strategic location, possibly due to its nuclear capabilities. HuT leaders even hope to enlist Pakistan’s military in advancing their vision for an Islamic state. Despite several legal and public pushbacks, HuT has maintained a presence in Pakistan through public agitations, rallies, and covert recruitment efforts.

Furthermore, HuT believes Bangladesh is not only a target for spreading Islamist ideology but also a potential ally. Bangladesh’s significant military reserves present a valuable asset in HuT’s long-term vision for a regional Islamist coalition, according to the Hudson Institute. Former HuT members claim the group envisions Bangladesh’s military joining with Pakistan as a united force capable of countering regional powers like India. Though this ambition may seem far-fetched, it needs to be taken seriously.

HuT’s strategy in Bangladesh hinges on drawing influence from both local and foreign-based members. The group is believed to have specific committees targeting South Asian students studying in the UK, including Bangladeshis, hoping to instill HuT ideology among them.

The Hudson Institute report also highlights how HuT’s goals extend beyond Bangladesh and Pakistan, with a focus on India’s large Muslim population. Sources allege that HuT leaders believe an established Caliphate in Pakistan could subsequently influence India’s Muslim minority. This strategy, if realised, has the potential to destabilise India’s internal security by sowing discord among the country’s communities.

Western analysts and policymakers are considerably concerned about HuT’s foothold in the region, particularly in Bangladesh, given the country’s proximity to key trade routes and its longstanding role as a secular ally in South Asia. Washington has continued to invest in counterterrorism initiatives in Bangladesh, yet HuT’s persistence signals a need for increased vigilance and engagement from US allies, including Bangladesh and Pakistan, to counter Islamist extremism in the region. Bangladesh remains vulnerable in the aftermath of the August uprising and Hasina’s ouster. It is also noteworthy that Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus’ principal aide is an important activist from HuT.

British journalist and 5Pillars Deputy Editor Dilly Hussain’s recent visit to Bangladesh has drawn fresh scrutiny. Hussain, known for his sympathies toward HuT, has publicly defended the group and its vision of a Caliphate, recently meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami leader Dr. Shafiqur Rahman.

In the wake of Hussain’s visit, Hudson researchers stress the importance of monitoring diaspora networks that support HuT’s agenda, specifically the social media platforms and publications that give HuT a voice among South Asian communities in the West.

Given HuT’s designs in Bangladesh and the broader South Asian region, the Hudson report calls on the U.S. and allied governments to enhance information-sharing and counter-extremism efforts with Bangladeshi authorities. By strengthening diplomatic and intelligence cooperation, Washington can support Bangladesh’s ongoing battle against extremist threats while promoting stability in the region. This recommendation deserves attention and cannot go unheeded.

It is also pertinent to mention that in the aftermath of the recent Israel-Hamas conflict, which saw the circulation of videos documenting the deaths of over 40,000 Palestinians, sympathy for and influence of HuT has heightened.

From a historical perspective, it may be stated that HuT was founded in Jerusalem in 1953 by Sheikh Taqiuddin al-Nabhani, a Salafi (hardline Islamist). Its aim was to establish a global caliphate through methods ingrained in Salafism and Wahhabism. Initially limited to Arab lands, it began to expand to Asian countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and India as jihadist elements travelled further afield.

Significantly, social media has been an easy tool for groups like HuT, which has used it effectively to influence changes in Bangladesh. The Hudson report claims that a separate media wing handles the group’s social media operations, capitalising on incidents of perceived Muslim “victimisation” to inflame Islamist sentiments and draw sympathy. Furthermore, HuT poses a specific threat to India’s national security as well as Bangladesh’s, given its extremist ideology and global reach. Its presence can exacerbate sectarian conflicts, challenge secular ideals, and open more pathways for extremism.

In light of the recent regime change in Bangladesh, with fanatical elements taking the upper hand in disturbing law and order and targeting minorities, HuT poses a serious challenge in Bangladesh. The prevailing uncertainty following Sheikh Hasina’s exit has left the country more vulnerable to forces like HuT, which may cause unwanted hostilities with cascading effects beyond Bangladesh’s borders. Therefore, the Hudson Institute’s report appears timely, sounding an alarm for authorities to act swiftly and contain the threat.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, Adviser NatStrat, and a former National Security Advisor in Mauritius. Views expressed are personal