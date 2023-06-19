Quest for educational parity

When the concept of planning was adopted by the Government of India after independence, one of the major objectives of planning was distributive justice. This was pertinent because the burden of colonial rule had left the common masses deprived of the basic amenities of living. Education was one of the top priorities in this list of deprivations. As time has progressed, we have adopted policies to bring more and more people into the ambit of education. It has been believed, and rightly so, that education is the panacea for all social evils. As a result, governments, both at the state and central levels, have emphasized opening educational institutions in the farthest and remotest areas. The three essentials of education, generally accepted to be opportunity, parity, and quality, apply to both elementary and higher education.



With the New Education Policy already in place, it is time to evaluate the link between education and employment. When attempting to do so, skill development comes into consideration. Now, all these things are actually possible when students in various institutions, both at the school and higher levels, cutting across geographical barriers, can receive proper training in classrooms. There is a very popular saying by Abraham Lincoln – "If I have six hours to chop down a tree, then I shall take four hours in sharpening the axe." So, sharpening skills is paramount. If the question of opportunity arises, it should cater to all, but unfortunately, there is a visible disparity in the quality of education and learning outcomes of students. This disparity widens as we move from urban to rural areas or even from reputed institutions to institutions of lesser repute. The analysis of reasons for such a manifestation focuses on the lack of empathy among many teachers. The government can initiate projects and schemes to improve the scope of education, but without proper involvement of the teaching community, all government initiatives remain unfulfilled. It is high time to remember this truth because COVID-19 has dented the fabric of our education system, causing indelible damage.

Recently, while remembering Tagore on his birth anniversary, few might have recollected his famous observation that marks the difference between 'learning' and 'education'. The purpose of education is to open the corridor of human thoughts. Unfortunately, in many educational centres, especially higher education institutions like colleges, particularly in remote areas, classes are not always properly conducted. Teachers who originally reside in cities or district towns find it difficult to cope with the distance, and this impacts the quality of teaching. It has been heard that classes are not always regular due to the simple reason of teachers being absent. This may not be happening everywhere, but it is happening in some places, and if it is true, those areas are a cause for real concern. We must acknowledge that teaching as a vocation is different from most. Here, integrity and suavity are highly valued, and the inner conscience also plays a significant role. The situation requires an inner urge all the more because it is very difficult to judge the accountability of a teacher. Since there is no absolute directive about teaching methodology and since the results or learning outcomes of students are not always the disciplinary yardsticks of service benefits, teachers need to maintain their professional accountability by themselves. The teaching community should justify themselves to the students and only the students. This is part of their social commitment. So, whether the places of jobs are nearer or farther, it is immaterial; moreover, the participation of students in the learning system depends on how the teachers inspire them. If the teachers set a bad example, it is detrimental to the teaching-learning process. There are genuine challenges influencing the act of teaching. There are two sides to the coin, and both sides need to be taken into account. In some colleges, the subject combination and the demography of the area do not match. Factors related to infrastructure and academic facilities might also be regressive. The pupil-teacher ratio is not always on the bright side. However, the quality of teaching should not degrade. The areas of shortfall must improve, but for that, the contribution of teachers is mandatory. Social interaction among teachers is vital for the successful deliberation of teaching. In a scenario where teachers are not very attentive in attendance, there is hardly any social interaction, and the students remain strangers to the teachers. Teachers need to understand that the fast-changing landscape of education is redefining the role of educators.

In the New Education Policy, emphasis is placed on vocational attainment. The new structure for the graduation course, with four years for graduation with honours, demands a more meticulous approach on the part of teachers. Since a student receives an academic testimonial at the end of each year of their curriculum during the four years of graduation, it is even more relevant that the proper learning outcomes match the academic certificate received by the student. Another significant issue is the process of transitioning from one college under one university to another college under a different university. If colleges in remote locations do not provide proper teaching, a student who migrates from a rural-based college to an urban-based college will struggle to cope with the next academic content. It is high time for all of us to realize that rural areas are an integral part of our education system. The government has initiatives to successfully implement the idea of inclusive education, but any effort in the education field must be complemented by the teaching community. As far as infrastructure and transportation-related issues are concerned, the government, whether at the central or respective state level, needs to take note of them.

The pandemic has created a constraint in the education process that may eventually lead to the emergence of a new group of unaccomplished professionals. In the midst of this intellectual crisis, who else but the teachers can come to the rescue? It is relevant to shake off the sloth that has gripped the minds of some. Every student has the right to be educated; that is what society aspires to. Professional manipulation is not uncommon; it happens. However, if it happens in teaching, it is not acceptable. Teaching is not merely the completion of a curriculum or syllabus; it is human resource development. It can make or break a society. Any impediment can be overcome through sincere efforts, and teaching is no exception to that. The gap between what ought to be done and what is actually done must be bridged. Nothing should prompt a teacher to commit injustice in their vocational employment.

