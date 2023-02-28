Promising partners

India and South Korea are commemorating this year as the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. Though India-South Korea relations are not treated at the same level as other relationships in Asia, both countries constitute two power centres in South Asia and Northeast Asia, respectively.



The rapidly evolving Indo-Pacific construct profoundly influences the strategic choices of both the countries, particularly amid a mounting US-China rivalry. South Korea's "New Southern Policy” and India's "Look/Act East" policy provide the ideal platform for a deepened cooperation.

The ambition of the ‘Asian Century’ embeds a common desire for securing shared interests in a rapidly evolving Indo-Pacific order. India and South Korea may foresee their relationship as a "future-oriented partnership" focused on the 3P's, i.e., the people, prosperity, and peace. In contemporary times, India-RoK relations have become multidimensional, spurred by a significant convergence of interests, mutual goodwill, and high-level exchanges.

Historical background

‘The Heritage History of the Three Kingdoms’ or ‘SamgukYusa’ was an ancient text written in the 13th century. It illustrates that a Princess from Ayodhya (Suriratna) came to Korea and married King Kim-Suro. She became Queen Hur Hwang-ok in the year 48 AD. Also, a Korean Buddhist Monk, Hyecho, wrote the travelogue ‘Pilgrimage to the Five Kingdoms of India’ which gives a vivid account of politics, society, and culture of the country. He visited India from 723 to 729 AD. A short but evocative poem, 'Lamp of the East', was composed by the Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1929. It talked about Korea's glorious past and its promising bright future.

In recent history, post the Korean independence in 1945, India played a significant role in Korean affairs. A nine-member UN Commission to conduct elections in Korea, set up in 1947, was headed by KPS Menon. As a result, both the warring sides in the Korean War (1950-530) accepted a resolution sponsored by India. Lt. General KS Thimayya of India headed the Neutral Nations Repatriation Commission (NNRC) after the armistice. It won appreciation from all quarters.

A new vibrant phase in India-RoK relations was heralded with the state visit by former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam in 2006. A Joint Task Force was launched and a new bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was concluded. A landmark visit to India was made by President Lee Myung-bak as the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations in 2010. This was when the bilateral ties were raised to Strategic Partnership. It was followed by the signing of the Civil Nuclear Energy Cooperation Agreement in 2011. An official visit was made by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to Seoul in 2012 for both bilateral and Nuclear Security Summits when the visa simplification agreement was signed.

Economic/cultural relations

The bilateral trade volume for 2017, 2018, and 2019 had crossed USD 20 billion. The exports from India in 2019 accounted for USD 5.6 billion. At the same time, the exports from the Republic of Korea accounted for USD 15.1. The export basket of India to Korea mainly consists of cereals, iron, and steel, mineral fuels/oil distillates (mainly naphtha).

In comparison, Korea's main export items have been base lubricating oils, hot-rolled iron products, refined petroleum products, automobile parts, telecommunication equipment, mechanical appliances, electrical machinery & components, and iron and steel products. In terms of investment, in 2018, Korea's investment in India crossed the USD 1 billion mark for the first time. FDI from Korea to India up to September 2019 stood at USD 6.29 billion.

The cultural exchange between India and South Korea has also played a vital role. An Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) was established in Seoul in April 2011. Another such centre was established in Busan in December 2013 in PPP mode. The Indian embassy, every year since 2015, organises Sarang, the festival of India in Korea.

Seoul National University established a new Department of Asian Languages and Civilisations — offering courses on Indian studies, including Indian philosophy, yoga, and ayurveda. The Government of Korea also offers scholarships to Indian nationals each year to study Korean language and literature at select Korean universities.

Furthermore, the two countries have established good air connectivity. There are direct flights operated by Air India and Korean Air. In addition, a visa on arrival facility has been granted by the Government of India to Korean nationals coming through six designated international airports in India since October 2018.

The number of Indian nationals living in Korea is estimated to be around 12,000, which includes approximately 300 PIOs. In addition, many professionals, mainly IT, shipping, and automobile, have immigrated to RoK.

Recent developments

Within the first year of his government, a state visit was paid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Korea in 2015. During this visit, the bilateral relationship was upgraded to a 'Special Strategic Partnership' level. Also, in 2019, both leaders unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the prestigious Yonsei University of Seoul.

In June 2016, a 'Korea Plus' initiative was launched in India to promote and facilitate Korean investments in India.

Similarly, there was a conclusion of a sister-city agreement between Seoul and New Delhi. This was a follow-up to the Mayor of Seoul's visit to Delhi.

Dynamics of relationship

Seoul is ambitious and continuously looking for partners. This is to sustain its economy, which is heavily dependent on trade. India emerges as a preferred partner with its rising economy. Understanding the economic importance contrary to the security ramifications of China is vital. Also, Japan's re-emergence as a critical regional actor is a matter to note. The ASEAN platform and bilateral dialogues can be utilised effectively. The strategic choices of South Korea and India are deeply influenced and constrained by their respective neighbours.

The India-RoK Foreign Policy & Security Dialogue (FPSD) was recently organised. This is a forum for the two countries to discuss and exchange views on a wide range of issues related to their bilateral relationship and regional and international matters of mutual concern. It covers trade, investment, defence, security, and cultural cooperation issues. Apart from this, a walking pilgrimage is being organised by the Sangwol Society of South Korea. The pilgrimage aims to increase friendship and collaboration between the two countries.

Cooperation in the defence industry and future technologies may be focussed upon. However, the relationship's prime drivers are trade and investment and people-to-people exchanges.

The rationale behind the increased warmth between both countries is that South Korea finds India a welcoming partner. India does not have any issues with Korea, unlike its neighbors. The cooperation goes beyond the bilateral gains, for the development of third countries, like capacity-building programmes in Afghanistan.

Concerns

The common concern that both India and South Korea share is the Chinese rise. The trust deficit between the businesses of India and South Korea also needs to be tackled. The notion of an Indo-Pacific adopted by India does not have Korea at the top of its regional priorities in Asia. India has also been complaining about a 50 billion USD trade deficit with the country.

The potential challenge to South Korea's outreach in India has been Japan's "special" partnership. The emergence of Japan as a substantial investor in India's infrastructure development programme is a tough competition for South Korea.

Conclusion

South Korean companies focus on new modes of investment opportunities in emerging economies, and India occupies a sweet spot in this arena. They see a rising India as a good destination for their investment-related ventures. India must benefit from this opportunity through government-sponsored initiatives. South Korea's highly developed shipping, steel, nuclear energy, and heavy electrical machinery industries could also find India a good place to invest.

The writer is PhD Scholar in Political Science and International Politics. Views expressed are personal