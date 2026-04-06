Prestige, Pain, Purpose

The profession of medicine, when contemplated in its fullest philosophical and humanitarian dimensions, stands as one of the most exalted vocations known to humankind. It is not merely a career; it is a solemn calling – an austere yet profoundly rewarding path that intertwines knowledge, skill, sacrifice, and compassion. Indeed, such a profession is exceedingly rare, and one may assert without hesitation that it admits of little or no true parallel. At its very core lies the sublime ideal of service to humanity. Even in our present age, countless young men and women continue to dream of donning the mantle of a physician, while their parents, too, nurture this aspiration with quiet pride and hope. Yet, before one sets foot upon this long and demanding journey, it is imperative that certain fundamental truths be clearly apprehended and deeply internalised.

First and foremost, an aspirant to the medical profession must be imbued with an authentic and abiding spirit of service. This does not, by any means, suggest that a physician is expected to renounce rightful remuneration for his or her labour. On the contrary, it is both just and proper that a doctor receives compensation commensurate with the magnitude of responsibility and effort that the profession entails. However, this entitlement must always be harmoniously balanced with an unwavering commitment to patient care, one that is complete, conscientious, and devoid of indifference.

Secondly, the pursuit of medicine demands not only a sound intellectual foundation but, more importantly, a genuine and self-motivated desire to become a doctor. It is not uncommon to encounter individuals who enter this field under the weight of parental expectation or societal pressure. For such individuals, the rigorous course of study soon becomes an ordeal rather than an opportunity. Even if they succeed in completing the curriculum, they rarely blossom into competent or inspired practitioners.

Thirdly, patience – deep, enduring, and unyielding – is an indispensable virtue in this profession. The study of medicine is not merely prolonged; it is exacting in the extreme. Mastery unfolds slowly, almost imperceptibly, over years of disciplined effort. Unlike several other professions where one may attain stability and recognition within a relatively short span, the medical vocation demands a long gestation period. One must, therefore, cultivate the mental resilience to embrace delay, uncertainty, and sustained endeavour without faltering.

Fourthly, medicine is, in essence, a profoundly human enterprise. It is not confined to the sterile confines of textbooks or laboratories; rather, it lives and breathes in the interaction between doctor and patient. A physician must learn to listen, to communicate, to empathise,to stand beside the patient not merely as a clinician, but as a fellow human being. Professionalism, though indispensable, must never eclipse compassion. The socio-economic realities of patients often exert a decisive influence on clinical decisions. At times, treatment strategies may be judiciously modified in accordance with the patient’s financial capacity.

Fifthly, the medical profession admits of no indolence. It demands tireless industry, sustained alertness, and an almost ascetic dedication to duty.

Sixthly, a doctor’s education does not conclude with the acquisition of degrees; rather, it continues unabated throughout life. Medicine is a dynamic and ever-evolving science. New discoveries, technologies, and treatment modalities continually reshape its landscape. To remain relevant and effective, a physician must commit to lifelong learning.

Seventhly, if one is drawn to medicine solely by the prospect of financial gain, it is, in all likelihood, a misplaced aspiration.

Eighthly, integrity constitutes the moral bedrock of medical practice. In this field, even the slightest error may have irrevocable consequences. Thus, beyond technical competence, honesty, ethical conduct, and a deep sense of responsibility are indispensable. One cannot hope to be a good doctor without first being a good human being.

The journey to becoming a doctor is long, arduous, and often unforgiving. The attainment of an MBBS degree alone requires approximately four and a half to five years, followed by a year of compulsory internship. Only thereafter does one formally earn the designation of a doctor, though practical competence at this stage remains limited. True proficiency demands further immersion in clinical practice. Medicine, in its truest sense, is both a science and an art, transmitted through mentorship, observation, and hands-on experience.

Those who aspire to specialise must confront the formidable challenge of postgraduate entrance examinations – tests of considerable rigour and competition. Success opens the door to MD or MS programmes, entailing three additional years of intensive study and clinical responsibility. Even then, the journey is far from complete. Super-specialisation through DM or MCh requires yet further examinations, followed by three more years of exacting training.

This prolonged journey is marked by profound sacrifice. It entails countless sleepless nights, relentless work, and the gradual erosion of personal and familial comforts. The concept of fixed working hours is virtually alien to this profession. One may be required to work continuously for 12, 24, or even 48 hours.

The relationship between doctor and patient, once regarded with near-reverential sanctity, is now often perceived as strained. However, this deterioration cannot be attributed solely to one party. Patients and their families must recognise that doctors, too, are human beings, susceptible to fatigue, hunger, and emotional strain. Conversely, doctors must remain sensitive to the immense anxiety and vulnerability experienced by patients and their loved ones.

Misconceptions regarding medical expenses further complicate matters. A prevalent belief persists that the bulk of hospital bills accrues to the doctor. In reality, only a small fraction reaches the physician; the majority is consumed by the costs of medicines, equipment, infrastructure, and institutional maintenance.

It is also frequently alleged that doctors are reluctant to serve in rural settings. While it is undeniable that rural populations are fully entitled to quality healthcare, the ground realities present formidable challenges. Rural hospitals often lack the necessary infrastructure to manage complex medical conditions. Doctors, being the most immediate and visible representatives of the healthcare system, inevitably become the recipients of such dissatisfaction.

And yet, despite the innumerable hardships, sacrifices, and challenges that define this profession, it offers a reward that is beyond all material measure – the sight of a patient restored to health, the quiet smile of relief, the gratitude reflected in the eyes of those who have suffered. In that singular moment, all fatigue, all deprivation, all struggle recedes into insignificance. There is, perhaps, no greater fulfilment than alleviating human suffering. That profound sense of purpose and accomplishment is, in every sense, priceless.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is a Brain and Spine Surgeon, currently the Director of Neurosurgery at CK Birla Hospitals | CMRI, Kolkata