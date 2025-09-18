Precision, Power, Perception

The terror attack at Pehalgam on April 22, 2025, was answered with resolve and firmness, as India went to war over it, with its might to punish the terror perpetrators and their supporters, code-named Operation Sindoor. Four months passed after the major action and all the frenzy over it had settled, it is prudent to draw certain strategic inferences on the operation. This wasn’t just another military operation, but it had many firsts attached to it. The operations saw a seminal shift in multiple domains at the strategic spectrum and marked certain geopolitical firsts in the Indian context.

During the operation, the Indian armed forces initially targeted terror perpetrators. However, on escalation by Pakistan, their military targets were also engaged across locations, deep inside Pakistan, both over the Line of Control and the International Border, which was last done only during the Indo-Pak War of 1971. Hence, it will not be wrong on my part to term Operation Sindoor as a four-day war, at least for now.

The initial four days of Operation Sindoor, from May 7 to May 10, 2025, etched a new chapter in India’s strategic doctrine and transformed the traditional understanding of Indian military engagements. Far from a mere retaliatory strike, this meticulously executed operation showcased India’s comprehensive capability to dominate across multiple domains, offering a masterclass in modern warfare and nation-state defence.

Specific Intelligence and Precision Targeting

India’s response was swift and surgical, supported by an unprecedented level of specific intelligence. Unlike previous instances where responses might have been broad or reactive, Operation Sindoor leveraged actionable intelligence to pinpoint nine terror infrastructure sites deep within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This level of accuracy was a testament to India’s enhanced surveillance capabilities, human intelligence networks, and the seamless integration of various intelligence agencies.

Notably, this specific intelligence was coupled with Target to Weapon System matching. From missiles to loitering munitions (mostly indigenous systems), each weapon system was matched to the nature and location of the target to prevent collateral damage. Drones and satellites were used for real-time surveillance and precision strikes, underscoring a significant leap in India’s ability to engage targets with minimal collateral damage and maximum impact. This fusion of intelligence with appropriate weaponry ensured the destruction of terror launch pads and subsequently the military targets, sending an unequivocal message.

Information Domain Domination: Winning the Narrative Battle

In an era of hyper-connectivity and pervasive information, winning the physical battle is often insufficient without simultaneously dominating the information domain. Operation Sindoor exemplified this, showcasing India’s proactive and effective management of narratives, especially the Indian Army. Immediately after every major engagement during the Operation, through the official social media handles and briefings led by military officials, a coherent and fact-based account of the operation was given out to the world, which is a stark yet positive change in the way the military handled the cognitive informative spectrum. This kind of rapid dissemination of verified information assured the following for the military forces:

* Controlling the Narrative: By being the first to articulate its actions and rationale, India pre-empted the enemy from establishing a dominant, false narrative. Coordinated national effort in the print and digital media spectrum ensured the setting up of the intended narrative.

* Effective Usage of Social Media Handles: The Indian Army’s social media handle effectively leveraged the timely dissemination of key messages, visual evidence and counter misinformation in real-time. The immediate social media post after the operation at 0151 hours on May 7, 2025, in the official Indian Army handle, with the code name of the operation made into an iconic logo (in-house efforts of the Army), had a serious psychological impact on the minds of both domestic and international audiences. It was a marked difference from the past, where the important function of “timing” in the information warfare domain was missed. This direct engagement circumvented traditional media filters and allowed for immediate clarity.

* Beating Enemy Narratives: As expected, Pakistan launched a counter-narrative, claiming retaliation and damage to Indian military bases. However, India swiftly debunked these claims by regular, timely, credible updates coupled with a fact-check mechanism. This proactive and evidence-based approach overpowered the opponent’s false propaganda and fake narratives against the operation.

This sustained information campaign highlighted the armed forces’ understanding that modern conflict extends beyond the battlefield into the realm of public perception, influencing domestic and international opinion.

Effectiveness of Indian Air Defence Strategy

Pakistan’s desperate retaliatory attacks, particularly the mass drone raids involving hundreds of Turkish-made Asisguard Songar armed drones, along with missiles attempting to target military and civilian locations across a wide arc of Indian territory, presented a significant challenge to Indian Air Defence systems. However, the effectiveness of Indian Air Defence (AD) was proven on the battlefield. Indian Army’s AD systems, integrated within a comprehensive, multilayered air defence architecture with a mesh of upgraded legacy systems, modern radars and missile systems, rose to the occasion. This system has been successful in intercepting Pakistani missiles and fending off hundreds of drones, underscoring the robustness of India’s AD network.

The outcome was a clear signal that India’s layered air defence system, leveraging both advanced missile systems and robust anti-drone capabilities, is highly effective against modern aerial threats, even in saturation attacks. This success was vital in preventing damage to critical infrastructure and civilian casualties, thereby controlling escalation and maintaining national morale, thus making the Indian AD strategy an intriguing model for the world to study.

Strategic Spectrum

India established a clear precedent and possibility for punitive action against a nuclear-unstable neighbour. By conducting deep precision strikes against terror infrastructure, India demonstrated its willingness and capability to act decisively without escalation. This calibrated response, combined with robust defensive measures, proved that a limited, effective response is viable even against a state possessing nuclear weapons, especially when dealing with proxy terrorism.

The operation helped identify friend and foe in the strategic Great Game. Also, the already known fact of readily available external arms support to Pakistan was confirmed during the conflict. It underscores the multi-dimensional nature of threats India faces and the need for a nuanced understanding of geopolitical alignments.

Finally, the four-day war reinforced the timeless maxim of “you fight your own battles”. The operation showcased India’s enhanced indigenous defence capabilities, narrative management strengths and strategic autonomy. This assertion of strategic autonomy and self-reliance is crucial for a nation that aspires to be a leading power. The four-day war wasn’t just about defending; it was about defining and ensuring India’s strategic future.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army with experience in counter terrorism and UN Peacekeeping operations