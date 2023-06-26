Politics of policymaking

In recent times, the discourse surrounding public policy in India has gained significant momentum, attracting the attention of a diverse range of individuals and organisations. From fresh graduates to senior political executives and civil society representatives, there is an active debate on the policies shaping the country. Civil servants are no exception.



This surge in interest can be attributed to the influence of globalisation, technology, data science, and the proliferation of media, networks, and think tanks, which have compelled governments to adopt more open and transparent approaches to policy making. The era of economism and technocratic planning is gradually fading, and a more inclusive and multidimensional process is emerging. However, the complexities and politicisation of public policy making remain, with the ruling political party playing a crucial role in shaping the policies.

Changing dynamics

Public policymaking in India has transitioned from a hidden and secretive process to one that involves multi-layered advice and fragmented formulation and implementation. No longer restricted to an exclusive club of technocrats and economists, policymaking has become more demanding, requiring multidimensional and multidisciplinary processes that are embedded in the local context. With emerging technologies, data and evidence, there are numerous challenges in the policy arena. Even goals set unilaterally by governments are now contested by researchers and civil society, marking a shift in the traditional power dynamics of policy making.

Historical perspective

In the past, public policy in India was primarily considered and attempted as a function of economics. The Planning Commission of India (PCI), entrusted with the formulation of policies, operated under the assumption that planning equated to policy making. The PCI, led by the Prime Minister, relied heavily on technocrats and bureaucrats to devise plans of action for achieving the government's goals. The involvement of politicians in goal-setting was minimal, and external research and evidence were scarce.

Although the PCI played a significant role in defining and pursuing national priorities during the first three five-year plans, the policies formulated during this period did not yield the expected results. Economic, social, and ecological development remained sluggish, and the country faced territorial disintegration threats. While the political and military leadership of the country averted major conflicts, social unrest caused by poverty and hunger persisted for a long time.

Challenges and reforms

Many policies implemented during this period were driven by the tragedies experienced by the country in its formative years. For instance, the imperative of the PL-480 agreement with the USA to prevent food shortages led to a focus on food security plans rather than a top-down approach to industrialisation. The pursuit of economic development through external assistance and expertise failed to make the five-year plans contextually relevant, and implementation capacity remained a significant challenge.

Realising the limitations of the existing system, the PCI began involving line ministries in the plan formulation process from the 4th Five-year plan onwards. Economic ministries took on the task of resource allocation, and the involvement of universities and industries in plan preparation increased. The dismantling of the licence raj and the adoption of economic liberalisation further contributed to policy reforms. Even the PCI, having lost its sheen, has been restructured as the National Institute of Transforming India, commonly called “NITI Aayog”.

Emerging trends and future directions

As globalisation gained momentum, policymakers responded by placing greater emphasis on expertise, research, data, technology, global value chains, civil society participation, accountability, capacity building, structural adjustments, efficient resource deployment, and transparency. Decision-making became more market-driven and decentralised, with multilateral bodies playing a larger role. New social contracts were developed to address socio-political diffusion and promote regional inclusion, and the fundamentals of growth shifted towards equity, social and financial inclusion, and quality green infrastructure.

Despite these positive developments, challenges persist. Data illiteracy among senior managers and political leaders hinders evidence-based policymaking, and data laws remain incongruent. Additionally, concerns regarding citizen engagement and the potential for politicisation of the judicial system need to be addressed. To achieve good governance, elitist bias in policy making should be checked, economic agendas must be harmonised with socio-cultural imperatives, and partnerships with research institutions, think tanks, NGOs, and civil society should be fostered.

The politics of public policy in India is a complex and dynamic process that constantly evolves to meet the country's changing needs, history, culture, and political system. While the media has emerged as a strong influencer in policy formulation, the success of public policies ultimately depends on active participation and support from scholarship, NGOs, networks, and civil society. The state, market, and civil society must work as partners to navigate the challenges faced by the country and ensure successful policy outcomes. As India continues to develop and confront new challenges, the politics of public policy will continue to evolve and adapt.

The writer was the Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Punjab from 2017 to 2021. Views expressed are personal