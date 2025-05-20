Platforms of Progress

India’s transformation today is swift and visible—not just in policy documents or political statements, but in its physical landscape. The changes are apparent in newly built roads, high-speed expressways and world-class airports that rival international standards. These developments reflect a deeper shift in how India connects its cities and empowers its people. Once neglected, the railway sector is now emerging as a crucial part of this progress, shedding its image of overcrowded and outdated stations to become a showcase of culture, efficiency and innovation.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a central component of this transformation. Led by Indian Railways, the initiative aims to modernise over 1,300 railway stations across the country. But this mission goes far beyond architectural upgrades or technological enhancements. It represents a fundamental shift in how India approaches public infrastructure—blending functionality with inclusivity, heritage with modernity and convenience with sustainability. The scheme envisions railway stations not just as transit points but as vibrant, integrated spaces that reflect a city’s character and support its community.

At the heart of the scheme is the principle that quality public services contribute directly to the dignity and well-being of every citizen. Where stations once focused only on managing high footfall, they are now being repositioned as important civic spaces—hubs that interconnect culture, economy and daily life. The scheme involves preparing specific master plans for each station, tailored to its location, passenger traffic and local identity. These plans are not rigid; they are designed to evolve and adapt to emerging technologies, population growth and shifting urban needs. Development proceeds in phases, ensuring minimal disruption to existing operations while allowing space for innovation.

Rather than relying on cosmetic changes like new paint or expanded platforms, the initiative reimagines the entire purpose of a railway station. Stations are now seen as spaces that offer more than transportation—they serve as shopping areas, tourism gateways, business zones and community centers. Every design decision is centered on improving user experience. Passenger entry and exit points are being reorganised to reduce congestion and ensure smooth movement at all times. This is especially valuable for senior citizens, families with young children and those with mobility challenges.

Inside the stations, modern waiting lounges, better lighting, improved air circulation and ergonomic seating have replaced the once-cramped and dimly lit spaces. Toilet facilities are being modernised to meet high standards of hygiene and comfort. Digital kiosks provide multilingual support and reduce queues at ticket counters, enhancing accessibility for all travelers. To ensure universal design, features like elevators, escalators and clearly marked signage are being added, empowering persons with disabilities and the elderly to navigate the space independently.

The project also emphasises cleanliness, cultural expression and environmental consciousness. Clean stations are seen not just as a hygiene requirement but as a sign of respect and dignity for passengers. Free Wi-Fi at stations allows travelers from even the most remote or underserved areas to stay connected, access information and continue working while in transit. This digital connectivity bridges gaps for rural users and supports modern professionals alike.

In promoting sustainability, the scheme incorporates eco-friendly features such as green pathways and climate-sensitive landscaping. These not only reduce the environmental footprint but also enhance the beauty and comfort of the station environment. Measures like energy-efficient systems, better air flow and the use of ballastless tracks help reduce noise, pollution and long-term maintenance challenges. Rooftop plazas, where feasible, add community value by creating public gathering spaces and opportunities for commercial activities. One of the most unique aspects of the scheme is the One Station One Product initiative. This programme transforms stations into marketplaces where local artisans can showcase and sell regional handicrafts, handlooms, foods and specialty products. In doing so, it strengthens the local economy, revives traditional art forms and forges a deeper connection between travelers and the communities they pass through. This also promotes greater cooperation between local governments and the railway system.

As the scheme continues to roll out, stations are being equipped with executive lounges, meeting areas and real-time digital updates to cater to tourists, pilgrims and business travelers alike. The design philosophy is deeply rooted in human-centered thinking—ensuring that every traveler feels welcome, supported and represented in the space. It marks a shift from a utilitarian design model to one that emphasises user comfort, civic pride and long-term resilience. India’s railway stations are becoming spaces where journeys begin not just physically, but emotionally and socially. They serve as mirrors of the nation’s diverse culture and as gateways to opportunity and unity. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is not simply upgrading infrastructure—it is redefining the role of railway stations in Indian life. It places care, identity and dignity at the center of the travel experience, ensuring that every citizen has access to public spaces that inspire pride and provide ease. This vision, by fully integrating urban design and sustainable development, ensures that these stations will remain relevant, functional and meaningful for generations to come.

The writer is Ex. Chairman, Railway Board. Views expressed are personal