Perilous build-up

Fresh, credible reports indicate disturbing statistics in terms of criminal offences allegedly committed by the Rohingyas, currently sheltered in the camps of Bangladesh. Over the past six years, a total of 186 killings have occurred in the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, which can be linked to the criminal activities of different separatist groups, as suspected by the Bangladesh security and intelligence agencies. Of the 186 deaths, 85 took place between August 25, 2022 and August 24 this year. In comparison, there have been 101 murders overall in the previous five years. It may be recalled that last month marked six years of Rohingyas’ arrival in Bangladesh from Myanmar after their expulsion by the Myanmarese Army.



According to a segment of the camp sources, many of the killings are attributed to drug deals, extortion, kidnapping, smuggling, involvement in passport and visa syndicates, human trafficking and turf wars etc. Some Rohingyas also resorted to murders when they did not get ransom money after kidnapping.

More significantly, the involvement of groups like the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO) in such activities remain a strong possibility behind these slews of offences. It is a well-known fact that RSO and ARSA have been hyper active in multiple acts of undesirable activities including religious indoctrination and, in some cases, active connivance with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Furthermore, there has been intermittent cases of gunfire exchanges with ARSA and the RSO.

Here, it is worth mentioning that due to international pressure, Myanmar and Bangladesh had signed an agreement in 2017 on Rohingya repatriation. However, this process has not yet commenced, keeping the crisis still alive. Meanwhile, tension is growing in the 33 Rohingya camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf, leading to an alarming increase in crimes, including murders.

According to a recent editorial in a prominent Bangladesh daily, the Rohingya crisis has never been just a regional issue but a global humanitarian catastrophe. Since August 2017, the paper says, when the mass exodus took place, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled violence and persecution in Myanmar's Rakhine State, seeking refuge in Bangladesh. The scale of this displacement remains staggering, with well over a million Rohingya refugees now within Bangladesh borders — and it continues to drain the country’s resources.

While Bangladesh has claimed to have shown immense compassion by opening its borders to these refugees, the Rohingya crisis cannot be resolved without addressing its root cause — the oppressive regime in Myanmar. The Myanmar military must be held to account for the atrocities committed against the Rohingyas. This is also a popular public opinion prevailing in the minds of Bangladeshis.

Repatriation of the Rohingyas, the paper perceives, remains the crucial step in resolving this crisis. Despite signing of agreements between Bangladesh and Myanmar for the repatriation of the refugees, progress has been rather slow. The conditions in Rakhine State remain unsafe, and the Rohingya rightfully fear for their lives if they return. To that end, Myanmar is expected to create a conducive environment for their safe and dignified return, respecting their rights and guaranteeing their security. International pressure seems imperative in ensuring repatriation. August 25 should serve, as per a large number of people, as a reminder of shared responsibility to stand up for the Rohingyas.

Meanwhile, further plight of the Rohingyas continue. According to a report of the United Nations, 2022 was one of the deadliest years for the Rohingya at sea after nearly 400 refugees perished while making treacherous boat trips from Myanmar and Bangladesh across the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal, ostensibly to reach greener pastures.

In the meantime, Bangladesh authorities continue to crack whip on the extremist elements trying to cause terror related activities. In this regard, on August 15, a total of 17 suspected militants were apprehended in Kulaura, Moulvibazar District, Sylhet division. They are linked to a newly emerging militant group. Among those detained were Imam Mahmud, the main leader of the organization, and another leader Sohel Tanzim. The development follows a recent operation named 'Hillside' conducted by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (11–12 August), resulting in the arrest of 10 militants and the recovery of explosives and other materials. Although not yet confirmed, the Bangladesh intelligence agencies are trying to ascertain if any Rohingyas’ segment is complicit in such activities or involvement. Hence, this development merits mention in this context.

It would appear from the Rohingya-related happenings that they continue to be an economic social and security liability on Bangladesh, needing urgent redressal of the ongoing problems. This said, the security implications remain worrisome especially ahead of the next general and parliamentary election.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, Adviser NatStrat, and a former National Security Advisor in Mauritius. Views expressed are personal