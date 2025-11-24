Peacekeeping in Tough Times

While the concept of international peacekeeping, as we know it under the United Nations (UN), did not formally exist, the spirit and principles of peacekeeping were very much present in ancient Indian scriptures, which emphasised peace, non-aggression and harmony among nations (Janapadas). Texts like the Rig Veda, Upanishads, the Epics Ramayana and Mahabharata, Kautilya’s Arthashastra, Sangam literature and Thirukkural, Nitisara and Buddhist literature laid the philosophical foundations of peaceful coexistence, preventing conflicts, protecting civilians, forming alliances, ethical statecraft and promoting global harmony, which align closely with the ideals of international peacekeeping of today. The concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam from the Mahopanishad teaches that the world is one family. The peace missions of Emperor Ashoka represent historical examples of transnational peace outreach through his model of “Dhamma diplomacy.”

With the formation of the UN emerged the international need for peace, which translated into formal peacekeeping missions. Today, the global landscape is freckled by unprecedented conflict and polarisation. According to the Uppsala Conflict Data Program, 2024 saw 61 active conflicts – the highest since 1946. Civilians bear the brunt, facing record displacement and deliberate targeting. In this volatile environment, UN peacekeeping remains a lifeline for millions. Over 11 operations deploy personnel from 115 member states to protect civilians, prevent conflict, support political processes and enable humanitarian access.

India has not only been a forerunner but a historic leader. We have contributed over three lakh personnel to over 50 missions. In 2007, India deployed the first all-female police unit in Liberia – a role model for the world. Indian contingents have excelled in every field and facet of peacekeeping. At the 2025 UN Ministerial, India pledged full support to UN peacekeeping operations – not only by contributing more boots on the ground but by engaging with the strategic direction of UN peacekeeping.

Peacekeeping must evolve to address a shifting world order and emerging threats: transnational crime and digital technologies. The humanitarian imperative – protecting human dignity, upholding International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and supporting the vulnerable – must remain central. This demands flexible, tailored missions deeply anchored in political strategies. Civilian protection is the benchmark of success, but sustainable peace requires political solutions. The primacy of politics is non-negotiable. Strong partnerships with regional organisations, host governments and communities are essential. Missions must reflect the diversity of the populations they serve. Gender parity and full participation of women and youth in peace and security are not optional – they are foundational to lasting peace.

We stand at a turning point in global geopolitics. The post-World War II order – built on collective responsibility, shared norms and humanitarian values – is under severe strain. One-quarter of the world’s population lives in conflict-affected areas. With 61 active conflicts – the highest since 1946 – peacekeeping and IHL must adapt to modern realities amid growing fragmentation. After World War II, the UN and Geneva Conventions were established to protect civilians, mitigate war’s horrors and maintain global stability. They codified principles like noncombatant protection and the prohibition of indiscriminate violence. Early Cold War peacekeeping was limited. The 1990s collapse of bipolarity exposed the limits of old assumptions. Intrastate wars, ethnic violence and terrorism dominated. IHL principles remain vital, but contemporary conflicts test their implementation.

Modern warfare is multifaceted and borderless. Conflicts involve state forces, non-state militias, insurgents, terrorist groups, private military companies and proxy actors operating across porous borders and fluid terrain. Examples include the Sahel, where armed groups span multiple countries, and the Middle East, where non-state actors fight alongside or against regular armies. Battlefields are multipolar and non-linear. State-versus-state wars are rare; instead, armed groups and militias engage in the same theatre, as seen in Libya and Syria. Armed forces increasingly target civilian infrastructure, use civilians as shields or weaponise aid. Under IHL, turning recognised civilian hospitals into conflict zones or using populations as human shields constitutes war crimes. Yet violations are documented. Modern wars last longer, creating deep humanitarian crises. Displacement, food insecurity and trauma compound over time. These emergencies show how societal harms multiply, making post-conflict recovery vastly harder.

Despite challenges, UN peacekeeping has helped nations transition from civil war or dictatorship. Examples include Cambodia, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia and Sierra Leone. Civilian death tolls are lower and peace agreements are more stable where peacekeepers are deployed. Yet operations face unprecedented complexity: non-state actors, proxy warfare, resource constraints and civilian vulnerability. Peacekeepers themselves are targeted by IEDs, ambushes and drones, raising difficult questions about force protection versus civilian safeguarding.

IHL erosion translates into mass suffering. Conflict-related displacement has skyrocketed to levels unseen in peacetime, overwhelming humanitarian systems. Attacks on civilians – via aerial bombardment or starvation sieges – exacerbate crises. UNICEF reports that Sudan’s conflict alone displaced five million children.

Strengthening IHL respect and civilian protection is central to peacekeeping legitimacy. UN operations remain a cornerstone of crisis response. Historically, peacekeepers prevented violence, protected civilians and supported transitions at a fraction of unilateral warfare’s cost. Missions like the UN Mission in Liberia and the UN Mission in South Sudan have guarded ceasefires, facilitated elections and disarmed combatants. Today’s mandates include civilian protection, rule of law, human rights monitoring and governance support. Missions must be adaptive and multidimensional. In Mali and the Democratic Republic of Congo, peacekeepers patrol, secure cantonments, and conduct community outreach alongside traditional tasks. The key challenges are that many missions lack sufficient resources. Secondly, non-state actors, proxy warfare and civilian vulnerability complicate mandates. And peacekeepers, too, face rising threats while tasked with protecting others. Despite hurdles, peacekeeping remains vital.

UNSC Resolutions mandate women’s inclusion in peace processes and youth roles in security. Research shows that agreements are more durable when women participate and youth are included. India leads: beyond its all-female unit, it pushes for greater female representation in UN missions and peace negotiations.

Technology is reshaping battlefields and peacekeeping. The UN’s Digital Transformation Strategy highlights the vital role of digital tools like drones, which are used for surveillance. Satellite communications enable high-resolution imagery, camp monitoring and convoy tracking where local networks fail. Data analytics and AI analyse social media, conflict databases and reports to forecast flashpoints. Predictive modelling helps agencies preposition aid for mass displacement, and telemedicine and portable diagnostics improve care for peacekeepers and civilians. However, no tool substitutes for political solutions, since lasting peace has to be forged through negotiation, reconciliation and inclusive governance.

The Path Forward

Missions should link themselves to ongoing diplomacy and peace processes. Where dialogue is sidelined – due to gridlock or fragmentation – conflicts stagnate. Hence, renewed emphasis on mediation and negotiation is urgent. Humanity, impartiality and the rule of law are more necessary than ever. Protecting lives is a moral imperative, not a subsidiary task. The UN calls for renewed cooperation – grounded in humanitarian law, political dialogue and shared desire for peace. With innovation, collaboration and unwavering commitment to humanitarian principles, these complexities can be navigated.

And this is exactly what ancient Indian wisdom propounds. The Ramayana highlights the significance of ethical statecraft through Lord Rama’s principled alliances and adherence to Dharma, presenting Dharmayuddha as a righteous form of warfare that promotes compassion, restraint and the avoidance of violence. The Mahabharata foregrounds forgiveness, reconciliation and honouring adversaries. It repeatedly prioritises dialogue, negotiation and the peaceful resolution of disputes, predating many contemporary humanitarian principles in conflict settlement. Kautilya advocates diplomatic measures like formal negotiations and the use of envoys, treaties (Sandhi), and even back-channel talks. Hence, the world needs to follow Indian scriptures that underline universal harmony and global fraternity, for they can surely lead us and pave the way towards lasting, sustainable global peace, guiding our present and future, just as they have guided our past.

