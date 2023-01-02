Peace must prevail

As we bid adieu to 2022, it is time to take stock of the security threats that shook the world, and see whether the current year will face the fallout of the previous year. If it happens so, what are the fresh security challenges that we will have to encounter to make the world more peaceful than before? And also, what assurance can we offer to the people for a tension-free world?





Last year, in the Indian subcontinent, Pakistan and Afghanistan saw an uninterrupted volley of terror attacks taking a huge toll on human lives, which could possibly have been kept under check by the Pakistani establishment in particular, as Pakistan and Afghanistan were earlier thumping their chests for a bonhomie that would take their friendship very far. But alas! that was not to be the case. Sadly, the maximum number of terror attacks occurred inside the mosques and madrasas within Afghanistan, with the terror epicenter being capital Kabul. More condemnable is the fact that several of the terror attacks took place inside the places of worship, and that too during the religious festivities; these attacks were blatantly perpetrated by religious fanatics whose religion does not teach violence at all. Here, it is noteworthy that the government in Afghanistan is headed by the infamous Taliban who still practice medievalism, as evident by public flogging of women, mass executions and other forms of barbarism. All these incidents point out that even in 2022 when science, technology and other major breakthroughs were in vogue, such regressive acts were allowed to happen. Everyone turned a blind eye. Afghanistan may be under the Taliban, a radical Islamic outfit which is known to encourage extreme forms of highhandedness, but it is difficult to fathom what is wrong with the Pakistani government which, despite the change of government, could not prevail upon Afghanistan in controlling the indiscriminate killings in the name of religion! The US and committed pacifists had hoped that after the elimination of Al Qaeda head Ayman al-Zawahiri, there would be some peace but that was not to be. The US, under these circumstances, must ensure peace in the region with the same vigour as it ensured the killing of the Al Qaeda leader.





It is equally pertinent to mention here that Pakistan was left off the hook by being removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list but its home-grown terrorists still roam freely under the nose of the military and other patrons who are well known for extending direct support, both moral and material, to the terror groups, particularly to target India. Its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) came under severe criticism for meddling too much into the internal politics of Pakistan, including in dislodging of governments and, more critically, for allegedly masterminding political foes and government critics beyond the frontiers of Pakistan, as seen in the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya. This happened when the preceding year was drawing to a close, thus diminishing any hopes of a `reined in' ISI for a peaceful and non-interfering period in the year that has just dawned. Hopes seem dashed on this count.





Africa, too, suffered heavy casualties in certain countries where religious radicalization and religious extremism have churned out acts of terror of humongous proportions. Somalia took most of the terror battering, as several of its hotels and other locations witnessed sporadic fatal terror assaults, mainly through suicide bombing. However, the worrisome fact is that none of the major countries of the world have so far risen to the occasion and made any proactive posturing to contain these acts of terror. Mere condemnation has never helped. There needs to be a visible overt activity to stop the terror menace because "enough is enough". Al Shabab, a dreaded terror outfit, has been carrying out lethal terror attacks by proxying for Al Qaeda Arab Peninsula (AQAP), and sadly again, no one has effectively cracked any whip to contain the perilous trend, allowing it to go escort free.





Coming to Turkey, as security analysts, we cannot ignore the recent terror blasts in Istanbul, and that too at a busy intersection. It claimed innocent lives. President Erdogan of Turkey may brush the incident under the carpet, describing it as an act by domestic adversaries, but carrying out a deadly act like this signals that terrorism in this part of the world, where tourists flock in large numbers, remains a reality.





Other than these acts of terror in 2022 in different parts of the world, the places which suffered include Nigeria (Africa), Balochistan, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta (all in Pakistan). It would seem that 2022 was blood soaked by terror acts. Lessons must be learnt from these incidents to prevent any recurrence to make the world in this year (2023) more secure and terror-free. Hope Uncle Sam and other international actors are listening!





The writer is a retired IPS officer, a security analyst and a former National Security Advisor to the PM of Mauritius. Views expressed are personal