Paving the path to glory

India ended its 2024 Paris Olympics campaign at 71st position, with a total medal tally of six (one Silver and five Bronze). The overall performance by the Indian contingent of 117 athletes was sub-par compared to the previous Tokyo Olympics, where the total medal count was seven, including a Gold in Javelin.



What went wrong beckons a thorough and sincere analysis. Are we mediocre players? Do we lack spirit? I guess the answer is a reasonable no. While some might argue that cricket overshadows other sports, the answer isn’t as simple. The question of what stops us from winning Gold and Silver should be examined through the prism of multiple factors.

If we take a closer look at India’s performance at the Paris Olympics, we won one Silver in athletics, three Bronze in Shooting, one Bronze in Hockey, and one Bronze in Wrestling. That’s a total of six medals from only four sports. This is concerning, given that the country competed in 16 sports overall at the Olympics (Vinesh Phogat’s ruling is expected soon, and we can keep our fingers crossed).

The performance of our badminton players was disappointing. The medal prospects of HS Prannoy and P V Sindhu were dashed as both crashed out in their respective first knockout matches. The World #3 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost their quarter-final match. The only tough fight was put up by Lakshay Sen, who looked like a viable contender but lost the match for the Bronze medal even after winning the first set with a whopping margin of 21-13.

To make matters worse, the entire Vinesh Phogat fiasco has left a million heartbreaks and caused global humiliation. Getting disqualified in the all-important final match for being a mere 100 grams overweight may seem nugatory to many. But in a sport of the Olympics’ stature, discipline and compliance are key, and we have paid the price for our oversight. There is no attempt to demean Vinesh Phogat or her team here, but accountability should be established. The governing council should be held answerable to the public for costing us the Gold medal.

To improve India’s performance at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and beyond, a strategic approach and shift in mindset are necessary:

National Academy for Sports Excellence: While there are State Academies grooming and honing young talents, the results leave much to be desired. Reports suggest that Gujarat allocated a staggering Rs. 426 crore for the upliftment of sports in the state but sent only two players to the Olympics. In comparison, Haryana spent around Rs. 66 crore on the same and sent 24 players to Paris. This anomaly is catching eyes and raising questions.

A National Academy dedicated to sports excellence can serve as a centre for picking young talents from each state and grooming them further to prepare for big-stage matches. The Academy should employ world-class coaches and support staff and be equipped with cutting-edge technology and facilities to simulate international conditions and improve athletes’ performance.

Exposure to competition: Athletes should be encouraged to participate in all national and international events to gain experience, build confidence, and develop a winning mentality. Success at these competitions would instill a sense of achievement and momentum and develop the mental toughness and ability to handle pressure, which is vital for Olympics success.

Promoting a sports culture: Cricket in India is considered a religion. It sways the emotional quotient of the majority of people in India. This needs to be replicated in other sports as well. Highlighting the success stories of Indian athletes like Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu can inspire the younger generation to take up sports seriously, and this needs to be done at the basic school level.

BCCI as the guardian association: The BCCI, with its vast experience in managing cricket, can lend its expertise and cash reserves to the governance, sponsorship, and infrastructure development of other sports as well. It can collaborate with other sports associations to share best practices in training, sports management, and talent management.

As India is making its presence felt in several important spheres globally, it is time we are seen as a formidable sporting country too. The next four years leading up to the Los Angeles Olympics should be a turning point for us, where we reverse all the losses.

