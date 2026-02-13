Path to Inner Healing

There is widespread interest around the world today in matters of health and healing. On the one hand, science, technology and medicine have made enormous advances. Yet, despite these developments, our overall physical well-being appears to be declining. Alongside modern medicine, a wide range of complementary therapies is now available for people to explore in their search for better health.



The challenges and pressures of contemporary life create a profound need for healing. Health is a matter of serious concern for everyone. For centuries, meditation has been recognised as a powerful means of healing — not only of the body, but also of the soul.

The mind (psyche) has a profound effect on the body. Many illnesses are psychosomatic — meaning the state of the mind influences physical health. Research has shown that positive feelings strengthen the immune system and improve health outcomes. There are even documented cases where serious illnesses, including cancer, have reversed through powerful shifts in inner attitude and emotional healing.

Healing at Inner Level

Many of us need healing at an inner level — especially after experiencing tragedy, trauma, or emotional pain. Even when time passes, we often continue carrying invisible wounds within.

Addictions — whether to food, alcohol, substances, or even unhealthy relationships — often indicate inner pain. There are countless habits and dependencies that trap us, making the scars deeper and the wounds more painful. Breaking free from addiction requires immense courage, determination, and willpower.

Our emotional responses to life’s ups and downs also require healing. Love and praise bring happiness; criticism and defamation bring pain. These are natural fluctuations of life. However, inner addictions such as attachment, dependency, control, possessiveness, ego, greed and anger create deep suffering within the soul.

Through meditation, we can come to terms with past traumas. More importantly, meditation gives us the inner strength to release negative habits and reclaim freedom.

Spiritual Principles for Healing

A fundamental spiritual principle states:

The natural state of the human being is happiness, and not pain.

On the physical level, the body’s natural state is comfort and health. Pain is not health; it is a signal that something needs attention.

Similarly, the soul — the inner being beyond gender, nationality, race, or identity — has a natural state of peace and joy. When we feel disturbed, it is a signal that inner healing is needed.

Our inner health directly affects our outer health. Whatever is happening within us becomes visible in our eyes, our expressions, and our energy. When we are stable and peaceful inside, we respond to life with balance.

Often, life feels unmanageable because we are not managing ourselves. Healing begins when we take responsibility for our inner world.

Another key spiritual principle is:

I am responsible for myself.

We often hand over responsibility to external circumstances, people, or systems. In doing so, we lose control of our inner state. Yet within us is a sacred space — our mind — that no one can enter without our permission.

When we allow external influences to dominate our thoughts, suffering increases. Healing begins when we reclaim authority over our mind.

Meditation is the method to do this.

Meditation – Returning to the Self

Meditation is not complicated. In fact, as children, we naturally experienced moments of quiet awareness. Today, life is so fast and overstimulated that we rarely allow the mind to rest.

We depend heavily on electronic entertainment. After a stressful day, we switch on the television or scroll through screens, believing it will relax us. But the constant stimulation keeps the mind active, even during sleep.

Meditation means consciously creating time for yourself — not as a luxury, but as a necessity.

Sit quietly. Slow down your thoughts. Let go of the past. Do not project into the future. Focus on this present moment — the only true reality.

As thoughts slow down, you begin to reconnect with your inner core of peace.

Peace is not something to fight for or struggle to achieve. It is your original nature. You simply need to reconnect with it.

God’s Healing Power

Human love has tremendous healing power. When genuine love enters someone’s life, it can create a profound transformation — even reversing disease.

But connecting with God — the Source of unconditional love — is an even deeper experience.

Human love is often conditional, temporary, or unstable. In contrast, God is the infinite source of all qualities — love, peace, purity, wisdom, and power — without limitation.

When, through meditation, we connect our thoughts to this Supreme Source:

We feel unconditional love. Our inner pain begins to dissolve. Faith in ourselves is restored. We regain a sense of security and stability. The soul feels strengthened and renewed. God’s healing power first heals the soul. And when the soul is healed, the body naturally responds.

Through meditation, we can experience this divine energy directly. It restores the whole being — mind, heart, and body.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is Branch In-charge, Brahma Kumaris, Baranagar, Kolkata



