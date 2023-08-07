Panoptic compendium

Sriramamurthy Suri, popularly known as Suri, VU 2 MY, Doyen of Indian HAMs, a Visionary Par Excellence and a Leader of Political, Social, Cultural, Scientific Organizations, now 82 years old, authored a book claiming to present ‘All About Amateur Radio’, titled ‘The Untapped Potential of Ham Radio’ (co-author Tom K Jose). Suri, prior to establishing the first-of-its-kind National Institute of Amateur Radio (NIAR) in Hyderabad (Somajiguda), was an active HAM in the Indian Airforce and in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at Hyderabad. Two great scientists played a crucial role in influencing his actions. One, Suri’s cousin Dr Suri Bhagawantam inspired him a lot, and another, Dr K Sitaramiah motivated him towards Amateur Radio.



In a conversation, Suri mentioned that, Air Force gave him wonderful Skills and HAL gave him leadership opportunities, including establishing his first Amateur Radio Club in HAL in 1970. During that time, he had proximity to NG Nanda, son of twice Prime Minister late Gulzarilal Nanda, along with SB Giri, T Anjaiah, G Venkata Swamy, Jalagam Vengal Rao etc. When Suri organized a ‘Jawans Stall’ at Secunderabad in December 1971, former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi praised his work in a public forum and introduced Suri to Rajiv Gandhi who took Ham License.

Consequent to an exhibition, ‘Communications, Past, Present and Future’, organized by Suri during the third week of November 1981, Indira Gandhi invited him and suggested to discuss in the presence of Rajiv Gandhi on HAM Radio promotion, and his efforts to move forward. She was apprised that policies of the then government were not seriously favorable to HAM. Indira Gandhi asked Rajiv Gandhi to go to Suri’s native place in Krishna District with HAM experts and prepare a detailed proposal. Prior to this, in September 1981, in a meeting organized by HAMs in Delhi, for which Suri was specially invited, Rajiv Gandhi VU2RG who just then was elected as Lok Sabha Member, expressed his willingness to be active HAM and promote Amateur Radio.

On knowing about the maiden visit of Rajiv Gandhi as AICC General Secretary to AP, local politicians wanted to include them in the team as HAM experts, which was not to the liking of Rajiv Gandhi. As a result, the program was deferred from time to time. Rajiv Gandhi insisted on adhering to his promise to Suri for a meeting with him and HAM experts, or else he would not visit AP. Suri was finally convinced by the then CM T Anjaiah and APCC Chief with the intervention of Indira Gandhi, to shift the venue of meeting to Suri’s Hyderabad residence. Later, HAM Convention was held on February 2, 1982 in Masab Tank, with Rajiv Gandhi as Chief Guest, presided by CM T Anjaiah and attended by lakhs of people. Union Minister Dr Sanjiva Rao also attended. A favorable report was presented to Indra Gandhi, leading to the establishment of NIAR in 1983.

The back cover page of ‘The Untapped Potential of Ham Radio’, deviating from routine way, contains, ‘Author’s Work-Notable Musings’, where treasured observations were made by eminent persons like former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh; former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam; Executive Director of USA-based Disaster Emergency Response Association (DERA) Bascombe J Wilson; and former Central Vigilance Commissioner N Vittal on Suri, his stellar role and his excellent qualities of leadership in NIAR to transform it as a world-class institution and in promoting HAM Radio the world over.

‘The Untapped Potential of Ham Radio’, besides the customary foreword and preface, covers broadly the history of introduction to HAM Radio, author and co-author details, procedure to get HAM license, adventures of HAM, details of NIAR, information on some HAM users across the world, etc. Most important is that, the Foreword to the book is written by no less a person than Dr Fernando Fernández Martín, a famous Neurosurgeon and an active HAM, a Spanish politician and President of the Canary Islands between 1987 and 1988. He was a four-time Member of European Parliament also. Oh! What a great accompaniment!

As briefly mentioned in the Foreword by Dr Fernando Fernández Martín, the book highlights every important aspect of Amateur Radio, including definitions and objectives of HAM Radio for the new entrant and information useful to all existing HAMs with some history. There is a separate chapter on Dr Fernando Fernández Martín, who is rated as ‘Number One Ham Achiever in the world’ and who is also one among few who had worked for policy towards developing HAM Radio Skills and benefitted the European economy.

Four decades ago, Suri was introduced to me by a senior journalist, the late Adiraju Venkateshwara Rao. The ‘Book Signing Event’ and release was held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Akshara Book Shop, Journalist Colony, Hyderabad, in an extraordinarily unassuming manner. Incidentally, I had the privilege of participating as the Chief Guest, and receiving the first signed copy. The book is published by ‘The Write Order Publications.’ Books are available at Akshara, including limited signed copies. Dr K Krishna Kishore, Suri Ram Mohan, Rama Suri, Suryam Kolachalama, DN Prasad, Kavita, Satish, Publisher Srinivas, and others, mostly HAMs, participated in the event.

After the ‘Book Signing Event’ and release of the Book, Suri revealed some unknown or little-known astonishing facts related to him and NIAR. Surprisingly, he mentioned that he is very grateful to me as his well-wisher for decades, and being instrumental in May 1990 (When I was PRO to CM Dr M Channa Reddy) during a major cyclone in helping him to arrange direct HAM Radio contact for his daughter Nirmala with Chief Minister, when there were no other communications at that time. Suri further mentioned that his meeting with Dr Channa Reddy resulted in NIAR receiving USD 1.2 million assistance from the World bank, because of him.

This prompted me to clarify that, Suri being a friend of Rajiv Gandhi and well-known to Indira Gandhi, needed no introduction to Dr M Channa Reddy, and it was a coincidence that I facilitated their meeting. On knowing details about NIAR, and the outstanding work done by it, CM Marri Channa Reddy was greatly impressed and instantaneously sanctioned funds, which Suri remembers with profuse thanks till now. Complementing Suri’s extraordinarily good work for over 40 years, I remembered the days of childhood 70 years ago, when only a few gifted people knew about Radio in a big size with an equally big battery, that could function only with an aerial wire. From there we travelled to the present-day communication revolution and persons like Suri have been part of this progress in their own way.

The book is all about 40 years of service by NIAR. Mentioning his proximity to several political, social and other personalities who excelled in different fields, including leaders like Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, Dr Manmohan Singh, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam etc., Suri said, for HAM, all are equal. ‘There are several kings, top politicians, celebrities, famous people, doctors, journalists, students, armed forces’ top Generals to the lowest ranks, IAS, IPS officers down to clerks etc. who are all treated equally irrespective of their status. He said it helps youth to become self-learners, experimenters, and communicators, and once HAM Bug bites, lifetime they are learners. Countries like the USA, Russia, China could become superpowers due to HAM.

45-year-old Suri, since I had first known him, is with the same enthusiasm, dedication, and commitment at 82 years of age and continues his pursuit for a better use of HAM in the context of challenges and ever-changing developments in communication technology suiting present needs.

The writer is Chief Public Relations Officer to Chief Minister Telangana. Views expressed are personal