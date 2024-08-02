Olympic discomfort

I wouldn’t call myself a fashionista but I sure can tell when something is ugly. Aesthetics may be subjective but it can never justify a ghastly piece of fashion disaster. The Indian contingent to the Paris Olympics 2024 had to carry off the worst sportspersons’ uniform I’ve ever seen. Hat-tip to our brave athletes for smiling through this ordeal as they sportingly posed for pictures. I would have died a million deaths.







Designed by one of India’s leading fashion designers, Tarun Tahiliani, the weaves were uninspired, ill-fitting, and completely lacking finesse or creativity. The designer has since attempted to play down the awful attire, by remaining nonchalant. He said the process was rushed, there were too many government committees, the athletes were not available for fittings, and that he stands by these uniforms. Check out the designs by legendary international brands such as Ralph Lauren for the United States, Berluti for France, and Emporio Armani for Italy. If time was the deciding factor, then Team Mongolia’s intricate designs by a smaller design house and sister-duo, Michel & Amazonka, created within three months wouldn’t be making waves. Similarly, Haiti and the Czech Republic’s uniforms made by lesser known designers have been a smashing success. And then you see the horrid Indian uniforms, completely unbecoming of our rich history of textile, culture, and heritage, and incongruous to our modern strides in the contemporary world. That we paraded these abominations in the fashion capital of the world should be a national disappointment.

These statements smack of defiance and are excuses devoid of an apology or admission of sub-par designs. No complaints received from the various celebrities he dressed for the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding, including Kim Kardashian! Don’t the Indian Olympians deserve a designer’s touch? Or do we give our Olympians and sportspersons shoddy treatment?

Interestingly, Tahiliani also commented that this is what Indians wear and the Olympics uniform is not meant to be a “couture show”. Hard pass, Mr Tahiliani. The level of creativity currently on display by artisanal brands and smaller designers in India proves that it doesn’t have to be couture to be pleasing to the senses. A viral social media post by a visual artist, Jayesh Sachdev, reimagines what a vibrant yet ‘cool’ take the uniforms could have had. This was just one artist — India has hundreds of deserving designers who would jump at an opportunity like this.

The Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and others follow a calendar. Therefore, it’s not impossible for the government to welcome newer talent instead of going back to established names and their entitled disinterest. Why not run a contest and ask budding designers to participate? I read somewhere that former US First Lady Michelle Obama used her tenure to patronise and showcase unknown designers. The attitude to give a leg-up to a deserving smaller brand needs to be widely practised in India too. It’s not just fashion, in every sector of life, an artisanal or boutique brand benefits greatly through exposure. Let’s be ‘vocal for hyperlocal’ too.





Take our startup industry for example. While many profess to be proponents of small businesses, you will find few promoting or doing business with smaller players. The ones who practise what they preach, prove their genuine commitment to opening doors and providing opportunities. This brings to mind one of the many experiences that I have personally had as the founder of a boutique size communications and brand-building agency. Recently, our team pitched to a multinational company (MNC) that sought proposals from both large and boutique size agencies. We were thrilled to have made the shortlist and our team put their heart, soul, and days into the preparations and actual pitch. I can say with certainty that our ideas were fresh and costs competitive; and yet we didn’t clinch the deal. Ultimately, the large agency tag pipped us to the victory line. Large chooses large; and it’s unfortunate that in India size overtakes merit and competence. This is a plea to governments, founders, and entrepreneurs everywhere — give the underdog a chance and they will dazzle you with their brilliance and win hearts with their enthusiasm and hard work. Small is beautiful — take off your lens of bias.

The writer is an author and media entrepreneur. Views expressed are personal