Oh Kolkata!

On this Independence Day, the irony of our freedom rings hollow. While we celebrate sovereignty, women continue to be bound by fear.



I clearly remember an incident when I was travelling with my father on a public bus. We were in Kolkata; I was pursuing my higher studies, and I was in my late 20ies (in the early nineties). Suddenly before I got off, a man’s hand reached out and I felt a terrible pinch. Almost as a reflex action, I turned around and slapped him before getting off. While Baba was most perplexed seeing the way I acted, I saw the other bus travellers holding the culprit by his collar and taking him to task. The bus moved ahead. I explained to my father what had happened. His calm reply, “You shouldn’t have done that. What if the man had acted worse?” My prompt reply, “Baba, I could do this only because we are in Kolkata, and not in any other city.” Yes, I was then super proud of how women were treated in Kolkata. People respected us. And they would do anything to save us from lusty looks or groping hands.

Sadly, all of that seems buried and done away with. The regard we had is possibly confined to mythology. Reverring and celebrating women is probably in the confines of temples and puja pandals. Yes, Bengalis have always paid more obeisance to the Goddesses than to their male counterparts: Be it Durga, Kali, Laksmi or Saraswati, the Divine have been sought after by people across caste, creed and gender for Shakti (power), benevolence, knowledge and wealth. But when it comes to the mortals, the story has taken an ugly and dramatic U-turn, sadly. This paradox starkly points out at the incriminating arraignment present in today’s society. While we bow our heads in front of the Goddesses our women now live in abject fear. The brutal rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor has jolted Kolkata from its complacency, exposing a chasm between our divine reverence and the plight of mortal women.

This is a different Kolkata. It is no more what author Dominique Lapierre had called it: ‘The city of Joy.’ It has transformed into a ‘City of Agony.’ Anyone who stands for justice needs to know what comes next, especially if you are a woman who wishes to be a whistle- blower.

I hear my friends once again tell their daughters what millions of young girls were told over generations. “Don’t move out in the dark, don’t get into arguments with eve-teasers, always stay in groups, do not talk to strangers, ignore the goons.…” This Independence Day, I feel the word ‘independence’ is mocking at women more than ever before. The same instructions that we heard decades ago are still being passed down to Gen X, Y and Z, making one wonder what Independence has given to Indian women in terms of safety.

Sadly, from the time that I was growing up till now, the onus continues to be indecorously placed upon women. There is no doubt that we have acquired spaces in other arenas, like going into space, being inducted in the armed forces and rubbing shoulders with men in most areas of work. But what do we do when a woman is raped and mutilated, and her dreams crushed by savage lusty men?

As of now, the youngsters in Kolkata, as elsewhere across the country, are not letting us forget this incident, or allowing the ghastly crime go off the political radar. Besides openly voicing their thoughts and demanding their (rightful) safety, they have even taken to the streets. They marched for hours together, ‘Reclaiming the Night’ on the eve of Independence Day. This slogan goes back in History when, in 1977, Reclaim the Night, a feminist movement, took birth in Leeds, England. The movement was an outcome of the restrictions imposed upon women, besides the intense insecurity they faced to a series of violent crimes.

The recent heinous crime in Kolkata is making headlines and is being telecasted round the clock, while NGOs are raising their voices, as much as the celebrities. Although these are positive signals, will they lead to stringent laws that address the lack of safety of women? Will the government and political parties come together to create a special cell dedicated for women’s safety to ensure that justice is neither delayed nor denied?

And along with this public outrage, there is anger demonstrated by our politicians. Anger which is nothing but a ‘blame-game’ script played over and over, in a timeless, and historical loop. When will the leaders who we voted for become sensitive towards the basic need of women- safety? We are not interested any more in tall fake promises or platitudes.

Those at the helm of affairs should wake up to protect 48.42 per cent of the country’s population (as per 2023 census), and not use this, or any similar, incident as a political tool to up their images. There should be proper action that ensures strengthening of law enforcement, quick disposal of cases, and a support system for those who are survivors. Is it that difficult to dedicate a group of capable people with this task and equipping them with the right tools and technology?

The voice of the youth in Kolkata and elsewhere is loud and clear. The demands are equally straight and fully justified. In today’s world, their voices are like a silver lining in the dark overcasting social-criminal cloud.

Watching these youngsters on the streets reminded me of Amir Khan’s film, Rang de Basanti (RDB). Much like the characters of RDB, they too are fully aware of the issues that plague our Society. With their existing spirit and force, let us hope their anger works as a catalyst till change is brought about, till Safety for Women’s body is ensured by our leaders and law providers, as well as the society.

I have hope in the youth, their voices, their determination, their energy, and their pain. They touch my soul. And deep down, I know that their thoughts and ideals can be the driving force behind the transformation we have been waiting for, for decades. Along with a billion others, I too want an India where even the mortal feminine is truly revered like a Divine.

The writer is an author, educationist and mental health counsellor. Views expressed are personal