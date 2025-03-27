Not-So-Happy Nation?

Recently, on March 20, the International Day of Happiness was celebrated to remind us that happiness is something for which all of humanity aspires. It was in 2012 that the United Nations proclaimed this day to recognize that happiness is a fundamental human goal. Also, for inclusive and sustainable development to take place, policymakers all over the world must address the crucial issues of happiness and the well-being of human beings. Ever since 2012, a World Happiness Report has been released on this day, ranking countries based on happiness and providing insights into how they are progressing in terms of happiness and well-being. Accordingly, the World Happiness Report of 2024 has been published, and once again, India’s performance has not been very encouraging. Though India’s rank has gone up by ten positions, it is a matter of concern that India still ranks 118th out of the 140-odd countries assessed on the life evaluation scale. It is also worrying that India has consistently been among the countries with the lowest levels of happiness over the years.

The methodology used and the reliability of the World Happiness Report have once again become a hot topic of debate, particularly in light of a disturbed nation like Pakistan being ranked happier than India. This report is largely based on survey data from a worldwide Gallup Poll. It primarily focuses on six variables that, according to the report, combine with subjective matters of life satisfaction to provide an in-depth look at the state of happiness in a country. These variables are GDP per capita, which is a measure of the standard of living; healthy life expectancy; social support, which evaluates whether people can rely on someone during difficult times; freedom to make life choices; generosity; and perception of corruption, which indicates the level of trust people have in their government and society. The ranking is influenced by these six factors but is based on the Cantrill ladder method, where people are asked to rank their life satisfaction level on a scale of 1 to 10. India's consistently low rank indicates that Indians have been ranking themselves low on the life satisfaction scale. It would be interesting to explore the reasons for the same.

It is difficult to accept that countries like Libya (79), Venezuela (82), Rwanda (116), Palestine (108), and Pakistan (109) are happier than India. Today, India is the fifth-largest economy, while Pakistan’s GDP is not even 10 per cent of it and is in the throes of a financial crisis. That India could be less happy than countries facing war, internal strife, and economic collapse raises doubts about the methodology of these rankings. Actually, it is based on subjective self-assessment by respondents, which is, more often than not, governed by perception rather than hard data. In some of these countries, people may be scared to express their honest opinions. Moreover, in many of these countries, people's expectations are low, so they express happiness with what they have. India, on the other hand, is a young country with rising aspirations and is thus likely to be dissatisfied with the existing state of affairs. We tend to debate issues like corruption in government, unemployment, and inflation, which could influence the nature of responses given by Indians.

However, our low ranking on the happiness scale should not be so easily brushed aside. Our policymakers must confront reality. The WHR 2024 is an elegant, well-researched, and analytical document that has examined happiness from various angles. The global analysis has discussed issues like caring and sharing, living with others, sharing meals, connecting, supporting, and trusting others. It has attached great importance to the concept of giving to others, discussing how one can convert one’s money into creating greater happiness for others. The report has conducted an in-depth global analysis of caring and sharing by discussing six measures: donating, volunteering, helping strangers, and the likelihood of a wallet being returned by a neighbour, stranger, or police. It is interesting to note that during the difficult COVID-19 pandemic period, the world’s happiness level did not decline due to an increase in benevolent acts of caring and sharing. The WHR found that even in 2024, benevolent acts were 10 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels. India ranked 57th in donation, 10th in volunteering, and 74th in helping a stranger. However, India scored low on the trust factor, with its ranks on the parameter of expecting a dropped wallet to be returned by a neighbour, stranger, or police being 115th, 86th, and 93rd, respectively. These figures show that there is very low trust in the integrity of the police. The WHR also found that sharing meals with others is strongly related to life satisfaction—much more than factors like income and unemployment. Happiness is real only when it is shared.

Some of the factors explaining the low level of happiness in India can be identified. The first among these is economic inequality. Despite a growing economy, income inequality remains a major challenge. Moreover, rural areas lack access to essential services like healthcare and education and struggle with poverty. Even more disconcerting is that we have not yet been able to provide social justice to all, despite our Constitution being based on the principle of equality of opportunity. The inequities of the caste system are responsible for this. Awareness of mental health issues is low, with people suffering in silence, affecting their overall happiness. In addition, the closely knit family structure that once provided emotional support is breaking down, while work pressures and a fast-paced lifestyle are eroding traditional community bonds, contributing to a sense of isolation. The lack of work-life balance is leading to high levels of stress. Unfulfilled aspirations are driving people to seek solace in alcohol and drugs. It is also true that public trust in the government is low, with people perceiving a high level of corruption in public institutions.

The Nordic countries are the happiest, with Finland leading the way. We could learn something from them. The key factor contributing to their high level of happiness is the existence of strong social support systems. In these countries, the state provides extensive support to its citizens in areas like healthcare, education, unemployment benefits, and parental leave. These systems alleviate financial stress and provide a safety net during challenging times. In addition, these countries prioritize work-life balance, and there is a high level of trust in institutions, with corruption levels in Nordic countries being among the lowest in the world. There is a strong sense of community and equality, as these countries promote egalitarian values. Another distinguishing feature is their focus on environmental sustainability. The icing on the cake is free access to quality education, ensuring that everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed.

India must learn from these happy countries, and our policymakers should focus on the issues of reducing income inequality, ensuring social justice, strengthening social safety nets, improving governance, and reducing corruption as well as promoting work life balance. Rather than denying the findings of the report, India needs to look within to assess the causes of unhappiness and address them on a priority basis.

The writer is an ex-Chief Secretary, Govt of Uttar Pradesh. Views expressed are personal