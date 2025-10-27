Navigating a New Dawn

For decades, the Northeast has stood at the crossroads of geography and imagination — a region blessed with nature’s bounty, yet limited by sparse connectivity. Rugged terrain, dense forests, and fragile roads have long shaped its destiny. But, as India moves into a new era of development, the story of the Northeast, as the growth engine of Bharat, is now being told not just through its highways or railways, but by its oldest companion — its rivers.

Since 2014, the transformative leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has led to the rediscovery of rivers as multipliers of progress and arteries of opportunity, especially in the Northeast. From the mighty Brahmaputra to the Barak and their tributaries, the region’s waterways are being developed as a new model of sustainable, multimodal connectivity.

For centuries, our rivers served as natural highways linking hill and valley economies with the world. The Ahoms deftly used riverine routes for trade, troop movements, and diplomacy — long before rail tracks or tarmac roads crisscrossed Assam’s plains. So did the British, to further their colonial trade interest. What is new today is the scale and intent of revival!

Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), has not merely built terminals and dredged channels; it has reimagined Inland Water Transport (IWT) as a catalyst for regional integration, economic growth, and environmental balance.

The vast river network of the Northeast provides a natural, cost-effective, and eco-friendly mode of transport. Under the National Waterways Act, 2016, twenty rivers in the region have been designated as National Waterways. Among them, Brahmaputra (NW-2), Barak (NW-16), and the recently operationalised Dhansiri (NW-31) and Kopili (NW-57) are most significant.

The 891-km Sadiya–Dhubri stretch of the Brahmaputra has now received systematic attention to turn potential into performance. IWAI has undertaken fairway maintenance, dredging, and construction of modern terminals to facilitate cargo and passenger traffic. RCC jetties now stand tall at Pandu, Dhubri, Jogighopa, and Bogibeel, while floating jetties have been installed at key locations, forming an emerging ecosystem of logistics and trade. Works are also underway to integrate these terminals with road and rail networks, creating true multimodal connectivity.

On the Barak (NW-16) and Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) routes, terminals at Badarpur and Karimganj in Assam and Sonamura in Tripura have been upgraded and operationalised. Maia terminal is now functional. These projects have opened unprecedented cross-border opportunities for trade and transit. Commodities such as stone chips, coal, lime, and cement — typically bulky and expensive to move overland — are now transported efficiently via waterways. Annually, around 11,00,000 tonnes of such goods are moved through the Brahmaputra, Barak, and IBP routes. A recent trial run on the Kopili (NW-57) transported 300 metric tonnes of cement from Chandrapur to South Salmara — a small but telling sign of things to come.

The biggest advantage of IWT is its direct connectivity to Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal through the IBP route, bypassing the narrow Siliguri corridor that constrains overland trade from the region. The route via the Brahmaputra, Barak, and Sundarbans delta reduces both distance and dependence on congested land corridors.

Environmentally, too, river transport emits only a fraction of greenhouse gases, is more energy-efficient, safer for ecosystems, and less intrusive to communities. This aligns perfectly with the government’s vision of a Viksit Bharat, where infrastructure growth complements sustainability under the Panchamrit framework.

The focus is now shifting from revival to expansion. Over the next five years, an ambitious investment plan aims to transform the region into a riverine hub of trade, tourism, and employment.

One major initiative involves steps taken to develop 85 community jetties in Assam & North East. It will serve as a lifeline for local trade and passenger movement. A ship repair facility at Pandu will act as the regional hub for all kinds of repairs for smooth logistics while generating employment. A dedicated road linking Pandu port with NH-27 is nearing completion to ensure smooth multimodal cargo movement.

Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are underway for the Tlawng and Chaimtuipui rivers, and steps are being taken to initiate IWT developmental activities along the Khawthlangtuipui–Tuichawng corridor in Mizoram. Similar studies cover Doyang Lake for IWT, and Noune and Shilloi Lakes in Nagaland for water sports and tourism. In Tripura, the proposed Gomti–Meghna linkage with Bangladesh envisions fairway development, bank protection, nine floating terminals, navigational aids, and hybrid vessel deployment at Dumbur Lake. In Manipur, the Barak and its tributaries — Imphal and Nambul — are under study for navigation. In Meghalaya, Umiam and Umngot (NW-106) are being evaluated for IWT infrastructure, while in Arunachal Pradesh, a study for IWT works along the river Siang is being included. Together, these measures will strengthen the Eastern Waterways Connectivity Network.

Plans are also underway to build cruise circuits along the Brahmaputra, with new terminals at Silghat, Biswanath Ghat, Guijan, Neamati, and Uzaan Bazar. These aim to position the Brahmaputra as a global river tourism destination, showcasing the region’s cultural and natural heritage through sustainable tourism. Urban water transport projects are being explored in Guwahati, Tezpur, and Dibrugarh. Once operational, they will decongest roads, reduce pollution, and restore the river to the rhythm of urban life.

If one were to look for a metaphor for India’s approach to the Northeast today, it would not be a road cutting through a mountain; it would be a river finding its course. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the region is no longer seen through the lens of remoteness, but of connectivity — not as India’s periphery, but as its gateway to Southeast Asia.

Today, this renewed imagination finds a fitting expression at India Maritime Week 2025 (begins on 27 October) in Mumbai. The event will serve as the national launchpad for India’s reimagined waterways

— and for the Northeast, it symbolises the dawn of a new chapter. As global maritime leaders, investors, and policymakers converge under one roof, the Northeast’s story of rediscovered rivers will stand as a living testament to India’s maritime revival.

Waterways are quietly but decisively making that vision real. Each new jetty, each cargo movement, and each dredged channel is a step toward a self-reliant, confident Northeast seamlessly linked to the rest of India and the world beyond. Under PM Modi’s bold leadership, India now works in mission mode toward the ultimate vision of Viksit Bharat. Towards this end, the role of the Northeast is being rewritten in the language of rivers — fluid, timeless, and full of promise.

Views expressed are personal. The writer is the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways