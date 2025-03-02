Murky Waters

As most Bangladesh watchers would agree, India’s eastern neighbour, once a committed friend and a proven staunch ally in South Asia, is experiencing a kind of anarchy unprecedented in its 53 years of existence. There is hardly any law and order today, as complete lawlessness and confusion prevail even in the capital city, Dhaka. Statistically, cases of rape have increased, as have incidents of kidnapping, extortion, mugging, and killings. Critics of India active in Bangladesh might contest this columnist’s observations, but it is entirely pertinent to mention that in the early hours of February 24, the Home Advisor, retired Lt. Gen. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, held an impromptu press conference. While admitting to the prevailing disorder in the country, he vowed to take rigorous measures to book those responsible for organised crimes that have taken the country and capital city Dhaka to ransom and engaged in many grave criminal activities.

The Home Advisor, not altogether surprisingly, blamed the Awami League (AL) for amassing ill-gotten wealth through years of corruption and allegedly misusing the same money to further a wide range of criminal activities. The high-profile advisor, a diehard India basher with a pathological hatred for India, conveniently placed the blame on India and the AL for the widespread lawlessness that has gripped the country. Whatever the case, his poorly structured and hastily convened press conference confirmed that the law and order situation is far from under control.

Now, the question arises: why was the press conference held at such an unearthly hour? It is said that the Home Advisor wanted to send a message to the public and miscreants alike, signalling that the person responsible for internal security and law enforcement was so committed that he would work even at night to ensure public safety. This act appeared bizarre and extraordinary for such an important government functionary. But the antics didn’t stop there. The Home Advisor assured the public through the media that from the following evening, people would start witnessing the results of his tough initiatives, with a marked improvement in the law and order situation in Dhaka and the country at large. Such statements, on the face of them, are quite baffling. He also claimed that "Operation Devil Hunt," launched to curb rising crime by arresting those disturbing law and order, would now be enforced more strictly to restore control. These assertions clearly indicate the dire state of security prevailing in the country.

On February 21, the historic occasion when Bangladesh observes Language Day with utmost reverence, several memorials were vandalized in different parts of the country, tarnishing the solemnity of the occasion. This suggests that jihadist elements continue to have a free run, effectively taking the country hostage. There is no semblance whatsoever of law and order.

Meanwhile, calls for the resignation of Home Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury are doing the rounds, especially from student bodies. The pressure is intense and increasing day by day. It may be worth remembering that the students, who played a crucial role in last year’s July-August uprising, are extremely unhappy with the Home Advisor as the safety and security of the general public have hit rock bottom. The police continue to be completely ineffective, showing no willingness to act responsibly or handle matters professionally. The same is the case with all other law enforcement agencies, which are reeling under sheer inertia. Initiative has been shelved, and a sense of fear and insecurity has crept into the law enforcement forces. This is most disturbing from the perspective of public tranquillity. Intelligence, which is crucial for a country still struggling to find stability more than six months after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s exit, appears to be in tatters, with no apparent move by any authoritative quarters to activate it in response to the country’s needs.

Furthermore, the release—and in many cases, the escape—of dreaded criminals from prisons, along with the looting of armouries, has contributed to a sharp rise in heinous crimes. They are acting freely adding to the security challenges with no visible action by the law and order machinery to contain their unlawful activities.

In another disturbing development that shattered the tranquillity of the tourist destination Cox’s Bazar, the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) base came under attack by a section of civilians, leading to the death of one person and injuries to many. This incident, which occurred on February 24 due to BAF plans to acquire more land from nearby Samiti Para, highlights the widening gulf between the armed forces and the civilian population. It also signals an increasing trust deficit between the uniformed forces and the public, which does not bode well at this critical juncture.

On the whole, with Bangladesh’s security situation in disarray, political activities are heating up. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Tarique Rahman, living in London, has stepped up his virtual political outreach to party members, student bodies, and the general public. Most of the cases against him have been withdrawn, as is the case with his mother, Khaleda Zia, who, after successful medical treatment, is expected to return to Dhaka after Eid. The interim government of Bangladesh has indicated plans to hold elections by the end of this year or next year. With Khaleda’s return and Tarique’s political mobilisation, election momentum is likely to pick up after Ramadan. This is expected to be an exciting phase in the post-Hasina period. More so because, with student organisations still pushing for a postponement of the elections, the Awami League (AL) in disarray, and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) apparently working to strengthen its grassroots cadres while seeking more time to contest, there is a complete lack of clarity in political activities. Given the deteriorating law and order situation, the country remains fraught with uncertainty, and when exactly it will stabilise remains difficult to predict.

The writer is a retired IPS officer, Adviser NatStrat, and a former National Security Advisor in Mauritius. Views expressed are personal