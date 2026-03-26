Model Of Social Welfare

On November 1, Kerala, a south-western Indian state of roughly 34 million people, was officially declared free of extreme poverty by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In doing so, it joined a very small group of regions globally to have achieved this milestone, following China’s nationwide announcement in 2022. Kerala’s achievement stands out for two key reasons. First, in a country where hundreds of millions still live in poverty, it is the only one among India’s 28 states and eight union territories to have eliminated extreme deprivation. Second, this transformation has occurred under the governance of the Communist-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), which has often operated with limited support and at times outright hostility from the central government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party.



The state’s flagship initiative, the Athidaridrya NirmarjanaParipaadi (Extreme Poverty Eradication Project, or EPEP), did not emerge in isolation. It was the culmination of decades of worker and peasant struggles that built robust public institutions, mass organisations, and a deeply embedded culture of social mobilisation. Launched in May 2021 during the first cabinet meeting of Vijayan’s second LDF government, the programme began with a rigorous, criteria-based identification process focusing on access to employment, food, healthcare, and housing. This exercise identified 64,006 families with over 100,000 individuals as living in extreme poverty.

The scale and depth of the effort were remarkable. Nearly 400,000 enumerators, including government officials, cooperative members, and activists from mass organisations, conducted detailed surveys to understand each household’s specific vulnerabilities. Based on this, customised plans were developed, ranging from securing welfare entitlements to ensuring access to housing, healthcare, and sustainable livelihoods. Rather than imposing uniform solutions, the programme emphasised tailored interventions rooted in local realities.

Central to this effort was Kerala’s long-standing commitment to decentralisation. The state’s system of local self-government enabled participatory planning at the grassroots level, ensuring that poverty eradication was not a top-down exercise but a democratically driven process. The cooperative movement, too, played a foundational role, providing institutional support and economic alternatives that reinforced these interventions.

To understand how such a programme became possible, one must look to Kerala’s historical trajectory. The state’s first democratically elected government in 1957, led by communists, initiated sweeping agrarian reforms, including land redistribution, while expanding universal access to education, healthcare, housing, and cultural resources such as libraries. These measures transformed the rural landscape and laid the foundation for Kerala’s globally recognised social indicators: near-universal literacy, low infant and maternal mortality, high life expectancy, and among the highest human development outcomes in India.

These gains were not easily reversed. Even during periods when non-left governments held power, sustained social mobilisation ensured that the core architecture of welfare and redistribution remained intact. Over time, this produced a resilient social model capable of withstanding political shifts.

The 1990s, however, brought new pressures. As neoliberal reforms and austerity frameworks gained prominence, Kerala faced demands to privatise and roll back its public systems. Instead, the LDF pursued an alternative path. The People’s Plan Campaign for Decentralised Planning, launched in 1996, devolved roughly 40 per cent of state expenditure to local governments. Communities were empowered to identify their own priorities, design development programmes, and allocate resources accordingly.

This approach rejected one-size-fits-all development models in favour of locally grounded, context-specific strategies. It placed particular emphasis on the emancipation of historically marginalised communities, including Adivasis, Dalits, and coastal populations. In doing so, it nurtured a dense ecosystem of public institutions, cooperatives, and participatory governance structures — all of which later became essential to the EPEP’s success.

When announcing the eradication of extreme poverty, Vijayan framed the achievement as part of this longer continuum. He pointed to earlier initiatives such as the universalisation of the Public Distribution System, which guarantees subsidised food and fuel, and to housing programmes such as the LIFE Mission, which has provided homes to hundreds of thousands of families. Alongside these were sustained investments in public healthcare, education, employment generation, and cooperative enterprise, all pillars of Kerala’s developmental model.

Among the most significant of these institutions is Kudumbashree, established in 1998 as part of the state’s poverty eradication efforts. Today, it is the world’s largest women’s mutual aid network. Built on the principle that empowering women at the household and community level can transform economic life, Kudumbashree has fostered collective farming, community kitchens, and cooperative enterprises. Its emphasis on solidarity over competition and collective over individual entrepreneurship distinguishes it sharply from market-driven poverty alleviation strategies.

Recent initiatives, such as the Women’s Security Scheme, which provides monthly financial support to women engaged in unpaid household labour, further reflect efforts to challenge entrenched patriarchal structures and recognise invisible forms of work. Kudumbashree operates within a broader cooperative ecosystem that underpins Kerala’s economy. Worker-controlled enterprises such as the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society have demonstrated cooperatives’ capacity to undertake large-scale infrastructure projects while ensuring social protection and collective welfare. Thousands of credit cooperatives function as “people’s banks,” extending financial services to communities often excluded from formal banking systems. Other examples, from beedi workers’ cooperatives to tea producers and labour collectives, illustrate how cooperative ownership can secure livelihoods, enhance bargaining power, and enable communities to move up the value chain.

Together, these institutions do more than mitigate poverty; they reconfigure economic life around collective needs, deepen democratic participation, and embed dignity within production itself. They offer, even within the constraints of contemporary capitalism, a glimpse of an alternative mode of organising work and society. Yet Kerala’s achievements are not without limitations. As a state within the Indian Union, it remains subject to fiscal constraints and policy decisions shaped by the central government.

High youth unemployment continues to drive migration, particularly to the Gulf. Efforts to build advanced, high-productivity sectors are often constrained by limited fiscal autonomy and structural dependencies. Even so, Kerala’s trajectory remains instructive. Its experience underscores that poverty eradication is not the result of isolated schemes but of sustained political commitment, social mobilisation, and institutional innovation over the course of decades.

Globally, similar successes have emerged in countries such as China, which lifted nearly 100 million people out of extreme poverty ahead of the United Nations’ 2030 target, and Vietnam, which aims to do so by the same deadline. That communist parties have led these efforts is not incidental. Their emphasis on human emancipation, rather than market efficiency alone, has shaped a development approach centred on dignity and collective welfare. Poverty eradication, in this sense, is not a final destination but part of a broader social project, an ongoing process of transforming the conditions of life.

Views expressed are personal. THE WRITER WRITES ABOUT POLITICS, MATERIAL CULTURE, AND ECONOMIC HISTORY