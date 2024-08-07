Missing the mark

Let us consider a typical situation where people are gathering to discuss about the future of a country. There will be so many suggestions, so many references, and so many hypotheses. Some will talk about employment, some about infrastructure, and some about holistic development and economic growth. Now, taken separately, each point is important individually, but collectively, there is a common thread: education. There is a famous saying that if one wants to destroy a country, the first thing to be destroyed is education. Such is the importance of education in our lives. It is not just about individual accomplishments; it is about collective social development. In the modern yardstick, equity, diversity, and inclusiveness are three paramount parameters of human development. All these parameters are closely connected to education because only an inclusive education system can thrive on the success of mass development.



The National Education Policy emphasises on bringing more people under the canvas of education. The policy has also recommended skill enhancement and improvement in vocational standards. Therefore, there is no wonder in expecting that the National Budget should address education issues with adequate financial provisions. The Economic Survey 2023-24 revealed a downward trend in the education sector. While expenditure on education in India has increased at a compounded annual growth rate of 9.4 per cent from Financial Year 2018 to Financial Year 2024, student performance has not kept pace, showing significant declines in performance for students above the 3rd grade. Education has been one of the worst-hit sectors in the Covid aftermath. Naturally, more systematic categorisation is welcome while disbursing or allocating funds in the education sector. Industry experts call for increased investment in education to help project India as a leading nation in development across all spheres.

Eventually, when the Union Budget was announced, we found an allocation of Rs 1.48 lakh crore for the education sector. The immediate reaction was not negative. Since the government has focused on skill development and framed policies aligned with it, there is a positive takeaway from this allocation. But then, an important question crops up: Is the allocation enough? Another study shows that the current allocation reflects a reduction compared to the revised estimate of 2023-24 and is not conducive to achieving the goals highlighted in the National Education Policy. While the NEP calls for allocating 6 per cent of GDP to education, the current allocation falls considerably short. The Union Budget emphasises the theme of ‘Next Generation Reforms,’ highlighting four key groups: Youth, Women, Farmers, and the Poor. It is crucial to incorporate an analysis of the education budget when deliberating on reforms for the next generation. Education falls under the Concurrent List of the Indian Constitution, indicating that both the Central and respective State Governments share responsibility for creating and implementing education policies. Public education spending is vital for sustaining development. Factors like social stability, workforce productivity, reduction of inequality, and executing the concept of distributive justice hover around education. However, the budgetary allowances do not prioritise education as required. The government must understand that investing in education fosters a cohesive community with a better sense of social morality and responsibility. Here, one must understand that investment in education does not imply private participation alone; the public-private model holds greater significance. Efforts should be directed towards skill enhancement and vocational excellence, but elementary education also requires special attention. It is unfortunate that the government does not prioritise elementary education. The government should realise that its claim of a rejuvenated India standing tall among nations would remain futile if elementary education slumps downward. The budget for school education shows no significant rise, with an allocation of Rs 73,008.10 crore representing a 6.11 per cent increase, but it is 1.61 per cent in actual terms and a mere 0.8 per cent growth compared to the revised estimate for 2023-24.

In higher education, the allocation is Rs 47,619.77 crore, with a real growth rate of 3.49 per cent. This allocation is almost 16 per cent lower than the revised estimate of Rs 57,244 crore for 2023-24. On the other hand, capital expenditure also showed an absolute decline. Now, an obvious strain of contradiction has surfaced. On one hand, the government is keen on implementing the NEP nationwide, but on the other hand, the decreased budget allocation undermines the efforts needed for its successful implementation. A further point of concern is the budgetary allocation for Samagra Shiksha. The concept of Samagra Shiksha was coined to integrate many previously existing schemes under one umbrella. The purpose was not only in terms of finance or economics but in spirit and essence as well. Intentions have been loud and clear: to synchronise all into the periphery of education. No one should be left out. One of the deepest dents that Covid made in the education fabric is the spiralling effect of dropouts, particularly from school education. Efforts have been made ever since to bring these students back into the system. That demands special measures, and the budgetary allocation must pay heed to this if the government desires to make education for all, or ‘Samagra’ in its actual sense.

There are, of course, silver linings as the budgetary allocation for Skill India has increased by almost 54 per cent. This will definitely boost the process of vocational improvement through skill enhancement. A point of consideration still remains: skill enhancement must be linked with elementary education, or else the goal will never be reached. This merits financial support from the policymakers.

There are some patchy areas that might call for repair. There is a cut of over 50 per cent in the allotment of funds for the University Grants Commission. Dedicated research funding for social sciences has been excluded, presenting a key challenge for domestic institutions of higher education with limited options to explore. However, a new education loan scheme of Rs 10 lakh has been introduced for higher education in the domestic sector. The proposal is laudable, but the disbursement must be exercised with actual targets. The country needs more itemised allocation for research and innovation. When we are looking towards the future in terms of artificial intelligence, we also need to think about value education. The National Education Policy has considered value education with priority, starting from the stage of elementary education. The government must think about creating financial scope for research and implementation of value education, from elementary education to higher education. There is absolutely nothing wrong with creating centres of excellence with special financial approval, but while doing so, the fundamentals of our education system cannot be ignored. If the present budget focuses on job creation, then basic vocational training is paramount. It is high time for us to think of financial literacy as a part of education because this kind of literacy not only deals with basic education but also guarantees employment at the rural level in particular. Overall, the government must remember that education, as a key area of social development, should have higher financial grants. The budget has some commitment to enhancing opportunities for the youth, but it is not so clear about how education will be translated into employment.

The writer is an educator from Kolkata. Views expressed are personal