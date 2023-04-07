In Hindu culture, women were, and many still are, kept out of the familial kitchen and temples during menstruation. What became a mark of discrimination against women may have been intended to safeguard them from hectic housework while on their period? But who really knows? Human beings, especially men, have often interpreted ancient customs and sayings to serve their narrow interests. As we discuss and debate the need for period leave, it’s helpful to know the Indian antecedents of this thought.

Look, not all women suffer excruciatingly during periods. But you could also opine that it depends entirely on one's threshold of pain. Many of us have gone through school/college, arduous field jobs, and even sports days while menstruating, but that can't and shouldn't be the rule for all. If a woman can't function during periods due to crippling pain or needs a half day or full day off, HR policies of organizations should recognise this as a legitimate demand.

However, on February 24, just a few days before International Women's Day, India's apex court thwarted efforts to raise the matter of period leave for workers and students in India. The Supreme Court said that menstrual leave may work as a "disincentive" for hiring female workforce. India is lagging behind in this argument. Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Spain (being the latest and Europe's first) are part of the growing bandwagon of nations who have recognised the need for period leave. Interestingly, Lalu Prasad Yadav as Chief Minister of Bihar, started giving period leave two decades earlier in 1992; a practice that has not yet found popularity among contemporary politicians including female chief ministers.

Even while governments dawdle at their own pace, corporate and startup India have the chance to implement changes. In smaller organizations, for example, amenable leave policies should be in place. An empathetic work culture will ensure that staffers can avail leaves for painful periods, mental health wellness, and so on. Flexibility is especially key for small teams like mine, who while working independently are also entwined into each other's work flow, contributing to a holistic, vibrant yet lean work environment. A bit of cooperation and communication among the team guarantees that all leave requirements can be met without compromising on health or work.

But here's where large corporate organizations have the opportunity to do something special. Startups such as Swiggy, Zomato, Byju's and so on, have already introduced period leaves. It's time that other unicorn startups, MNCs, and government offices, weave in period leave into their annual leave policy.

The introduction of menstrual leave should also not impede a woman's career growth.

Snide remarks, discrimination, or allegations of preferential treatment must not be meted out to the women. Because accept it, women with their reproductive abilities and menstruation, are indeed special. And while we want more of them in the workforce, some flexibility during period days will be welcome. This should not discourage employers from hiring women. Greater awareness of periods and open dialogue can build a supportive work environment.

Now why do I mention "open dialogue"? Well, we are still a nation where speaking of periods is taboo, women's hygiene products are still wrapped in opaque black plastic bags, and much of the populace is blinded by period-related misinformation, superstition, and ignorance (even the educated folk!). In many pockets of India, menstruation is treated as an unclean, unholy phase of the month. The tribal women of Gond and Madia tribes in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, for instance, are banished to period huts called "kurma ghar". Located at the outskirts of their villages, women on menses are literally exiled here for 5 days every month and can't cook or draw water! This forced isolation is still happening in India while we discuss the need for period leave. The irony of it all is unmissable.

